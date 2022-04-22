Konkani delights to savour at these seafood joints in Goa

In our next edition of the best seafood restaurants in India, we take you to Goa. One of the most popular tourist destinations in India, Goa will leave you spoilt for choice with its array of seafood restaurants that serve delectable Goan Konkani cuisine.
Seafood restaurants in Goa every foodie must visit
One of Panjim’s most popular restaurants, Ritz Classic must be visited for their fish thali. Locals opine that it’s the best in Goa. Don’t expect much from the ambience. It’s the authentic Goan taste that steals the show at Ritz Classic. Sample their Crab Dry Fry, Fried Bombay Duck, Squid Masala Fry, Grilled Kingfish, and Butter Garlic Prawns. The restaurant is perfect for families and large groups of friends.
Where: Building, 1st Floor, Wagle Vision, 18th June Road, Ozari, Panaji, Goa
Located near Holiday Inn Resort in Cavelossim, Fisherman’s Wharf was established in 2005. The restaurant serves lip-smacking Goan dishes with stunning views of the Sal River dotted with fishing boats. It’s a multi-cuisine restaurant, but don’t let your desi temptation for paneer come in the way of relishing their seafood delights. Try their prawn dishes like Prawn Curry, Prawn Balchao, and Prawn Recheado. Then there’s the evergreen Goan Fish Curry served with generous mounds of rice, which will leave you hungry for more.
Where: House No 13, 139, 18th June Road, beside Taj Vivanta, Campal, Altinho, Panaji, Goa
If you are in South Goa, do make sure to spend some time at Fish Ka. While their brownies have a separate fanbase, their seafood is equally amazing. With a relaxed vibe and eclectic ambience, the restaurant also serves Indian, Asian, and Continental cuisine. They are particularly known for their Calamari, which is served in several versions like plain, masala, crispy fry, golden fry, and garlic. If you are a jazz person, go during evening hours to enjoy their saxophone nights.
Where: Fish Ka Bar & Restaurant, Pockvaddo, Betalbatim, Goa
Established in 1937, Souza Lobo is one of Goa’s oldest restaurants. It’s located at the bustling Calangute Beach, and it’s hard to miss its gorgeous building. On offer here are flavourful seafood delicacies with live music nights and an impressive bar menu. Order their Masala Fried Prawns for starters. The Fried Fish and Crab Xacuti are also good. So is the Prawn Curry with Rice and Sausage Pulao. Crab lovers must sample their Baked Crabs.
Where: Beach, Calangute, Goa
Another iconic restaurant, Martin’s Corner has been serving delicious Goan cuisine since 1965. What was started as a small grocery store for nearby hotel workers by Mrs. Carafina Periera is now a large restaurant named after her late husband. The restaurant has hosted eminent personalities over the years and their photographs hang on the walls as a reminder of the restaurant’s popularity. They are known for their prawn and squid preparations. The bestseller, however, is their King’s Crab. You must also try their Rawa Fried Mussels.
Where: 69, Binwaddo, Betalbatim, Goa
Looking for a romantic dinner by the sea with your significant other? Head out to Zeebop located on the shores of the lesser-explored Utorda beach. The open-air beach restaurant has won several food awards. It’s interestingly named Mexican American rock band Santana’s 11th studio album. Try their Prawn Peri-Peri, Red Snapper with Butter Garlic, and Fish Kebabs. They also prepare a variety of fish delicacies. Popular ones include Raw fish Salads, Marinated fish, Poached fish, Battered fish, Fried fish, Cooked fish, Tandoor fish, Grilled fish, Shashlik fish, and Curry fish.
Where: Pereira, Pacheco Vaddo, Utorda, Goa
This popular restaurant in Anjuna serves authentic Goan fare. Housed inside a beautiful red building with stained glass windows, the restaurant has an impressive seafood and bar menu. Their bestselling dishes include Fish Curry Thali, Prawn Masala Fry, Fry Prawns, Jumbo Prawns, and Kingfish Fry. You could also savour the Rava Fish, Chicken 65, Prawn Curry with Rice, Butter Garlic Squid, and Masala Fried Fish. Their Leppo Fish and Mackerel Rechado also deserve a special mention.
Where: Chivar, Anjuna, Go
This iconic restaurant in Sancoale is an all-time favourite among Goans and tourists. Located at a short distance from the airport, the restaurant overlooks the San Jacinto Island. Go there for a wide range of pork, beef, chicken, and fish delicacies. Try the Butter Garlic Prawns, Rava Fried Fish, Red Snapper Recheade, and Chicken Luimui. End your meal with their absolutely yum Caramel Custard. Extra points for their quick service and their staff, which is as courteous as they come.
Where: Opposite St Jacinto Island, Vasco – Cortalim Road H/No 39 Sancoale P.O, Chicalim, Goa
Located on the popular Baga beach, Brittos is a busy shack known for its seafood platter. They are famous for their vibrant music and karaoke nights throughout the week. In terms of food, they do everything from crabs to prawns to squids. Must-try dishes at Brittos include Vindaloos and Crab Curry, Beef Steak with red wine sauce, Pork Ribs, and Lamb Chops. Don’t miss their tempting desserts too, especially the Alphonso Mango Mousse and Blueberry Cake.
Where: House No.7, 171, Calangute – Baga Road, Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa
At Kokni Kanteen in Panaji, fish thali rules the roost. An absolute delight, it features the fresh catch of the day, along with a portion of local veggies and clams. Boasting vintage interiors and red laterite walls, the homely eatery is a small and cosy place to savour authentic coastal Konkani cuisine. It has a very 1970s vibe which will charm you and how. From authentic fish thalis with sol kadi, and fish fry with the day’s freshest catch to traditional mocktails like Shivrak Kop, and cocktails, every dish here is uniquely Konkani. Indulge your sweet tooth in desserts that include favourites such as the rich and creamy Serradura and the ever-popular Bebinca.
Where: Dr Dada Vaidya Road, Near Mahalaxmi Temple, Altinho, Panaji, Goa
