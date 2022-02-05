10 delicious Indian sweets you may not have heard of but must try!

Sweets make culture and connections even sweeter, and hence their unparalleled significance can’t be ignored, especially during festivities and special occasions.

In India, despite the popularity of gulab jamuns, rasgullas, and Kaju katlis, there are a number of unique sweets that few people are aware of. Listed here are a few of India’s lesser-known sweets, each with its own texture, flavour, and richness.

These unique Indian sweets are an absolute must-try

Elaneer Payasam

Elaneer Payasam is a dessert popular in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu; it is a simple and quick version of the traditional kheer. The flavour of this sweet is incredibly tasty, especially given that it’s made just from coconut pulp and condensed milk.

Sel Roti

A crispy rice doughnut made in Sikkim, Sel Rotis, can satisfy even the sweetest tooth. This dessert is absolutely scrumptious, with the soft interior perfectly complimenting the hint of crunchiness on the exterior. It is also popular in Nepal.

Patoleyo

Patoleo is an aromatic, steamed sweet made by spreading rice paste over a turmeric leaf then stuffing it with coconut jaggery, cinnamon powder, and grated coconut. This healthy dessert is traditionally prepared during Goa’s monsoon season.

Malaiyo

Mallaiyo refers to a type of white cloud or milk foam served in small earthen bowls garnished with almonds and pistachios. This winter treat has an appeal due to the texture of its froth or foam, which just melts in your mouth and treats your taste buds. In Varanasi, just a handful of sweetmakers are skilled enough to make these soft, airy sweets, which are made from raw milk, dew drops, and cardamom.

Dehrori

As a festive delicacy from Chattisgarh, Dehroris are rice and curd dumplings that are deep-fried in ghee, sweetened with sugar syrup, and topped with a sprinkle of roasted nuts. In the dry and arid summers of Central India, this sweet is typically eaten with buttermilk. It is believed to regulate body temperature.

Raskadam

In India, raksadam is a very popular sweet treat with a creamy texture and a lump in the middle. It is made from khoya (dried whole milk) and curdle milk. While the outside is made up of khoya crumbles and sugar powder, the interior is made up of rasgullas.

Chhena Poda

Chena Poda is a classic cheese dessert from Odisha that literally means burnt cheese. Chena means cottage cheese and Poda means burnt. In addition to dry fruits and sugar, homemade cottage cheese is kneaded and then slowly baked until it turns a beautiful golden brown. Indulging in this sweet elevates the experience to a sinful level with its heavenly taste of caramelized sugar and cottage cheese.

Parwal ki Mithai

There are many ways to prepare parwal as a savoury dish. The dish is quite common in Bihar and around northern India. This dessert is quite popular in North India, especially during festivals and weddings. The stuffed sweet and juicy parwal is garnished with nuts and khoya. It can easily be made at home and tastes delicious.

Kharvas

Traditionally, this Indian sweet is prepared with cow’s milk or cow’s colostrum milk. It is similar in appearance and texture to milk-based paneer, but it tastes softer and sweeter. Additionally, it just melts in your mouth, making it an ideal dessert recipe to serve at any celebration.

Sarbhaja

Sarbhaja, a little known gem among these legendary sweets, is one of the Bengali sweets famous for their unique taste. During Durga Puja, this rare delicacy is available only in a handful of shops in Kolkata. Made entirely from condensed milk, the highly delicious Sarbhaja is certainly not for those who are trying to diet.

