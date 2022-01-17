These 7 Korean restaurants in Bengaluru bring authentic flavours to your doorstep

If you love a bowl of bibimbap and a plate of kimchi kimbap, there’s no better place to be in than Bengaluru. The city is home to several Korean restaurants that rival those featured in K-dramas. Order from these spots in the city to go on a flavour journey like never before, right from the comfort of your couch.
Somewhere between binge-watching K-dramas and grooving to K-pop music, most Indians got swept up in the Hallyu (Korean) wave. There’s no other way to explain the rise of Korean fashion or the growing use of slang words like Daebak (translated to cool) across the country. Also a huge trend? Korean food, which is characterised by a balance of flavours, textures, and colours as well as a range of healthy side dishes and garnishes.
Although instant ramen would take you no more than a few minutes to whip up, a typical Korean spread is a labour of love. And the hustle of life doesn’t always allow for the time-consuming tasks that go towards recreating classic meals. Thankfully, all you need to do to enjoy some delicious Korean food is an appetite and a list of these authentic restaurants in the city.
Authentic food is a click away with these Korean restaurants in Bengaluru
Helping residents of Kamanahalli get in their Korean fix, this restaurant has a simple, beginner friendly menu that also features some adventurous options. The jajangmyeon, bibimbap, ramyun, and stew come highly recommended. And if you’re feeling experimentative, try the stir-fried octopus, baby squid, grilled duck, or blood offal hot pot soup. Those who love their fast food will find themselves drawn to the fried chicken, which also comes in a seasonal flavour. Vegetarians can try the vegetarian kimbap, bibimbap, or jajangmyun.
The name of this spot might throw most off, but it is as authentic as a Korean restaurant can get. Located in the vibrant Koramangala, The Himalayan is known for its generous portions and has an array of options to choose from. Popular items here are the samgyupsal, bulgogi, bibimbap, and fried chicken with sweet and spicy sauce. Others on offer are stir-fried pork and squid, kimchi fried rice, jiggae (stew), and more. Vegetarians could give the tofu sizzler, kimbap with cheese, and ramyun. Your food will most likely come with some pickled cucumbers, bean sprouts, kimchi, pickled radish, and honey soy potatoes.
Home to some classic Korean fare, there’s no better place to order from if you live in Indiranagar and find yourself craving a japchae or kimbap. In addition to these, locals also recommend their kimchi pancakes, tofu stew, beef bulgogi, bibimbap, and champong (noodle soup). For dessert is a cheesecake which, although not traditional, is popular with Koreans and hits the spot if you’ve got a sweet tooth. You could also ask them to send over a whole kilo of kimchi if you’d like to add the fermented delicacy to your diet.
The kitchen at Hae Kum Gang in Ashok Nagar is run by a Korean native. Locals rave about the shrimp donburi, beef donburi, chicken bibimbap, bulgogi, and mandu here. Also on offer are kimchi jeon, hamul wanja, sogogi wanja, kkanpunggi, and kimchi fried rice. The food here is known for its homely flavour and generous portions. You could also get some frozen mandu and kimchi to stock up at home.
North Bengaluru’s Korean haunt, this spot is a favourite amongst Korean food enthusiasts in the city. Their menu is just about enough to have variety without being too confusing, and the place is a family-owned business, making the food both homely and generously portioned. Order in a portion of deep fried chicken wings or steamy kimbap which are bestsellers here. Or go for the steamed dumplings, dolsot bibimbap, stir-fried pork, and kimchi fried rice, which come highly recommended. Vegetarians can try the japchae, mushroom with rice, or yachae bokkeumbap.
Giving Bengaluru the Korean cafe experience, this spot in North Bengaluru has quick bites with flavours that sing authentic. Their crispy fried pork and chicken kimbap come highly recommended. However it’s their vast Korean fried chicken menu, featuring flavours like honey butter, sweet and spicy garlic, and spicy red pepper that draws crowds. More substantial options include the classic tteokbokki, pork bibimbap, jjajangmyeon, and Korean sticky fried rice. Those with sweet teeth will enjoy the fruit and Oreo bingsoo and the honey bread (a Korean version of French toast). Wash it all down with a glass of Korean coffee or tea.
Although not a strictly Korean spot, this restaurant in Indiranagar has some delicious Korean fare on offer. Options include bibimbap, kimbap with eggs, bulgogi, or mushrooms, buldak (Korean fire chicken) with gochujang paste, jjigae with tofu, seafood mandu soup, and lamb cutlet bao. We recommend the Korean vegetarian ramen with gochujang and kimchi as well as the prawn and chicken ramen. If you’re craving some classic fast food there’s some classi Korean fried chicken with honey and chilli.
Sharpen your chopstick skills, because the food at these spots will have you exclaiming massiseo!