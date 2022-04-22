Konkani delights to savour at these seafood joints in Goa

Located near Holiday Inn Resort in Cavelossim, Fisherman’s Wharf was established in 2005. The restaurant serves lip-smacking Goan dishes with stunning views of the Sal River dotted with fishing boats. It’s a multi-cuisine restaurant, but don’t let your desi temptation for paneer come in the way of relishing their seafood delights. Try their prawn dishes like Prawn Curry, Prawn Balchao, and Prawn Recheado. Then there’s the evergreen Goan Fish Curry served with generous mounds of rice, which will leave you hungry for more.

Where: House No 13, 139, 18th June Road, beside Taj Vivanta, Campal, Altinho, Panaji, Goa

Image courtesy: The Fisherman’s Wharf/Instagram