Guilt-free living: Healthy desserts for winters to binge on if you’re diabetic

Sugary cravings hit different during winters. But sadly, having the urge to eat something sweet is not directly proportional to enjoying it when you’re diabetic. As a result, one is left with no other option but to half-heartedly let go of things they like to eat. But all thanks to a few low-carb treats and healthy desserts, you won’t have to compromise with your cravings anymore.

We have accumulated a list of a few mouth-watering and healthy desserts that diabetics can easily binge on this season.

Healthy desserts for diabetics

Low-Carb Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar Ka Halwa is cooked with carrots, skimmed milk, ghee and lots of sugar. But make it healthy by using jaggery or lowering the use of sugar in the dessert. Add some dry fruits for extra taste and serve hot. If had it in moderation, Gajar Ka Halwa is good for health. Carrots are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K and fibre, which are very important nutrients for your body.

Healthy Chikki

Apart from Gajar Ka Halwa, Chikki is another famous winter-special dessert. This is considered a healthy dessert for people suffering from diabetes as it contains rajgira, cholia or ramdana. Yes, these ingredients won’t mess with your blood sugar levels, and you can easily have them in Chikki. Also, the staple used to sweeten this dessert is not sugar but jaggery (gur).

Sugar-Free Malpua

Also known as the Indian Pancake, Malpua is quite a heavy treat to have topped with extra sugar syrup and ghee. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have it if you are diabetic, just go low on the sugar syrup or let go of it completely. Also, while cooking, replace it with sugar-free. Malpua is a dish that can be cooked with multiple variants, and you can try to make it even healthier by using atta instead of maida or all-purpose flour.

Diet Peanut Butter Cookies

Apart from the heavy Indian desserts, if you’re longing to snack on something crispy and sweet, then Diet Peanut Butter Cookies is the answer. This healthy dessert can easily be cooked at home with special sugar-free and low-carb recipes. Also, these little heavens are supremely healthy to have since they contain peanut butter. It helps you maintain your weight and diabetes too.

Low-Fat Chocolate Brownies

It’s almost impossible to think of desserts and miss out on chocolate. It’s the most loved sweet of all times and is considered a healthy option, too. teamed with low-carb brownies, chocolate can curb your temptations for having something sugary while taking care of your diabetes. All you need to do is opt for a gluten-free, dairy-free option. Also, sugar-free brownies are sweetened with a natural sweetener that’s way safer to have than your regular sugar.

