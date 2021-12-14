12 of the tastiest and most balanced high protein vegetarian meals to try

Here’s looking at high protein meals for vegetarians that are balanced, nutritional and aid in weight loss. Whether or not you are a fitness freak, proper protein intake for healthy living cannot be undermined. On that note, try these 12 protein-heavy vegetarian recipes.

Protein is one nutrient that aids weight loss and muscle building on a fitness journey. Now, we have seen people obsess over having proteins. But, how does protein function for the body?

A high protein intake boosts metabolism, reduces appetite, and changes several weight-regulating hormones. It also increases appetite-reducing hormones GLP-1, peptide YY and cholecystokinin. So it reduces your hunger by keeping you full for a longer time, and you end up consuming fewer calories in a day.

High protein meals for vegetarians

Oats, chia pancakes

Oats and chia seeds are great options for high protein meals for vegetarians that can compete with any non-vegetarian counterpart. These pancakes are a great breakfast option as they are super healthy and easy to make. And did we mention how tasty they are? Top off with some fruits and you are good to go!

Chia pudding

Chia puddings are the easiest breakfast option out there. All you need to do is soak some chia seeds in milk or nut-based milk overnight, add some freshly cut fruits in the morning, and voila! The best part is that you can make plenty of variations of this chia pudding and all of them are equally good.

Paneer stuffed moong dal cheela

You have got two great sources of protein here — paneer and moong dal. This makes for a great option when you are on the go and don’t have time to sit down for breakfast. Healthy, tasty and packed in with loads of health benefits, cheelas can never go wrong.

Date and apple shake

Ditch your regular protein shake for this smoothie, and you will never complain again. Fruit and a wonder dry fruit come together to give you nutrition and keep you full for a longer time without increasing your calorie count for the day. Meet the new dietary hero and one of the best high protein meals for vegetarians.

Green pea pancakes

With winter comes all the beautiful winter fruits and vegetables. Green peas are little balls of sweet and crunchy goodness that don’t just make your regular vegetables look good but also inject them with health benefits galore. These green pea pancakes are a winter essential, and you already know they taste like paradise!

Mixed dal khichdi

The good ol’ khichdi that an Indian household cannot do without. But did you know it could be a really good source of protein? Mix masoor and moong daal together to double the protein content and also get the best of both the dals. One of the best high protein meals for vegetarians if you ask us.

Paneer bhurji

You can’t not include paneer as one of the high protein meals for vegetarians. Paneer is an all-rounder that you can make a lot of variations with. Shredded paneer or paneer bhurji is an Indian staple that we cannot stop having. It’s that delicious!

Chickpeas salad

Chickpeas are undoubtedly one of the biggest sources of vegetarian protein. They are easily available, and you can do so much with them beyond your regular chole. This beautiful chickpea salad is so filling and so tasty that you will crave this salad for days. This is a superhero in the protein world and one of the best high protein meals for vegetarians!

Spiced carrot and red lentil soup

Lentils need no introduction for their high protein content. Pair that with another winter favourite, carrot, and you have a delicious soup. Healthy, yum, easy to make, this one ticks all the right boxes. It is a warm hug in a bowl for cold winter days and nights!

Rajma chawal

Hello, best friend! Isn’t it? Who doesn’t love rajma chawal, across all seasons, every day? The simplicity of it is the hero of the dish, true. But we have another hero component in this dish- the protein! Rajmas are high in protein content, and that makes it one of the most perfect high-protein meals for vegetarians.

Vegan meatball pasta

Who says vegetarians cannot enjoy a good meatball pasta? Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Okay, that’s a little too dramatic. But here we are with the ‘way’. This recipe is perfect for all the times when you are craving something delicious without wanting to consume too many calories. Ta-Da!

Coconut pumpkin black bean soup

Get coconut, pumpkin and black beans anywhere, and they will never go wrong. The sweetness from coconut and pumpkin will meet your sugar cravings, sans the evils of processed sugar. And it is winter, so a good bowl of soup never hurts!

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock