These 100-year-old Indian restaurants are a must-visit for soulful meals

In Pune, Dorabjee and Sons is the oldest Parsi restaurant. Dorabjee and Sons was founded in the year 1878 by Sorabjee Dorabjee. They were initially a small tea stall where you could have treats like bun maska and Irani chai. Eventually, due to demand, they became a full-service restaurant.

They also have a very simple and direct menu. Here, you’ll find recipes made with lots of love and ghee in authentic Parsi style. Its taste makes it different from other restaurants. Thanks to their secret recipes, it is so familiar while still being so distinctive.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@dorabjeeandsonsrestaurant