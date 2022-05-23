It’s raining mangoes in Mumbai with tropical menus at these restaurants

Creamy and sweet, the undisputed king of fruits lends a certain pizazz to desserts and drinks alike. We round up a few restaurants in India that have the most scrumptious mango-based delicacies on their menus this summer.
Indian summers are synonymous with mangoes. The juicy fruit is central to eating habits in the country. It also stars in traditional delicacies across cultures – from curries and salads to desserts and drinks. Over the years, local chefs have fuelled this love for the fruit by fusing it with a host of other seasonal and popular ingredients to produce unique treats for diners. Whether you’re looking for something exciting to savour or just can’t help but sing praises of the tropical delicacy, the culinary world has something refreshing in store this summer. We round up a list of restaurants in Mumbai that have must-try, delicious mango creations on their menus for the season.
Menus at these restaurants in India offer sinful mango creations
The go-to for a sweet treat, Bombay Sweet Shop’s got something for every mood and occasion. Naturally, they’ve got a celebration in store for the summer, with seasonal delicacies dressed in flavours of mango. Their mango vacation features mango jim jam barfi with tart raspberry jam, mango kheer kadam with flaky coconut and soft rasgulla, and moti pak with motichoor boondi and mango kalakand. Also on the menu are mango tamarind jujubes and shrikhand. These treats are reminiscent of Indian summer afternoons and childhood indulgences. A sugar rush has never been this nostalgic!
Image: Courtesy Bombay Sweets Shop
Pan-Asian fare meets a swanky ambience at this restaurant in Mumbai. On the summer menu are delectable drinks, sushi, and dessert! The mango uramaki features cream cheese, avocado, fresh mango, and chopped bell peppers. The mango sour cocktail pairs mango with passion fruit, bourbon, and kaffir lime. Meanwhile the mango and gin spritzer is a fun fusion of gin, mango puree, basil, and tonic. End your meal on a tropical note with the mango cheesecake, which includes cream cheese, chocolate, crumbled biscuit, and fresh mango.
Image: Courtesy Zenmai
The summer over at this elegant restaurant is about fresh, local ingredients that produce unique, delicious creations. On the menu is the everything summer salad that comes with alphonso mango, avocado, heirloom cherry tomato, and sweet tomatoes in a starfruit dressing with puffed amaranth. The en paillotte, meanwhile, is a gluten-free dish with marinated bhetki, raw mango, green tomato salsa verde, confit carrots, and baby potatoes. End your meal on a mango high with the alphonso mango panna cotta with phalsa.
Image: Courtesy Toast and Tonic
This eclectic gastropub is known for its modern, innovative fare and colourful cocktails. For the season, the restaurant pays homage to the king of fruits through their “mango talkies,” which include sweet and sour homemade aam panna with braised jackfruit in wholewheat tacos as well as aam gupchup, potato and chickpea stuffed in pani puri with roasted green mango. Traditional classics include Kerala mango fish curry with steamed rice and Bengali malai paturi with prawns, mango, and rice. There’s also pepper chicken reddy, which features roasted raw mango puree and curry leaves. Dig into these before the season draws to a close.
Image: Courtesy Monkey Bar
The month of May at Sassy Teaspoon, a patisserie that specialises in premium baked treats, is all about the king of fruits. On their seasonal menu are options like mango pistachio cake, mango fresh cream cake, baked mango cheesecake, molten mango and coconut mousse tart, and more! These treats are available all through the month. Get your fix of them before the season’s past us.
Image: Courtesy Sassy Teaspoon
Led by popular chef Pooja Dhingra, Le15 Patisserie is a charming space that’s known for its macarons, brownies, eclairs, cupcakes and red velvet choux pastry. However, come summer, it’s their mango cream cake, which comes with a light and airy genoise sponge, chopped mangoes, pistachios, and mango cheesecake macaron which steals the show. Also on the menu is a delightful mango cream tart with a classic vanilla tart base and light custard cream filling, complete with fresh mangoes. Do check ahead for their creamy mango cheesecake as well. This is as tropical as sweet treats can get.
Image: Le 15 Pâtisserie, Mumbai
Yauatcha might be known as an elegant Chinese dim sum teahouse, but the restaurant has a ton of sweet treats up its sleeves as well. In fact, their premium-gourmet ice creams are all the rage. For the summer, try the mango and mascarpone ice cream, which blends the silky, smooth, creamy mascarpone cheese ice cream with fresh mango. Not only is it decadent, it also makes for the perfect way to round out a meal of Asian classics. This is as good a trip to the tropics as any.
Image: Courtesy Yauatcha
Summer brews call for something refreshing and Drifters Breweries has met the memo with two new delicious mango beers. The mango mosaic pale ale is infused with alphonso mango and is a medium-bodied beer with notes of mango, passionfruit, and guava. With a 5 percent ABV and the subtle sweetness of mango, this one’s chug worthy. Also on the menu is the mango wit, which is a full-bodied creamy wit that has a 4.7 percent ABV and is packed with the flavour of fresh, ripe alphonso mangoes. There’s no better way to beat the heat.
Image: Courtesy Drifters Breweries
This elegant pan-Asian restaurant has embraced summer with a range of limited-edition delicacies that feature fresh ingredients through classic techniques. We’re talking refreshing dishes like a salad with raw and ripe mangoes as well as tofu, tempura, avocado, cherry tomatoes, and mango salsa. The natsu maki, which comes with avocado, raw mango, ripe mango, beetroot, chia seeds, and mango salsa comes highly recommended. For something more indulgent, try the crispy panko rolls which feature fried pancakes with mango, creamy mayo, and crunchy vegetables. Besides this, there are a host of dimsums, cocktails, and sushis to sample.
Image: Courtesy Foo
Pan-Asian delicacies meet choice ingredients at this spot in the heart of Mumbai. On the menu for the summer is a decadent mango sticky rice, the quintessential Thai dessert as well as a refreshing tender coconut and rice milk cooler with a spicy mango papaya salad. Other popular, all-time favourites at this spot are sweet corn soup, tikkas, schezwan rice, and fried chicken. Order in when you’re in the mood for a tropical feast.
Image: Courtesy Gingko
Featured image: Courtesy Sassy Spoon; Hero image: Courtesy Monkey Bar