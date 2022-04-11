Get your hands on Instagram-famous bento cakes from these places in Delhi

facebook
11 Apr 2022 02:39 PM

Eshita Srinivas
Characterised by petite portions, quirky motifs, and colourful trimmings neatly tucked into a takeaway box, lunch–box desserts are all the rage on social media. We round up a list of places that offer the most eye-catching and delicious bento cakes in Delhi.

A common sight on Instagram explores pages, bento cakes or lunch-box cakes are quirky treats that are often customised to include a range of colours and fun captions. The trend borrows from the concept of wooden, lacquered lunch boxes with cooked and dried rice that originated in Japan in the 12th century. In the 1980s, bentos (translated to lunch boxes in Japanese) began being stocked in supermarkets, offering nutritionally rich and convenient options for a meal.

Bentos also crossed borders, growing in popularity in neighbouring countries like Taiwan and South Korea. The latter took it up a notch, with several Korean bakeries featuring two-by-four inch cakes weighing just about 350 grams in their displays. This cake-on-the-go delicacy soon caught on, with bakers experimenting with designs, textures, icing, flavours and more.

Today, these convenient treats have travelled around the world, offering sweet tooths a portioned desserts. In India, they’ve quite recently gained considerable steam, making an appearance across formal and casual events. If you’d like to dig into one yourself or gift a little something special to a loved one, we’ve rounded up a list of home bakers who will whip up the perfect bento cake for you.

Where to get petite Instagrammable bento cakes in Delhi

Jump To / Table of Contents

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

1 /9

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

This Japanese restaurant has a host of authentic delicacies on offer, including gyozas, katsu curries, yakitori, karaage, truffle bao, ramen, and more. The sweet treats here draw many, with popular options being the fluffy souffle Japanese pancakes in a host of flavours like matcha and creme brulee, Kyoto parfait, and jiggly cotton cheesecakes. The bento cakes here are a feast for the eyes and taste buds, featuring options like chocolate, old-fashioned, rainbow, and Bailey’s.

Image: Courtesy Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

 

 

Address
F-40, First Floor, Select City Walk Mall, Saket, New Delhi
Phone
+91 95607 09104
Order now
The Home Bakers

2 /9

The Home Bakers

This venture was started in 2020 by a mother-daughter duo with a host of delicious baked treats on offer. The menu features a cake for every occasion, from weddings and anniversaries to birthdays and baby showers. Pre-orders are the norm, and their bento cakes are popular with customers. Their repertoire includes cakes with zodiac motifs, cheeky captions, and intricate details. Name a preference, and they’ll bake it. The cakes come with cream-based icing instead of fondant.

Image: Courtesy The Home Bakers

Address
Chirag Enclave Main Rd, Block R, Greater Kailash I, Greater Kailash, New Delhi,
Phone
+91 80764 73789
Order now
Pink Box India

3 /9

Pink Box India

A go-to for celebration cakes, Pink Box is a bakery chain known for its contemporary, quirky decor. The menu is just as colourful, with popular options including chocolate mousse cake, vanilla cake, cupcakes, pastries, walnut brownies, and more. They’re also known to customise orders for bento cakes, with options for every occasion. You could pick up your order from one of their many stores or have it delivered.

Image: Courtesy Pink Box India

 

 

Address
L-9/1, Ground Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Phone
+91 93813 82977
Order now
Tanvi Khera

4 /9

Tanvi Khera

An alumni of APCA India (formerly Academy of Pastry Arts), Tanvi Khera is a passionate pastry chef known for creating artistic desserts. Her eponymous patisserie involves her and a talented team whipping up quality sweet treats with fresh ingredients that are FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) approved.

On the menu are tea cakes, cookies, tarts, pies, macarons, choux, brownies, entremet and more. The layered cakes come in flavours like vanilla bean diplomat with fresh berries, chocolate truffle, hazelnut and nutella, lemon blueberry, and white chocolate Bailey’s, all of which can be customised into lunch box cakes.

Image: Courtesy Tanvi Khera

 

Address
Block B, Sector 34, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Phone
+91 87662 99432
Order now
Fleurons

5 /9

Fleurons

Launched by chef siblings Ravneet Manchanda and Simarjeet Singh, this venture offers cakes for every occasion. Their speciality is bento cakes, with flavours like chocolate strawberry, classic chocolate truffle, cold coffee, cookies and cream, lemon, lemon and raspberry, mango, and more. Recommended here are the milk chocolate truffle and nutella milk chocolate. They’ve also got options for cookies. The brand also specialises in bulk orders and quick deliveries.

Image: Courtesy Fleurons

 

Address
J-11/78, S/F, Behind Cambridge School, Tatar pur, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
Phone
+91 98992 62675
Order now
Sweet Sprinkle House

6 /9

Sweet Sprinkle House

Offering international treats with Indian sensibilities, this bakery in Delhi offers eggless treats. The menu has a host of options like tiered cakes, tub cakes, pinata cake, jar cake, brownies, cookies, and more. Recommended here are the Rasmalai, gulab jamun, chocolate truffle and Lotus biscoff cakes. The bento cakes are customisable, pretty, and as aesthetic as they come. All you need to do is pick a flavour to pre-order.

Image: Courtesy Sweet Sprinkle House

 

Address
Ashok Vihar Phase 1 Rd, Pocket H, Phase 1, Ashok Vihar, New Delhi
Phone
+91 88822 47032
Visit now
We Bake Love

7 /9

We Bake Love

A passion venture by self-taught bakers, this venture offers affordable desserts. Their menu includes themed tiered cakes, cupcakes, and bento cakes. Their bento cakes are imaginative and innovative, spanning motifs with pop culture references, fun captions, intricate designs, minimalist decor and quirky themes. Think finger hearts, tic-tac-toe, and popular cartoons on miniature, decadent cakes. Flavours are just as diverse, with their popular offerings being chocolate, lotus biscoff, vanilla, and more. Their treats are FSSAI approved.

Image: Courtesy We Bake Love

Phone
+91 98738 43476
Visit now
Shreya’s Baekry

8 /9

Shreya’s Baekry

This venture promises bespoke, eggless desserts. On the menu are frosted cakes, gourmet cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cake jars, pancake mixes, custard and more. Popular flavours include chocolate Bailey’s, chocolate truffle, Oreo, salted caramel, and cherry chocolate. Bento cakes are minimal and classy, with delicate piping and neat trimmings. All you need to do is DM them your order.

Image: Courtesy Shreya’s Baekry

 

 

Address
+91 96111 69681
Order now
Crumbs and Flake

9 /9

Crumbs and Flake

Offering delicious homemade baked goods, this venture’s Instagram is lit up with the most quirky bento cakes. Bathed in different shades, with finishing touches that suit the occasion, these are customisable and must be ordered in advance. Flavours include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and more. Besides these, the menu offers cookies, brownies, and tea cakes.

Image: Courtesy Crumbs and Flake

 

Phone
+91 95605 09113
Order now

Feature image: Courtesy Shreya’s Baekry; Hero image: Courtesy We Bake Love

Eshita Srinivas
