Jalsa review: Shefali Shah’s first restaurant serves dhaba-like vegetarian fare in Bengaluru

With a host of quirky dining zones and entertaining activities, Shefali Shah’s first restaurant Jalsa is a buffet of flavours and experiences. And it all boils down to what you choose to add to your plate.

Reminiscent of a lively neighbourhood carnival, Jalsa is perhaps the first of its kind in the country. Critically acclaimed actor Shefali Shah‘s first rodeo in the world of F&B, the sight of live food counters and Instagrammable fixtures with imitation swings, Ferris wheels, and carousels greet you at the door of this buffet-only vegetarian restaurant.

The backdrop of tinkling cycle bells and thumping Bollywood lend this space a certain liveliness that few others in the city can boast of.

To get here, head to the sixth floor of Bengaluru Central Mall, which sits in the quiet residential lanes of Jayanagar. And right at the outset, the restaurant establishes itself as an oasis of fiesta fun. The 7,500 square-feet space is divided into several dining zones, each with own its personality.

Decor for every mood

The first is a salmon-hued garden space with a picket fence and converted swings for seats. Pretty pink blossoms and verdant green leaves complement the decor and make it perfect for an afternoon picnic. Next door is elegant tables with soft, blue curtains and tassel lamps, ideal for a romantic dinner. Walk a few steps from here, and you’ll arrive at a Moroccan-themed fare, complete with low seating and colourful glass lanterns. And across is a canteen-like spot with long benches, while the central space has seats that resemble a merry-go-round. The main dining space has several dedicated food booths with transportation-themed seating areas, dedicated to highway dhabas.

Adding to the decor are repurposed cycle wheels on the walls, quirky murals, and a large Ferris wheel at the centre. Every corner in the restaurant is Instagrammable, ensuring you end up with a gallery as full as your stomach.

Jalsa’s fare is extensive and welcoming

The culinary experience here begins with a staff member on a cycle offering you a welcome drink. Options range from creamy chaach to tangy kiwi and orange concoctions, which prepare your palate for the medley of flavours to come. Hop from one food booth to another to try classic carnival fares like popcorn and cotton candy, or stop by the street food section for some pani puri. We picked an array of finger foods, such as crispy and indulgent corn fritters, which came with the classic tomato sauce-mayonnaise duo, and followed this up with some spiced-tandoori aloo and street-style momos, and schezwan paneer.

Then came a mildly-spiced Burmese Khao Suey, with the distinctive creaminess of coconut milk and tanginess of lemon. A stand out in their range of street food is the dahi papdi chaat which is the perfect marriage of creamy and crunchy textures — sweet, salty, and tangy.

The main course was a chef-recommended affair, which began with chhole kulche that instantly transported me to the streets of Amritsar.

Shah, who also stands by the dish, reflected on the restaurant’s commitment to diversity and authenticity. “We wanted to bring not just Indian but global cuisine under one roof for everyone to enjoy. Even Indian cuisine is not the kind you get in restaurants normally. If you taste the Amritsari Chhole, you’ll figure it’s the kind that you actually get at dhabas when you’re travelling from Delhi or Chandigarh towards Amritsar. Or, you know, like the home-cooked food or recipes that have been carried over years, over generations.”

O the heels of this flavourful experience was a homely, piping hot plate of sarson-ka-saag and makki-ki-roti with a side of jaggery and butter and a serving of Teppanyaki noodles. If you’re a sweet tooth like me, you’ll want to save room for dessert. From nostalgic, candy-cane sweet ice golas to indulgent, melt-in-the-mouth gajar ka halwa, the sugar rush is well worth it. I recommend the mini jalebis, partly for the experience of watching them being made and for the delicious crunch they offer. Pair a plate of jalebi with rabri or some milk and enter a food coma on a scrumptiously sweet note.

As you dine and make your way through the host of food on offer, the staff will keep you entertained through choreographed dances to popular tunes like Muqabla Laila. Expect musical performances and the taps of dandiya sticks as you sip a cup of chai. Between bites, you can also have your fortune told by the in-house astrologer or decorate your hands in henna. A few hours of fun is exactly what Shefali had in mind when she first ventured into the world of F&B.

“It might sound lame, but I love cooking. I love serving, feeding people, hosting, and interiors. And Jalsa became a package of all of it.” She further reflects on the need for a space that encompasses all of these factors. “After COVID, one of the biggest realisations was to celebrate each moment with the people we love because the distance during COVID when everyone was quarantined really hit home. Jalsa is a perfect place that offers an entire experience of food, fun, music, dance, and togetherness. It’s an experience.”

Price: Rs 699 for one (not inclusive of taxes)

Address: Jalsa, Level 6, Bangalore Central Mall, JP Nagar, Bangalore 560069

Contact: +91 99007 80664

All images: Courtesy Jalsa Bengaluru