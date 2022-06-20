How to make MasterChef contestant Sarah Todd’s mango kulfi at home

If watching MasterChef Australia has you drooling over the recipes, contestant Sarah Todd’s mango kulfi with white chocolate choc top that she made on a recent episode of the show will make its way to your heart. And, it can easily make its way to your tummies with the simple recipe mentioned below.

If you’ve followed MasterChef Australia Season 14, you know that the show has had several contestants – Indian origin and otherwise – who’ve shared their love for the cuisine on the show. Among them is MasterChef contestant Sarah Todd, who first appeared as a participant on Season 6 of the show.

In both seasons, Sarah Todd has maintained her love for Indian cuisine – the love for which stems from her son’s paternal family (her son is half-Indian). The Australia Season 14 contestant is often seen whipping up traditional Indian delicacies, and her recent attempt at making bhel puri – a traditional Indian snack – for a 10-minute cook-off, has gone viral on social media.

In one of the episodes, Sarah, who co-owns the popular restaurant Antares in India, was seen whipping up a delicious mango kulfi – an Indian ice cream – with a white chocolate choc top (hardened chocolate shell) for an immunity challenge. And if her rendition of the traditional Indian dessert had you drooling, your worries end here, because we have the recipe – straight from the MasterChef kitchens – for you!

How to make MasterChef contestant Sarah Todd’s Mango Kulfi with a white chocolate choc top

Ingredients

For the sorbet:

500 ml mango puree

180 ml water

130 grams caster sugar

65 grams liquid glucose

1 lime, juiced

1 lemon, juiced

Sorbet stabiliser

For the ice cream:

300 ml milk

300 ml double cream

1 tbsp cardamom, ground

1 vanilla pod, scraped – seeds reserved

6 egg yolks

150 grams sugar

Ice cream stabiliser

To serve:

Waffle cone

White chocolate that sets, to dip the ice cream in

Pistachios to top

Method

Make your sorbet:

First, make a syrup with water, sugar and glucose. Add them to a pan and bring to a boil. Simmer for about three minutes, remove from heat and allow to cool. Now, measure 200 ml of the liquid, the rest can be reserved in the fridge.

Bring this measured liquid back onto a pan and to a boil. Add your mango puree, lemon and lime and bring to a boil. Pass through a fine-mesh sieve and churn the sorbet in an ice-cream churner. Freeze until ready to serve.

Make your ice cream:

To recreate the dessert Sarah Todd made on MasterChef, you’ll need to make your ice cream (kulfi) base next. Put your milk, cream, cardamom and vanilla in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and allow to cool a little.

Next, whisk the sugar and egg yolks until smooth and pale – do this right before you are ready to pour in the milk. Next, slowly add the milk mixture into the whipped eggs, whisking continuously. Make sure the milk isn’t too hot, or you’ll run the risk of scrambling your eggs.

Now, pour the mix back into a saucepan, and bring to a gentle heat, stirring continuously with a spatula. Continue to heat until the mixture reaches about 80 degrees celsius. In case you don’t have a thermometer, wait until the mixture coats the back of your spoon.

Now, pass this mix through a fine sieve to remove any grainy, crystallised bits, and pour into a churner.

To serve:

Swirl together the sorbet and ice cream, and fill your waffle cone with the same. Dunk it in the white chocolate and top with chopped nuts before serving this delicious dessert.

