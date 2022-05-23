It’s raining mangoes in Mumbai with tropical menus at these restaurants

Creamy and sweet, the undisputed king of fruits lends a certain pizazz to desserts and drinks alike. We round up a few restaurants in India that have the most scrumptious mango-based delicacies on their menus this summer.

Indian summers are synonymous with mangoes. The juicy fruit is central to eating habits in the country. It also stars in traditional delicacies across cultures – from curries and salads to desserts and drinks. Over the years, local chefs have fuelled this love for the fruit by fusing it with a host of other seasonal and popular ingredients to produce unique treats for diners. Whether you’re looking for something exciting to savour or just can’t help but sing praises of the tropical delicacy, the culinary world has something refreshing in store this summer. We round up a list of restaurants in Mumbai that have must-try, delicious mango creations on their menus for the season.

Menus at these restaurants in India offer sinful mango creations