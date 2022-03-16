Indulge in delicious festive treats with these 10 Holi food hampers

The riot of colours is incomplete without delicious bites to go with it. From traditional, nostalgic sweet treats to quirky creations, these Holi food hampers will brighten up your festivities.

As colours fill the streets and the possibility of witnessing an onslaught of water balloons gets stronger, the spirit of Holi has officially permeated the country. The celebration of good over evil is synonymous with colours, water guns, and peppy music. That said, an indispensable part of the festivities is the food and the people you share it with. Capturing this ethos, several knockout Holi food hampers are on offer this season, featuring delectable sweet treats, from the classic gujiya and thandai to more quirky chocolate bonbons and donuts. Whether you’d like to give a little something special to your loved ones or just like having a chock full of goodies at home as you celebrate, get your order in for these before they run out.

These Holi food hampers are packed with indulgent, fun treats