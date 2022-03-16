Indulge in delicious festive treats with these 10 Holi food hampers

The riot of colours is incomplete without delicious bites to go with it. From traditional, nostalgic sweet treats to quirky creations, these Holi food hampers will brighten up your festivities.
As colours fill the streets and the possibility of witnessing an onslaught of water balloons gets stronger, the spirit of Holi has officially permeated the country. The celebration of good over evil is synonymous with colours, water guns, and peppy music. That said, an indispensable part of the festivities is the food and the people you share it with. Capturing this ethos, several knockout Holi food hampers are on offer this season, featuring delectable sweet treats, from the classic gujiya and thandai to more quirky chocolate bonbons and donuts. Whether you’d like to give a little something special to your loved ones or just like having a chock full of goodies at home as you celebrate, get your order in for these before they run out.
These Holi food hampers are packed with indulgent, fun treats
A clean food company that seeks to make healthy eating more accessible, Nourish Organics promises sustainable, organic food with wholesome ingredients. For Holi, they’ve curated their most popular products. Cocoa crunch granola with its deep blue packaging represents consistency, trust and efficacy, while honey roasted almonds, in green packaging, stand for health and wellness. Their gift box is a celebration of colours, featuring super grain granola, cacao roasted cashews, honey roasted cashews and more. It also comes with herbal colours, a colouring book, and a pack of wooden colouring pencils.
Contact: +91 93120 06667
Image: Nourish Organics
Known for adding a boozy spin to classic desserts, Cocoa Cellar delivers the most sinful sweet treats to your doorstep. For Holi, this delivery-only enterprise has curated a range of mouth-watering alcoholic desserts like sacher torte cake with kirsch cherry liqueur, amarula and dark chocolate cupcake, whiskey and cashew cookies, and more. Those who’d like something non-alcoholic can pick the coffee walnut loaf or the almond sea salt and dark chocolate cupcakes. A well-packaged hamper with these goodies is worth the splurge.
Contact: +91 90040 95195
Image: Cocoa Cellar
All-natural ingredients meet traditional recipes in this luxury brand that’s spotlighting the country’s most beloved sweet treats. And it does this through fresh, natural ingredients. For Holi, they’ve put together a hamper with the classic dessert chandrakala gujiya, studded with scrumptious khoya, dry fruits, saffron, and other delicious ingredients. The gujiyas are dipped in sugar syrup, which adds a certain juiciness to them. These are available in classic, walnut, and coconut flavours. You could also opt for the large Holi hamper that includes all the above-mentioned flavours as well as four organic colours by Phool and a jar of refreshing thandai mix with almonds, pista, khas khas, and spices.
Contact: +91 99100 96940
Image: Khoya
The brand that gives timeless Indian desserts a modern makeover, Bombay Sweet Shop believes in celebrating every occasion with a dash of sugar. Naturally, they’ve got something colourful up their sleeve for Holi. Themed, “Dil Rangeela,” their festive collection reimagines the colourful memories of spring. The rangeela fudge features hazelnut orange praline and layers of kaju katli and chocolate peda, splashed with edible chocolate spray. The thandai choco barks have butterscotch and dark chocolate, garnished with blue cornflower, dried marigold, and edible glitter. Nutty gujiyas, with kalakand, pistachios, and spices, complete the hamper. You could either buy a box of each or pick from the assorted collection.
Contact: +91 91361 92636
Image: Bombay Sweets Shop
A one-stop shop for contemporary libations, Svami offers all-natural craft tonics and low-sugar drinks. Their ginger ale, non-alcoholic gin and tonic, and low-sugar tonic waters, in particular, are all the rage. In the spirit of Holi, the brand has a classic sweet, salted lemonade on offer. You could have it on the rocks or combine it with your favourite spirit for a boozy addition to your festive platter. This is the perfect way to quench your thirst amidst all the day’s activities.
Contact: +91 70452 52700
Image: Svami
On the noble mission to spotlight one of India’s favourite snacks, Samosa Party offers up over 15 varieties of crisp, preservative-free, freshly-made samosas, complete with condiments and accompaniments. For Holi, they’ve got a celebration pack with pinwheel samosas, thandai, and gujiya. These can be had hot and cold and promise to come with the added touch of nostalgia.
Contact: +91 88844 99888
Image: Samosa Party
An artisanal chocolate brand that offers unique sweet creations, Colocal’s dessert menu is known to have the most indulgent cakes, tarts, and cookies. In the spirit of Holi, they’ve got eclectic chocolate bon bons on offer in six classic, festive flavours like thandai, gulkand, pistachio, gujiya, cardamom, and coconut. Representing warmth and nostalgia, these are an exciting addition to your Holi platter.
Contact: +91 93105 24620
Image: Colocal
A heritage tea brand that’s bringing back the joy of tea drinking with its diverse, fun range of flavours, Octavius Tea is a go-to for tea connoisseurs. For Holi, they’ve got colourful tins and handmade wooden boxes with handcrafted tea on offer. Called the Elixir Collection, this hamper is a wellness kit that contains caffeine-free turmeric spice, antioxidant-packed tulsi delight, floral-flavoured rose glow, fragrant Kashmiri kahwa, soothing chamomile smooth, and uplifting mint digest. Each of these is colourful in itself and promises to be a soothing addition to the day.
Contact: +91 93135 30035
Image: Octavius Tea
Known for serving up preservative-free, eggless sweet treats made by professional chefs, The Baklava Box has scrumptious desserts on its menu. Holi festivities have them offering a fun combination of gujiyas, baklavas, Turkish delight, and nuts. The Turkish gujiyas are made with paper-thin phyllo sheets and dipped in honey while the nuts come in strawberry, mango raisin, and pista cashew flavours. You could pick from a host of boxes featuring these treats, all of which come with gulaal.
Contact: +91 81000 80740
Image: The Baklava Box
An all-vegan Bengaluru-based bakery that whips up delicious vegan treats, Crave by Leena has quirky desserts for this year’s Holi festivities. On offer are limited-edition lemon, vanilla, and chocolate donuts decorated in a splash of colours as well as buttery tarts with creamy thandai and poppy seed, khus khus filling. If you’d like to up the ante on your festivities, go for a box of assorted cupcakes with flavours like rooh afza, pina colada, chocolate custard, sinful chocolate, red velvet, and tiramisu.
Contact: +91 99001 78678
Image: Crave by Leena
Feature and hero image: Bombay Sweet Shop