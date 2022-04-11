Get your hands on Instagram-famous bento cakes from these places in Delhi

Characterised by petite portions, quirky motifs, and colourful trimmings neatly tucked into a takeaway box, lunch–box desserts are all the rage on social media. We round up a list of places that offer the most eye-catching and delicious bento cakes in Delhi.

A common sight on Instagram explores pages, bento cakes or lunch-box cakes are quirky treats that are often customised to include a range of colours and fun captions. The trend borrows from the concept of wooden, lacquered lunch boxes with cooked and dried rice that originated in Japan in the 12th century. In the 1980s, bentos (translated to lunch boxes in Japanese) began being stocked in supermarkets, offering nutritionally rich and convenient options for a meal.

Bentos also crossed borders, growing in popularity in neighbouring countries like Taiwan and South Korea. The latter took it up a notch, with several Korean bakeries featuring two-by-four inch cakes weighing just about 350 grams in their displays. This cake-on-the-go delicacy soon caught on, with bakers experimenting with designs, textures, icing, flavours and more.

Today, these convenient treats have travelled around the world, offering sweet tooths a portioned desserts. In India, they’ve quite recently gained considerable steam, making an appearance across formal and casual events. If you’d like to dig into one yourself or gift a little something special to a loved one, we’ve rounded up a list of home bakers who will whip up the perfect bento cake for you.

Where to get petite Instagrammable bento cakes in Delhi