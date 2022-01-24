Fresh greens and more: Check out these vegan cafes in Mumbai

With a huge focus on clean eating, several places offer vegan cuisine that’s tasty, nutritious and largely sustainable. So, if you’re looking for some healthy meal options, order from these vegan cafes in Mumbai.

The pandemic has increased focus on clean eating and quality ingredients. Now, an increasing number of people are turning to healthy eating, opting for more nutritious versions of their favourite meals, salads and more. What’s also increased is an interest in veganism and vegan cuisine. Many have turned to this lifestyle because of health issues, while others are turning vegan and eating more plant-based meals in a bid to protect the environment.

If you’re vegan or looking for plant-based cuisine to order at home, check out these vegan cafes in Mumbai to satiate your hunger!

Order in from these vegan cafes in Mumbai

Earthlings Cafe, Andheri

Their menu may seem a bit deceiving with an array of pizzas and cheese toast on their menu, but Earthlings Cafe in Andheri is a 100% vegan cafe that offers delicious plant-based meals to its customers. The outlet is pet-friendly, too, so you can take your pooch along for a fun day out!

Rare Earth Organic Cafe, Khar West

From delectable desserts to vegan bread, tarts, and shakes, this vegan cafe in Mumbai offers it all. They also have an online store from which you can not only order food but also various plant-based milks, butters, juices, smoothies, dips, snacks, and more.

Kitchen Garden by Suzette

The cafe has a lot of variety for both meat-eaters and vegans, and one of their favourite offerings is their vegan burger! Check out their cool, comfortable setting in case you want to visit and enjoy the various treats they have to offer, or order in and enjoy a delicious meal in the comfort of your home.

Burma Burma, Fort and Santacruz East

The popular vegetarian Burmese restaurant has two outlets in Mumbai that offer delectable cuisine. A lot of their offerings are 100% vegan, unlike other restaurants that have a very small vegan menu. And their umami flavours are to die for!

Earth Cafe @Waterfield, Bandra

One of the many vegan cafes in Mumbai, this place offers something for those who are vegetarian as well as vegans. Their extensive menu covers everything from salads and subs, and they also offer options for those who are Jains or on a keto diet.

Plural, Fort

Plural serves up delicious Vietnamese, Laos, and Cambodian cuisine. Being a vegetarian place, their menu has plenty of options for those looking for vegan cafes in Mumbai and want to indulge in some Asian umami flavours.

Nara Thai, BKC and Colaba

As the name suggests, Nara Thai specialises in Thai cuisine – from flavourful curries to fried rice, noodles and delicious starters. It is a place both vegetarians and meat-eaters can order from, and their menu has several options for those wanting to indulge in some delicious vegan food.

Aharveda, Andheri West

The place serves delicious vegetarian and vegan cuisine, which uses less oil but doesn’t compromise on flavour. From sizzlers to soups, pastas and more, curb your cafe-style food cravings here!

Garde Manger, Vile Parle East

Among the many cafes in Mumbai offering vegetarian and vegan food is Garde Manger. Their menu consists of delicious buddha bowls, sandwiches and more for those who are vegan, and their menu also caters to those who are vegetarians and Jains.

GoodDO – The Vegan Eatery, multiple locations

The QSR chain has multiple outlets across the city. They serve delicious fast food such as burgers, wraps, shawarma, and more, including popular meat-based meals with a vegan twist!

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India