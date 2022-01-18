Want to light up your feed? Head to these 10 Instagrammable cafes in India

Not that we ever need a reason to sit pretty at an even prettier cafe, except when we want to add new aesthetics to our social media feeds. These Instagrammable cafes in India really do offer a picturesque background as tempting as the fare they serve. If you want to explore the prettiest sights around India with a side of your favourite appetiser, bookmark this list!
Revamp your feed at these pretty Instagrammable cafes
Offering the energy of a modern haveli, this eatery in Pali Hill, Bandra, has an imperial Rajasthani arrangement. They serve different foods like Rajasthani, Moroccan, Kerala, Mexican, and Goan.
They are known to have five distinct areas in the cafe for you to click that ideal picture. Today, everyone enjoys taking pictures of their food and style. They say you eat with your eyes, and to seize that is something we do appreciate.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@joshihouse
This is a difficult place to reach but is definitely worth the effort. A spot restricted in space on the beach offering an immense breakfast menu. There’s a laid-back vibe at this sea-facing cafe, the perfect place to grab lunch after frolicking along the beach. This quaint space with modern touches is known for its easygoing beachy vibes. Its whitewashed interior will have you saying, “Wow!” Like a small Santorini on the coast of Goa.
And obviously, its lovely corners are incredible for a photoshoot or your cherished Instagram post. Delicious food, along with extraordinary breakfast choices and its unique touches, such as seashells, burlap mats, and dreamcatchers, gives you a sense of renewed energy.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@cafesofgoa
As far as the view and the food are concerned, this is one of the most popular cafes in Goa. The spot is on the edge of a cliff that offers fresh perspectives at dusk. The extravagant crystal bar with white insides will take you back to Greece.
The view here is amazing! Their thrilling kinds of mixed drinks will make you murmur and cruise through your week’s worth of work blues like a breeze. Sundowners are ideal here as the eatery has a lot of open areas, which makes it feel off-kilter to appreciate the fieriness of the sun.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@olivegoa
Kakapo is the freshest eatery that, as of late, has flung its entryways open in the city. Settled in the paths of Mehrauli, this rich café is a tribute to the flightless bird of a similar name. You will be astonished by the highlight here, which is a false tree and has lights dangling from a few branches, giving it entire mysterious energy.
That’s right, that is not all. Also, you’ll swoon over the wide range of dishes served here, including spicy chicken dim sum, Yasai Maki Sushi Roll, Double Trouble Burger, and TONS more worth savouring.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kakaporestaurant
The interior of the recently-opened Bougie restaurant is dreamy enough to leave us in awe. To maintain the earthy theme — they have incorporated chairs with beautiful woven seats. This Instagram-worthy dining spot offers a free-flowing, casual dining experience that combines the indoors and outdoors.
Don’t forget to try their heavenly dishes while you’re there. Southern Style Burgers, Wood-Fired Artisan Pizzas, and a variety of desserts can be found on the menu.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@bougiedelhi
In a boutique glass and wood house surrounded by greenery, guests enjoy fast internet and nutritious meals. The atmosphere won’t make you feel like you’re working. As well as being a café-bar, it is a coworking space, a place for events, and an option to stay there.
Meetings and telephone calls can be conducted in their telephone booth, which overlooks a foresty piece of land. All this is set in the picture-perfect setting of Parra, which is the backdrop for many aesthetic Instagram photos of travellers and influencers.
Image: Courtesy Insatgram/@barefootgoa
Blah is a vibe! You don’t know until the last minute what you’re getting into with a name like that. In contrast, you will find sunny, wicker-inspired interiors and playful swings inside. In this all-day eatery, a mini herb farm hangs from the ceiling, and there is private dining, too. Breakfast classics like waffles, pancakes, and mimosas are included in the Sunday special.
Image: Courtesy luxebook.in
Bean Me Up caters to travellers on the move. The hotel is located along the Ozran beachfront in Vagator and boasts an award-winning vegan restaurant, bed & breakfast, yoga room, and conscious boutique.
It is a yoga retreat at dawn, with suites under ancient mango, jackfruit, and palm trees. There is a boutique offering organic and fair-trade clothing, along with hand-picked goods from across the globe. In the middle of it, all lay the clamouring café with the relaxing mantra music serving lip-smacking vegan food, fresh juices, and claim to fame drinks.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@beanmeup.goa
This cute café in Delhi will take you on a walk through the streets of Tokyo. With neon lights, wall art, cloud-shaped lights, and a live baking station, this ambience celebrates Japan’s pop culture. Take a selfie in front of the Japanese street murals while reading the manga comics. Besides the great food, the café has Jiggly cheesecakes, Chicken Karaage, Sushi, Takoyaki, and Taiyaki. Grab some soft bread from their cute bakery on the way back.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@harajukutokyocafe
In Pondicherry, Cafe Des Arts is an eccentric Bohemian cafe that you need to visit at least once. Certainly, an Instagrammable location and the vintage French decor will have you taking multiple pictures. Among the most popular dishes here are hibiscus flower syrup beverages, masala chai, banana Nutella crepes, waffles, and Croque provencal.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/@cafedesarts