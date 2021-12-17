8 Korean restaurants in Mumbai and Pune that serve Seoul-satisfying food

Although there is a dearth of Korean food spots in India, some cities have got the memo. From bulgogi and tteokbokki to fried chicken and bibimbap, these Korean restaurants in Mumbai and Pune are serving up stuff that K-food dreams are made of.

The more Korean content we consume, the greater our chances of being swept up by Hallyu (the Korean wave). Besides the use of finger hearts and the expression hwaiting! (translated fighting, the Korean way of wishing someone good luck), the most influential aspect of this wave has been Korean food.

K-food, if we can call it that, goes beyond kimchi and Yakult (or as Lara Jean in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before calls it, Korean yoghurt smoothie). The cuisine is rooted in the concept of eumyangohaeng (ying and yang) and every food preparation is balanced in terms of textures, colours, and flavours. Pay close attention to the leads of your favourite drama as they sit down to eat, and you’d notice that a traditional Korean table also includes garnishes and side-dishes of five different colours which represent the earth’s five elements. That said, not all Korean foods follow this rule. Fusion foods like Korean fried chicken, hot dog, army stew, and cheese ramen are influenced by the West, and while they might not come with the promise of a balanced meal, they’re just as delicious.

Despite the growing popularity of all things Korean in the country, spots that serve authentic Korean fare are few and far in between. Grab your chopsticks (metal, of course) though because we’ve rounded up a list of Korean restaurants in Mumbai and Pune that will give anyone who loves the country and its food the quintessential experience.

Korean restaurants in Mumbai and Pune every Korean-food enthusiast needs to check out