Love all things matcha? Head to these 7 spots in Bengaluru to indulge yourself

There’s just something about the earthy flavour and energizing effects of matcha that make it a delightful addition to desserts and practically all kinds of beverages. When the matcha cravings set in, head on over to these seven spots in Bengaluru that serve up some delicious matcha-flavoured goodies.

The backbone of Japanese tea ceremonies and a part of Buddhist traditions that date back to the 9th century, matcha has a bright green hue and a complex flavour profile with notes of both sweetness and bitterness. This makes it a fun ingredient to experiment with in baked goodies and different kinds of beverages and the past few years have seen the rise of all-things matcha, from cakes and smoothies to candies and potato chips.

The best part? It’s good for you. Since it’s so concentrated, matcha is believed to have far more antioxidants than a cup of regular green tea. It also offers as much caffeine as a cup of coffee without causing any jitters and crashes. It’s no wonder that matcha is a popular pick-me-up option, especially amongst health enthusiasts. An ingredient that’s as good for you as it is delicious is worth the hype in our books.

And restaurants and cafes across Bengaluru have received the matcha memo, with several featuring the tea in their beverages or desserts. Whether you love matcha or are simply fascinated by the ingredient, we recommend checking out these spots in Bengaluru to get a taste of some matcha goodies.

Grab some matcha goodies at these spots in Bengaluru