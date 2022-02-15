Is Grapefruit truly the powerhouse fruit for burning calories? We find out!

Grapefruit has long been touted as a miracle fruit for quick and easy weight loss. It is believed that eating grapefruit after your meal can help you burn calories and lose weight. That’s quite a hack, but is it true? Let’s find out.

Is Grapefruit just a weight loss fad diet?

In the 1930s, the grapefruit diet was termed ‘The Hollywood Diet.’ It was believed to have a special fat-burning enzyme that might stimulate metabolism and help in weight loss. This diet does not have a single version. Although it always comprises pairing a whole grapefruit with three super low-calorie and higher-protein meals each day.

Though, there is no evidence to support the notion that the fruit has a particular enzyme that especially burns fat. So, is it just a fad diet? Any instances of weight reduction on the grapefruit diet are most likely due to the plan’s super low-calorie count.

There are a few more recent small studies that demonstrate a connection between eating grapefruit before a meal and weight loss (as well as lower blood pressure and cholesterol). However, this is likely due to the fruit’s high water content and a decent amount of fibre content. This is referred to as ‘pre-loading,’ which essentially means consuming a low-calorie, high-water-content food or drink in order to feel more satisfied before the main meal. This usually results in fewer calories ingested overall, and hence the weight loss.

Having said that, grapefruit is still a very nutrient-dense food. It’s high in vitamins A and C, fibre and antioxidants. It’s also low on the glycemic index, which can help reduce insulin levels and keep blood sugar balanced to help with weight management. To add more grapefruit to your diet, try pairing half a grapefruit with a breakfast that includes protein and fat to balance out the natural sugar level. Grapefruit is a healthy component of a well-balanced diet and may be a useful tool in your toolbox, but it is not a weight-loss miracle cure.”

The consensus is that you should eat grapefruit for the vitamins and fibre, not because it will help you burn calories (because it won’t!).

All Images: Courtesy Pexels