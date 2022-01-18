Want to light up your feed? Head to these 10 Instagrammable cafes in India

Offering the energy of a modern haveli, this eatery in Pali Hill, Bandra, has an imperial Rajasthani arrangement. They serve different foods like Rajasthani, Moroccan, Kerala, Mexican, and Goan.

They are known to have five distinct areas in the cafe for you to click that ideal picture. Today, everyone enjoys taking pictures of their food and style. They say you eat with your eyes, and to seize that is something we do appreciate.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@joshihouse