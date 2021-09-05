Becoming vegan? Make your own plant-based food essentials at home

More people are now adopting a vegan lifestyle. While vegan products are easily accessible in markets, the lockdown may have made it difficult for some to get their vegan staples. So if you too are having problems getting your plant-based products, check out these videos to help you make your own plant-based food essentials at home.

Nut Butter 4 Ways

Apart from avocado, what makes a stellar topping on toast is also nut butter. The store-bought versions are wonderful, but making your own means saving a ton more and you can adjust on the ratio of salt and sugar, depending on your taste preference. Simply Quinoa will show you everything, from making simple peanut butter to the elegant vanilla bean cashew butter and chocolate coconut almond butter to spice up your nut butter game.

Plant-based Milk

For a change of taste from cow’s milk, plant-based milk made from wholesome nuts offer up creamy delectability touched with a nuttiness that will make your coffee hour or even just morning cereal even more exciting and fun. It’s also a good way to kick start your transition from a 100% carnivore diet to more of a vegan lifestyle.

Seed Milk 4 Ways

For those who’ve already been drinking nut-based milk for quite some time, opting for milk made from seeds will surely excite your palate as well as nourishing your body. Another plus is that these recipes are a celebration of colours which will add a splash of vibrancy to your dining table at any time of the day.

Vegan Cheese

Vegan cheese? Yes, it can be done. So for those who long to be vegans but do not wish to sacrifice the pleasure of eating cheese, this is your solution. Whether you want a cheesy dip or a solid, gruyere-like cheese, here are a few varieties of plant-based cheese you can recreate at home.

Vegan Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is the main condiment in an array of dishes. So if you’re having a hard time avoiding it, having these vegan mayo recipes on hand will make your foodie life so much easier.

Coconut Yogurt

Not only is yoghurt an essential for breakfast, but it also makes perfect dips, snacks and smoothie. So for plant-based devotees who are not ready to give up on the indulgence of this dairy product, homemade coconut yoghurt by the twins of The Happy Pear will soon become your kitchen staple.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Estúdio Bloom]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.