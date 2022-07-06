World Chocolate Day: Indian bean-to-bar chocolate brands offering decadent treats

Craving a good bar of artisanal chocolate? These bean to bar chocolate brands in India offer some in delectable flavours inspired by the palate of the country!

Melt-in-the-mouth, smooth, luxurious – if there’s anything that makes a bar of chocolate good, it’s these things. And if these chocolates are made with homegrown beans and sourced locally, the love for the bars goes up several notches. Imbibing Indian flavours, with the slightly acidic, bitter notes of the actual bean, these Indian-made bean to bar chocolate brands are bringing the globally-loved dessert a whole new recognition – in their own country.

So, if you’re looking for some indulgent artisanal chocolates in India, check out these made-in-India bars!

Best bean to bar chocolate brands to try in India

Kocoatrait

The eco-conscious brand aims at promoting sustainability through its chocolate bars. The brand packages its chocolates in boxes made using reclaimed cotton from garment factories and reclaimed cocoa shells, a byproduct of the bean roasting process. The size of the carton is close to the box, ensuring minimal waste of space, and the bar itself is wrapped in a virgin and recyclable pharmaceutical-grade aluminium foil. Thus, once you’re done consuming the bar, you can compost (or recycle) the packaging, giving back to nature! And they have interesting flavours to offer, such as masala chai, espresso and more.

Price: INR 235 onwards

Check them out here.

Bon Fiction

Created from the finest cacao grown in India, this bean to bar chocolate brand aims to highlight the flavours of Indian cocoa beans, through its 14 delectable chocolate bars. The best ingredients go into the bar, and the brand aims to create sustainable systems for farmers who cultivate cocoa to get fair remuneration for their work. From vegan chocolate to infused bars, fruit chocolate and more, the brand’s flavours encompass it all to suit your tastebuds.

Price: INR 225 onwards

Check them out here.

The Whole Truth

The popular protein bar brand recently ventured into the bean to bar chocolate segment, creating three delectable flavours. The best part? Their chocolate bar uses single-origin cocoa from Kerala, dates to sweeten the bars and nuts and fruit for some additional flavour – just these ingredients, and nothing else!

Price: INR 597 onwards (for a box of three bars)

Check them out here.

Soklet

The brand uses single-origin chocolate, i.e the beans they use are processed in their own plantations and they have complete control over the chocolate-making process. They make natural, fine Indian chocolates to let you sample the flavours of the Indian-origin beans, in some really exciting flavours. The brand also makes snackable cacao nibs, couverture chocolate and drinking chocolate, to ensure you have something to suit all your needs!

Price: INR 295 onwards

Check them out here.

Mason & Co

Among the popular bean to bar chocolate brands in India is Mason & Co. Their raw material (aka cacao) comes directly from farmers, who grow the beans organically. The beans are then treated and processed in the most natural way possible to provide optimal flavour and texture to the chocolate bar. They have some unique flavours to offer, including rosemary and sea salt, sourdough and sea salt, zesty orange and more.

Price: INR 295 onwards

Check them out here.

Ditch The Guilt

Ditch the Guilt make sugar-free chocolate bars manufactured from an original recipe containing no sugar. The bars, robust with flavour and texture, are reminiscent of luxury gourmet chocolate. The product is single-origin, from the company’s farm in Wayanad, Kerala, making them genuinely farm-to-bean. Check out their bars from different origins such as Idukki, Wayanad, Chikmaglur and more, or opt for flavoured chocolates such as roasted almond and caramel.

Price: INR 150 onwards

Check them out here.

Naviluna Artisan Chocolates

Naviluna chocolates is a single-origin, bean to bar chocolate brand that aims to bring authentic Indian cacao flavours to its consumers. The brand makes artisanal chocolates, bars, and more in various flavours for you to enjoy and experience.

Price: INR 390 onwards

Check them out here.

Pascati

This bean to bar chocolate brand sources its beans from Kerala, and processes them in its factory in Maharashtra. The end result is smooth and velvety chocolate in delicious flavours which is USA Organic and Fairtrade certified! Apart from chocolate bars in flavours such as sea salt, lemon and ginger, rose almond and more, the brand also sells cocoa powder, gift hampers, spreads and a lot more to make your chocolate indulgence experience super special.

Price: INR 280 onwards

Check them out here.

All Things Chocolate

Another brand that makes its chocolate in small batches, Jaipur-based All Things Chocolate draws inspiration from various cities and even moments from the day to create a bar that is indulgent, flavourful and memorable. The flavours include summer, winter, wine and strawberry, and a lot more. The brand even sells baking essentials, truffles and bonbons and a lot more to cater to all your chocolate requirements.

Price: INR 162 onwards

Check them out here.

Savorworks Coffee Roasters

Savorworks is a brand that makes bean to bar chocolates and bean to cup coffees, which preserve the authenticity of the raw material that goes into the products. The brand works closely with farmers to get their cacao, and ensures their products can be traced back to its origins.

Price: INR 360 onwards

Check them out here.

Paul and Mike

Another famous Indian-origin bean to bar chocolate brand, Paul and Mike has their farms in Kochi and Coimbatore, from where they source and process high-quality beans into the finest, velvety smooth and flavourful chocolate possible. The brand makes unique flavours such as jamun and alphonso mango, along with some award-winning collaborations to keep you intrigued always!

Price: INR 250 onwards

Check them out here.

Darkins

The chocolate brand makes artisanal dark chocolates that are melt-in-the-mouth and robust with flavour. The brand uses single-origin beans, and takes care of the entire processing of the cacao beans until they turn into rich, smooth, delicious bars of chocolate. With flavours such as paan, orange, rose and more, be sure to bring some delectable notes to your palate with these yummy bars!

Price: Rs 295 onwards

Check them out here.

Toska

Toska is a premium bean-to-bar artisanal chocolate brand, started by a civil engineer. Every Toska chocolate is handmade by a chocolate maker with fresh fruits, nuts, berries and flowers. While you will get your fix of dark, white or milk chocolate bars, the brand also offers vegan options. All types of chocolates come in different delicious flavours.

Price: Rs 290 onwards

Check them out here.

La Folie

The brand uses the finest beans from India and select countries in Africa and Central America to make their bean to bar chocolates. Their products are made in small batches to ensure quality, and the chocolates are melt-in-the-mouth and delectable!

Price: INR 280

Check them out here.

