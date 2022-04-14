Taste authentic Kerala cuisine at these 7 places in Delhi, pronto!

If a trip to Kerala is not on the cards right now, get Kerala cuisine to your table in Delhi at these places.
Unfortunately, South Indian food often gets lost in the stereotype of idli, dosa and sambar in the capital city. But if you’re a true foodie with an affinity for cultural delights, then move beyond the classics. From vegetarian delicacies like appams and pachadis and a wide variety of Malabari fish mollies and red meat dishes, Kerala’s culinary supremacy is unmatched and worth tasting.
Try the best of Kerala cuisine at these places in Delhi now
Lip-smackingly delicious, authentic, soulful — that’s Mahabelly for you. The menu will straight away take you to Kerala, and when you take a bite of their delectable fares, you will be left asking for more. Order yourself a plate of Kodala curry, mutton Varattiyathu or Shaapu Meen curry and some Malabar porotta or Puttu to go with it. Finish off your meal with some Chukku Kaapi, and you will sleep a happy person!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
There’s no better place in Delhi for authentic state cuisine than the State Houses themselves. Samrudhi Canteen at Kerala House is one such place that will never disappoint you if you are looking for the best of Kerala cuisine in Delhi. Without burning a hole in your pocket, you can taste heavenly appams and ghee roasts here. Both their veg and non-veg thalis are delectable, and you should try both of them.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/unendingfoodlove
This restaurant will take you on an unforgettable trip to Kerala. Offering a wide array of continental and coastal delicacies, you will be spoilt for choices. Be it their coconut chicken curry or the appam, beetroot and tamarind chutney, their Kerala dishes are right on point. When you are visiting Coast Cafe for authentic Kerala cuisine, be sure to try their Malabari Cokum Mixed Veggie Curry, Laidback Fish Moilee and appams and their variety of chutneys.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Economical, value for money and food that you will keep coming back for, that’s Annie’s Kerala Kitchen summed up for you. Uttapam, Puttu, Porotta, Malabar Fish Biryani, Kappa Fish Biryani, you name it, they have it. Save this place for those last fast of the month when you crave good food without spending a fortune!
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/_edesiakitchen_
A small eatery in the bustling neighbourhood of Hauz Rani in front of Max Hospital in Saket, this one’s all about the full spread of authentic Kerala cuisine. Netholi fry, parottas, stews — you name it, they have it. The best part? They have a range of appetisers on their menu. So if you are looking to grab a quick bite, this place is perfect!
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/hungry_tired_sleepy
If you’re looking for authentic Kerala fares in Gurgaon, look no further than Coastal Reef. Their speciality is super spicy gravies and meats, so this one’s not for the faith-hearted. Their Mangalorean Chicken Roast, Simmakkal Kari Chicken Dosa and Kerala Mutton Fry are some of their must-haves.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/backwatersuaq
If you think you’ve had the best biryanis in town, wait until you try theirs. Pair it with some amazing non-veg dishes, like Prawns Curry, Mutton Biryani, Chicken Fry and the Kerala Non-Veg Curry to go with their biryanis for a filling meal. This is one of those simple places that don’t have anything fancy, but the food is what makes them a star.
Representative Image: Courtesy Instagram/keralacafe.co