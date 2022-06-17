8 Insta-worthy restaurants in Mumbai for a picture-perfect dining experience

From vintage cane decor reminiscent of Goa’s Portuguese heritage to quirky murals with floral motifs – restaurants across Mumbai serve up the most Insta-worthy ambiences. We’re dropping by a few of the more popular ones to spruce up our feeds.

The city of dreams is home to an eclectic array of restaurants. You could go from digging into authentic Parsi fare at a hole-in-the-wall to savouring caviar-topped amuse bouche at a fine-dining establishment within the same day while here. That said, many eateries have gone the extra mile by adding stunning decor to their menu.

We’re talking charming 1950s-style concession stalls, quirky wall art, velvet booths, 28-foot tall bars – the works! Naturally, dining at these spots goes beyond the usual fare. Besides, if your social media game has been begging for a little something special of late, these spaces offer all the pzazz you’ll ever need. We’re exploring the most Insta-worthy restaurants in Mumbai.

Feast for the eyes: 8 Insta-worthy restaurants in Mumbai

Bastian

Popular with celebrities, tourists, and locals alike – this elegant culinary spot is marked by a grand 28-foot tall bar, accessible through a designed elevator. Glass facades, tall ceilings, and eye-catching chandeliers and decorative plates are perfectly complemented by pastel walls in this spot.

At once comfortable and chic, the dining experience here is incomplete without several shots of the ambiance. Dig into their equally aesthetic delicacies, of which the buffalo chicken salad, avocado poke, and chicken larb wraps come highly recommended.

Address: Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai

O Pedro

If your Goa plans haven’t come to fruition as of yet, this spot in the city has you covered. An airy, sunny space that spells ‘tropical vacation,’ O Pedro was designed by artists over at The Busride Studio to evoke the Portuguese spirit of the land of sun, sea, and surf. Featured here are vaulted ceilings, muted walls and vintage furniture.

A large communal drinking space with colonial decor as well as a bright, bustling bar clad in cane, timber, and glass complete the ambiance here. That said, the art and architecture aren’t the only reflections of Goa in this cosy restaurant. The menu offers the most authentic fare – from prawns balchao to green chicken curry. Add groovy music to the mix and you’ve got yourself a must-visit destination.

Address: Unit 2, Plot C 68, Jet Airways – Godrej, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Moner

A chic dessert bar in Pali Hill, Moner will transport you straight to an upscale New York City neighbourhood bistro. The space is modern and classic, a reflection of the chef at the helm of affairs, Freny Fernandes, who’s worked at multiple Michelin-star restaurants. Plush velvet seating in hues of teal and pink and gold detailing are complemented by colourful wall art with floral motifs.

At once bright and minimalistic, the space is elegant and casual. Guests also get to look at chef Freny weave her magic with her edible art creations. In fact, the desserts here are just as Instagrammable as the decor. Don’t believe us? Ask for their tiramisu, caramel apple, or Jadin du rose.

Address: Shop 4, Darvesh Royale, Perry Road, Near Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Bombay Sweet Shop

The brand that believes in adding a dash of sugar to every occasion, Bombay Sweet Shop is every sweet tooth’s haven. Housed in an old iron works factory, the cafe evokes the city’s love for single-screen cinemas through vintage details. Spot concession stalls inspired by cinemas in the 1950s and deco-style motifs reminiscent of theatres in the 1940s. The floors here feature honey bees and katli flowers.

Expansive facade, handcrafted terrazzo in hues of pistachio and rose, glass art, ceramic and timber accents, and metal elements complete the quirky atmosphere here. The crowning glory, however, is the whopping 20-feet mithai bar with cast-iron columns and curved-glass encasements as well as a large hand painted mural of a sweet maker. Don’t miss out on the coffee milk cake and chocolate khubani peda while you’re here.

Address: Unit 1, JAK Compound, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Lane, Byculla, Mumbai

The Sassy Spoon

Known for serving up unique flavours with a side of modern service sensibilities, The Sassy Spoon’s new flagship outpost at Nariman Point is delightfully eccentric, to say the least. A kaleidoscope of colours, textures, and prints underline the decor here, reflecting the restaurant’s journey over the past eight years. The signature neon pink ‘kiss my sass’ signage is complemented by the vibrant pink, blue, and white wooden furniture.

A brightly lit bar space is offset by fun wallpapers and yellow corners featuring words like ‘lively,’ ‘zesty,’ and ‘cheeky.’ The exterior has been transformed into a colourful garden, complete with foliage and hanging baskets. Elevate your experience here by digging into their most recommended fare, which includes mushroom gnocchi, couscous salad, ricotta ravioli, and toffee pudding.

Address: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Pink Wasabi

An explosion of pink greets you right at the doorstep of this chic culinary hotspot. Helmed by Snow World Entertainment, the rose-adorned interiors perfectly complement the candy-floss furnishings. Faux blossom ceiling, wisteria exteriors,velvet seats with gold details, marble floors, and a large neon-pink sign that spells ‘pour some sugar on me,’ lend the space a quirky vibe.

On the menu here is an Asian celebration, with signature creations like stuffed purple potato with chilli sauce and cilantro-wrapped John Dory with spicy Thai chilli. Don’t miss out on the Insta-worthy coffee-bean moulded chocolate tiramisu.

Address: Eden Square Building, 10th Rd NS Mankikar Road, Sainath Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai

Silly

This all-day community bar and cafe is spread across 4,700 square feet and has a distinctive laidback air. Vintage meets contemporary, with concrete-style walls, quirky picture frames, comfortable seats in eclectic prints and shades, and a smorgasbord of modern chandeliers underline this space. The cafe encompasses four sections, including a refreshing garden, chic dining spot, introvert-friendly private space, and dedicated co-working zone.

All of them have their own distinct personalities, while being equally Pinterest perfect. A thriving 65-year-old mango tree looks over the restaurant while verdant plants peppered throughout breathe life into the space. Look for the book cabinet that secretly opens into a powder room while you’re here. And don’t forget to sample their innovative fare made with local ingredients, including pepper chicken masala, truffle fries, and pancakes.

Address: 759, 5th Lane, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar, Mumbai

Diablo

In the heart of Lower Parel is this unique contemporary space that’s marked by gothic details. Featured here is a bar space that’s inspired by the work of Dutch graphic artist MC Escher’s tessellations – with mathematically sound, symmetrical shapes and patterns. This is complemented by colourful furniture of various shapes and sizes, salmon-hued walls, bright green lamps, leather ceiling, mosaic floors, gargoyle heads, gold arches, and illuminated sculptures.

At once lively and diabolical (as the name suggests), the space spells intrigue and is multilayered. On the menu here are a range of handcrafted cocktails as well as signature creations like charcoal chicken, shish taouk, and baklava. You’d be hard pressed to find a dull spot here, which is why the restaurant is known to be one of the most Insta-worthy in Mumbai.

Address: Ground Floor, Victoria House, Worli, Mumbai

