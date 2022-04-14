facebook
Taste authentic Kerala cuisine at these 7 places in Delhi, pronto!
14 Apr 2022 08:00 AM

Sreetama Basu
If a trip to Kerala is not on the cards right now, get Kerala cuisine to your table in Delhi at these places.

Unfortunately, South Indian food often gets lost in the stereotype of idli, dosa and sambar in the capital city. But if you’re a true foodie with an affinity for cultural delights, then move beyond the classics. From vegetarian delicacies like appams and pachadis and a wide variety of Malabari fish mollies and red meat dishes, Kerala’s culinary supremacy is unmatched and worth tasting.

Try the best of Kerala cuisine at these places in Delhi now

Mahabelly

1 /7

Mahabelly

Lip-smackingly delicious, authentic, soulful — that’s Mahabelly for you. The menu will straight away take you to Kerala, and when you take a bite of their delectable fares, you will be left asking for more. Order yourself a plate of Kodala curry, mutton Varattiyathu or Shaapu Meen curry and some Malabar porotta or Puttu to go with it. Finish off your meal with some Chukku Kaapi, and you will sleep a happy person!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
MA-A05, Ground Floor Restaurant Block, DLF Avenue, Mandir Marg, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 90179 06907
Kerala House Samrudhi Canteen

2 /7

Kerala House Samrudhi Canteen

There’s no better place in Delhi for authentic state cuisine than the State Houses themselves. Samrudhi Canteen at Kerala House is one such place that will never disappoint you if you are looking for the best of Kerala cuisine in Delhi. Without burning a hole in your pocket, you can taste heavenly appams and ghee roasts here. Both their veg and non-veg thalis are delectable, and you should try both of them.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/unendingfoodlove

Address
3, Jantar Mantar Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+9111 3041 1411
Coast Cafe

3 /7

Coast Cafe

This restaurant will take you on an unforgettable trip to Kerala. Offering a wide array of continental and coastal delicacies, you will be spoilt for choices. Be it their coconut chicken curry or the appam, beetroot and tamarind chutney, their Kerala dishes are right on point. When you are visiting Coast Cafe for authentic Kerala cuisine, be sure to try their Malabari Cokum Mixed Veggie Curry, Laidback Fish Moilee and appams and their variety of chutneys.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
2nd & 3rd Floor, above OGAAN,H2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
Phone
+9111 4160 1717
Annie’s Kerala Kitchen

4 /7

Annie’s Kerala Kitchen

Economical, value for money and food that you will keep coming back for, that’s Annie’s Kerala Kitchen summed up for you. Uttapam, Puttu, Porotta, Malabar Fish Biryani, Kappa Fish Biryani, you name it, they have it. Save this place for those last fast of the month when you crave good food without spending a fortune!

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/_edesiakitchen_

Address
First Floor, 88 Sarai Jullena, Opp Forti's Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110025
Phone
+9111 4144 4307
Teekoy Kerala Family Restaurant

5 /7

Teekoy Kerala Family Restaurant

A small eatery in the bustling neighbourhood of Hauz Rani in front of Max Hospital in Saket, this one’s all about the full spread of authentic Kerala cuisine. Netholi fry, parottas, stews — you name it, they have it. The best part? They have a range of appetisers on their menu. So if you are looking to grab a quick bite, this place is perfect!

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/hungry_tired_sleepy

Address
gate no. 3, 149/1 upper ground floor, opp. max hospital, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 88007 40222
Coastal Reef

6 /7

Coastal Reef

If you’re looking for authentic Kerala fares in Gurgaon, look no further than Coastal Reef. Their speciality is super spicy gravies and meats, so this one’s not for the faith-hearted. Their Mangalorean Chicken Roast, Simmakkal Kari Chicken Dosa and Kerala Mutton Fry are some of their must-haves.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/backwatersuaq

Address
Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon
Phone
+91 99109 50316
Hotel Malabar

7 /7

Hotel Malabar

If you think you’ve had the best biryanis in town, wait until you try theirs. Pair it with some amazing non-veg dishes, like Prawns Curry, Mutton Biryani, Chicken Fry and the Kerala Non-Veg Curry to go with their biryanis for a filling meal. This is one of those simple places that don’t have anything fancy, but the food is what makes them a star.

Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/keralacafe.co

Address
Shop 8 and 9, NearSBI City, Jharsa, Medicity, Gurugram, Haryana 122003
Phone
+91 78387 65252
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
