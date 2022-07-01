Bookmark these iconic restaurants in Udaipur for a delightful dining experience

Touted as the Venice of the East, Udaipur is one of the most gorgeous cities in the world. The historic capital of the Kingdom of Mewar draws tourists from far and wide for its stunning lakes, grand palaces, and luxury hotels. No wonder then that the city is also blessed with its fair share of amazing restaurants and cafes.

From traditional Rajasthani cuisine (think laal maas and dal bati churma) to the new-age fad that gluten-free cuisine is, the restaurants in Udaipur dish out delicious food. Here, we feature some of the most popular ones.

Best restaurants in Udaipur for a delicious meal

Uprè by 1559 A.D.

Started by Arjun Shaktawat, of 1559 A.D., Uprè enjoys a massive fan following among tourists and locals alike. Expect uber-romantic vibes, thanks to aesthetic cabanas, their chic open-air bar, swimming pool, and a shimmery fountain. Popular dishes include Dungaar Maas, Khargosh Keema, Kebabs, and of course, Lal Maas.

Where: Roof Top Hotel, Lake Pichola Road, Outside Chand Pole, Lake Pichola, Udaipur

Ambrai at Amet Haveli

No foodie can claim to have explored Udaipur unless they make the mandatory pilgrimage to Ambrai. Perhaps the most iconic restaurant in Udaipur, this lakeside place serves everything from traditional Rajasthani to Continental. On offer here are rewarding views of Jagdish Temple, City Palace, and other major landmarks. Try the dishes from their Mewari menu. We recommend their impressive range of mocktails too.

Where: Hanuman Ghat Road, Outside Chandpole, Ambamata, Udaipur

1559 A.D.

Another super popular restaurant in Udaipur, this classy joint is named after the year Udaipur was founded. Soft music coupled with an old-world charm is what makes it a fav among diners. Frequenters at 1559 A.D. recommend going after sunset for the best experience. When here, order their non-veg platter with a chilled beer or two. The dal bati is worth mentioning as well.

Where: Near P P Singhal Marg, Fateh Sagar Lake, Udaipur

Khamma Ghani

If you wish to dine the traditional cross-legged way, head out to Khamma Ghani. They’ll serve you tempting Rajasthani cuisine on a bajot, a traditional wooden chauki (small stool) used as a dining table. You may even choose to dine on a lake-side table if your knees are not your best friends. (Adulting, I tell ya!). Located by the Rang Sagar, the restaurant serves North Indian, tandoori, Asian, and Continental fare along with Rajasthani delicacies.

Where: No 53, Near Hotel Natural Lake View, Rang Sagar, Ambamata, Udaipur

Sheesh Mahal

Located in the iconic Leela Palace Hotel, this fine dining restaurant is loved by patrons for its exquisite Indian flavours. The two-storeyed restaurant overlooks the lake and makes for a magical gastronomical experience. Epicureans recommend their Bhutte ke Govind Gatte, Murg ka Mokul, Dahi ke Kebab, Tabak Maas, and Rofta-e-Sheesh Mahal, to name a few.

Where: The Leela Palace, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan

Jaiwana Haveli

This rooftop restaurant must be visited for the best views of Udaipur. No, really. While many restaurants can claim to serve the most rewarding views, none does it like Jaiwana Haveli. Housed in its namesake hotel, the restaurant serves delectable Indian curries, lentils, and desserts among a wide array of multi-cuisine fare. Their breakfast menu is pretty impressive. So are their Special and Tandoori Specialities section.

Where: 14, Lal Ghat Road, Near Jagdish mandir, Old City, Udaipur

Natraj Dining Hall and Restaurant

Any Rajasthani worth his or her salt will tell you why paying a visit to Natraj is a must-do when in Udaipur. Located near the Railway Station, Natraj is synonymous with dal bati churma and Gujarati fare. The restaurant remains chock-a-block with diners throughout the day, thanks to its pocket-friendly prices and unmatched food. They have two floors. While the ground floor is dedicated to unlimited Rajasthani and Gujarati platters, the first floor serves North Indian, Chinese, and other fast-food items.

Where: 22-24, City Station Road, Railway Station Road, Udaipur

Royal Repast

This aesthetic restaurant bar is housed inside the beautifully-restored 85-year-old ancestral home of the Bedla family. The restaurant is an attempt to reconcile food with history and heritage. You’d love the good vibes of the airy courtyard that makes up for a fantastic dining space. Celebs who have loved their food include the likes of cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes, food critic Andy Hayler, the Thai Royal family, and actress Nicole Butler. Try their Murg Dahi Bootha, Mutton Mitti ki Handi, and Makkai ka Meetha.

Where: Bedla House, Chetak Marg, Opposite SBI, Near Chetak Circle,Udaipur

Jagat Niwas Palace

This pretty restaurant is housed inside the Jagat Niwas Haveli hotel. It features attractive arched windows by the lake, where you can spend some quality dining time with your loved ones. Their menu maintains an interesting balance between traditional Indian and Rajasthani fare and modern cuisine. The service is great and the views, are rewarding. When her,e order their Bharwa Aloo Kebabs and Yakhni Pulao.

Where: 23, 25, Lal Ghat Road, Behind Jagdish Temple, Old City, Udaipur

Tribute Restaurant

This restaurant is named so because it pays homage to Maharana Pratap’s beloved horse Chetak. They serve North Indian, Continental, and Rajasthani fare. Set around the tranquil Rang Sagar Island, the lakeside restaurant is replete with fine equine decor. Try their Chicken Bhunjma, Rabodi Pyaz, Missi Roti and Brownie with Ice-cream.

Where: Rang Sagar, 89/B, Ambamata Temple Road, Behind Monika Complex, Pichola, Udaipur

Millets of Mewar

If you are someone who is always watching your calories, no matter where you are, Millets of Mewar is for you. Considered the first-of-its-kind health-food restaurant in Udaipur, Millets of Mewar will surprise you with its delicious, nutritious, and eco-friendly offerings. From exotic beverages and refreshing mocktails to fresh salads, sandwiches, and Mewari delicacies, their menu is wholesome, to say the least. Do try their Multigrain Dal Bati Churma. Every dish here is gluten-free and vegan.

Where: Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, 25, Sajjan Vihar, Near Biological Park, Udaipur

Jheel’s Ginger Coffee Bar & Bakery

Located near the famous Bagore ki Haveli, this popular cafe is every bit blissful and calm. It’s one of those places where you won’t mind spending a lovely monsoon afternoon reading a good book over bytes of crispy pizza and sips of hot coffee. They have two sections. We’d recommend the rooftop for obvious reasons. Fair warning: weekends are typically crowded. Go there for the desserts, snacks, and Nutella Hot Chocolate.

Where: 52, Jheel Guest House, 56, Gangaur Ghat Marg, Udaipur

