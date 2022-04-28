India’s most awarded restaurant Indian Accent to open in Mumbai

Global hospitality company EHV has signed an agreement with Reliance Industries Limited to bring India’s most-awarded restaurant, Indian Accent, to Mumbai. This comes on the heels of announcing the summer opening of EHV’s forthcoming restaurant in New York, Koloman, helmed by Chef Markus Glocker as well as a collaboration with Chef David Thompson for Thai restaurants in India.

Indian Accent, Mumbai to open at Bandra Kurla Complex

The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year. The restaurant will be housed in a gorgeous space that overlooks the fountains at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to restaurateur Rohit Khattar, Chairman EHV, the spectacular Jio World Centre is the new epicentre of Mumbai. “Indian Accent has a very loyal clientele of discerning guests from Mumbai. So we are particularly thrilled to be able to bring the Indian Accent experience to this vibrant city and look forward to it embracing us as warmly as New Delhi and New York have,” Khattar says.

The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be headed by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra who has been Executive Chef of Indian Accent, New Delhi since its opening under the guidance of Chef Manish Mehrotra, who created the Indian Accent menu and has been promoted to Culinary Director.

The core team at the restaurant will also include Rijul Gulati, who will serve as Head Chef, and Varun Sharma, who will head the bar programme at Indian Accent, Mumbai. The restaurant is still to announce its general manager, who will report to Nitin Mathur, the Operations Director.

As far as the interior decor of the restaurant is concerned, London-based Russell Sage Studio is working with EHV’s Design Director Rohini Kapur. The restaurant will have two private dining rooms that will pay homage to Mumbai’s Art Deco movement.

Indian Accent is owned and operated by EHV which is part of the Old World Hospitality group. Indian Accent is at No. 22 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and EHV’s other highly acclaimed restaurant Comorin, Gurugram has made its debut at No. 69 on the list. Comorin was also declared the ‘Best Restaurant Bar in India’ at the recent 30 Best Bars India awards.

