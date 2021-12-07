Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Love all things matcha? Head to these 7 spots in Bengaluru to indulge yourself
07 Dec 2021 06:00 PM

Eshita Srinivas
There’s just something about the earthy flavour and energizing effects of matcha that make it a delightful addition to desserts and practically all kinds of beverages. When the matcha cravings set in, head on over to these seven spots in Bengaluru that serve up some delicious matcha-flavoured goodies.

The backbone of Japanese tea ceremonies and a part of Buddhist traditions that date back to the 9th century, matcha has a bright green hue and a complex flavour profile with notes of both sweetness and bitterness. This makes it a fun ingredient to experiment with in baked goodies and different kinds of beverages and the past few years have seen the rise of all-things matcha, from cakes and smoothies to candies and potato chips.

The best part? It’s good for you. Since it’s so concentrated, matcha is believed to have far more antioxidants than a cup of regular green tea. It also offers as much caffeine as a cup of coffee without causing any jitters and crashes. It’s no wonder that matcha is a popular pick-me-up option, especially amongst health enthusiasts. An ingredient that’s as good for you as it is delicious is worth the hype in our books.

And restaurants and cafes across Bengaluru have received the matcha memo, with several featuring the tea in their beverages or desserts. Whether you love matcha or are simply fascinated by the ingredient, we recommend checking out these spots in Bengaluru to get a taste of some matcha goodies.

Grab some matcha goodies at these spots in Bengaluru

Burma Burma

1 /7

Burma Burma

Right in the heart of the bustling Indiranagar, Burma Burma is characterised by low hanging lamps, finger puppets, and framed photographs of Burmese street life. The vegetarian-only restaurant is a plant-based paradise with different versions of Khao Suey, a variety of mock meat creations, and some quirky options like samosa soup. But that’s not all. The place is also a dedicated tea bar, which is where all the matcha magic happens. Their matcha bubble tea is a delicious concoction of creamy matcha milk and juicy black tapioca pearls. Grab a glass to round up your meal.

Image courtesy: @burmaburmaindia/Instagram

Burma Burma
Address
607, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038
Phone
: +91 80 4300 8130
Visit Now
Sante Spa Cuisine

2 /7

Sante Spa Cuisine

Another vegetarian restaurant, Sante Spa Cuisine is all about nutritious and organic food that’s also flavourful. The space is brimming with plants and the tables are lined with wooden cutlery. The beetroot and spinach hummus with multigrain khakhra chips and chlorophyll dim sums come highly recommended. But for those seeking some matcha goodness, the space offers matcha-dusted pineapple colada, a wholesome smoothie bowl with Japanese matcha, almond milk, pineapple, and coconut cream. For dessert, there are chocolate matcha truffles with extra dark chocolate and matcha powder sprinkled over the top.

Image courtesy: @santebangalore/Instagram

Sante Spa Cuisine
Address
#151, 2nd stage 2nd cross, Domlur, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071
Phone
+91 80 4370 0932
Visit Now
Azuki Travel Bistro

3 /7

Azuki Travel Bistro

When it comes to all things matcha, you can’t get more authentic than the Azuki Travel Bistro. This quiet and homely space also doubles up as an informational cultural centre, offering Japanese classes and local Japanese train travel passes. Their extensive menu includes traditional delicacies like omurice, kakiage donburi, pork chashu, agedashi tofu, tamagoyaki sushi, and of course, ramen. Matcha features prominently on the dessert menu with options like daifuku matcha mochi, dorayaki matcha pancakes, and warabi matcha mochi. And if that’s not enough, you could also have a cup of matcha tea on the side.

Image courtesy: @azukibistro/Instagram

Azuki Travel Bistro
Address
11/1, Alfred Street, Richmond Town, behind Baldwin Boys High school back gate, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
Phone
+91 80 4121 4342
Visit Now
Kawaii Mochi Bar

4 /7

Kawaii Mochi Bar

A dessert bar in the hustle and bustle of Indiranagar, Kawaii Mochi serves up some delicious ice creams wrapped in sticky, soft rice. You’ll be spoilt for choice here with flavours like taro, jasmine, milk tea, mango, lime, yoghurt, melon, and red bean. But it’s the earthy, subtle flavour of the matcha mochi that will appeal to those with a soft spot for the Japanese ingredient. Grab a mochi the next time you’re in the area. We’re almost sure you’ll want to go back for more.

Image courtesy: @kawaii.mochi.bar/Instagram

Kawaii Mochi Bar
Address
#463, 9th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038
Phone
+91 89215 70876
Visit Now
Harima

5 /7

Harima

A quaint space housed on Residency Road, Harima serves up Japanese delicacies like sushi and katsu rolls with an extensive menu that can take a while to scour. The pork okonomiyaki, Negi ramen and Shoyu ramen, beef teriyaki, and prawn tempura come highly recommended. Matcha makes an appearance on their dessert menu. Their matcha cheesecake with a mild, subtle flavour of the tea as well as matcha ice cream is a must-try and will have you going back for seconds.

Image courtesy: @tastesofbengaluru/Instagram

Harima
Address
India Solution, 4th Floor, 131, Residency Rd, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
Phone
+91 80 4132 5757
Visit Now
Mikusu

6 /7

Mikusu

One of the many restaurants at the Conrad, Bengaluru, Mikusu blends Japanese, Chinese, and Thai cuisines and offers a luxurious dining experience. Work your way through the menu with some sushi and sashimi, followed by a plate of grilled teriyaki chicken or a bowl of udon noodles. But it’s their silky smooth and creamy matcha creme brulee, served with a cracker on the side, that comes highly recommended. It’s the perfect way to celebrate your love for matcha.

Image courtesy: @meghana_harikumar/Instagram

Mikusu
Address
#25, 3, Kensington Rd, Someshwarpura, Halasuru, Karnataka 560008
Phone
+91 80 2214 4444
Visit Now
Third Wave Coffee Roasters

7 /7

Third Wave Coffee Roasters

A popular haunt for most locals in the city who work remotely, Third Wave Coffee roasters in Koramangala is home to delicious cinnamon rolls, fluffy pancakes, flavourful coffee, and cheesy pizzas. Head on over to the cafe on a busy work week for a change of scenery with a side of delicious matcha latte. You could have it iced or warm. Those who are vegan or lactose intolerant can choose between soy and oat milk for their matcha fix.

Image courtesy: @ayshafathima.venghat/Instagram

Third Wave Coffee Roasters
Address
4th Block, 1, 984, 80 Feet Rd, Maharaja Signal, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034
Phone
+91 73376 84222
Visit Now

Where will you be heading to this weekend?

Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. The little time she has left, she spends listening to Taylor Swift’s Willow on repeat and day dreaming about going on a solo trip across Asia.

