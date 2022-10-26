Get great food in Delhi post midnight to satiate your hunger pangs

The parties that end with one more party are often the best kinds. One that has more food than alcohol, more snacks than chakna, and hungry people looking to get a bite of their comfort food. And while the capital city has an inexhaustible number of places for when the hunger pangs hit pre and post sundown, once it strikes 12 on the clock, options for good late night food spots in Delhi disappear like Cinderella.

But hey, it’s Delhi, after all. A little search with a candle can find you just the right place, no matter what you’re craving. And we’ve found some of the best and most culinarily diverse options for you.

Where to find late night food in Delhi:

Comesum

Hunger pangs never see time. And neither should food options, ideally. Comesum, a quintessential Indian eatery chain that serves everyone, made it their game plan and are now located 24 hours a day, not only across Delhi but also North India. They serve everything from Plain Dosa to Rajma Chawal, and Chaat to Manchurian. And even though located across multiple locations, food lovers tend to throng their Nizamuddin Railway Station branch the most for their fill of late night cravings in Delhi.

Hours open: 24h

Location: Multiple locations

What to eat: North Indian delicacies

Price: Rs 250 for 2

Contact: 011-41100100

Yellow Brick Road, Taj Vivanta

There’s a certain charm about a date that involves a late night drive and a fancy meal with bae when you’ve both been busy all day. Well, in that case, we suggest you head to Yellow Brick Road at Taj Vivanta in Khan Market. Besides the old-school decor and the infallible vibe of the place, the menu should more than satiate your midnight cravings. Give their Thai Green Curry, YBR Chicken, and Railway Cutlets a shot.

Hours: open 24h

Location: Ambassador, Khan Market, New Delhi

What to eat: Ybr Chicken, Railway Cutlets, Banana Split, Club Sandwich, Thai Green Curry, Hot Coffee

Price: Rs 3,500 for two

Contact: +911166373502

The Munchbox

We all tend to crave comfort foods like spaghetti, fries, and sweets when all you see is alcohol bottles and leftover snacks lying around post your after party. You can get all that, and more delivered to your doorstep with The Munchbox, which, we hear, specialises in Rogan Josh and New York Cheesecake along with Chicken Stroganoff and Spaghetti.

Open: till 4 am

Location: All over Delhi

What to eat: Juicy Lucy, Hummus Pita, Chicken Stroganoff, New York Cheesecake, Mutton Rogan Josh, Spaghetti

Price: Rs 600 for two

Contact: +919811825457

Mandarin House

Who doesn’t like some good old street style Indo-Chinese dishes at 2 in the night? The craving for a spicy noodle dish with a side of chicken manchurian is one Mandarin House caters to, at super pocket-friendly prices. From chicken, prawn and lamb to vegetarian options like spring rolls and crispy tofu, this is what a satiating after-party food must look like.

Hours: open till 4 am

Location: 8/27 Wea Abdul Aziz road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

What to eat: Thai Chicken, Korean BBQ Chicken, Bok Choy and Mushroom Dim Sum.

Price: Rs 400 for two

Contact: +919818061548

Baking Bad

If there was ever a king of party foods that does it all, it has to be pizza. And with Baking Bad around, you wouldn’t have to worry about getting cold, chewy pizzas delivered even at 3 in the night. Word on the block is that their chicken tenders and Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas are worth trying. So, if you are scouring for a good ‘za as your light night meal in Delhi, you know the name.

Open: till 4am

Location: 96, Ground Floor, Shopping Complex, Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi and a cloud kitchen in Rajouri Garden

What to eat: Bacon Tart, Heisenberg, Chicken Tenders, Margherita and Pepperoni Pizzas

Price: Rs 900 for two

Contact +919999477626

Hunger Strike

There’s much to like about Hunger Strike besides the pun of its name, especially the fact that it stays open for orders till 2 am. If you’re craving some spicy and smokey tandoori momos or snacky crispy chilli potatoes, or chicken roll and Afghani Chaap Roll, which is what they’re known for, this place would be the one to order from.

Open: till 2 am

Location: C-9, Amar Colony Market, Near Amar Colony, New Delhi

What to eat: Mughlai Chaap, Chilly Chaap, Chicken Tandoori Momo, Achari Chaap Roll, Crispy Chilli Potatoes, Paneer Tandoori

Price: Rs 150 for one dish (approx)

Contact: +919899628935

Horn Please

Some dishes are better left as is, without innovations. Especially when the hunger strikes at odd hours for some comfort food, all you want is some good old comfort food. Be it a plate of mutton biryani or some fulfilling butter chicken, Horn Please delivers quality food in a feel-good ambience in their eatery, located in Chittaranjan Park.

Hours: open 24 hrs

Location: D 616, Near Deshbandhu Apartments, Block D, Chittaranjan Park

What to eat: Chilly Garlic Noodles, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni, Coffee, Biryani

Price: Rs 750 for two

Contact: +91 11 4177 5417

Gurbers

The appeal of cheesy, meaty, juicy burgers loaded with fries is one that is absolutely evergreen. What’s not to like about it? It’s hearty, fulfilling, and a cheat meal none can say no to. Not even vegetarians because Gurbers has something for everyone. Get your hands on their broccoli and mushroom burger if you want to get some greens in or their chicken, mutton, or pork Cheeseburger if classics is what you want to go for.

Hours: open 24h

Location: 125B, Ground Floor, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

What to eat: Broccoli and mushroom, por barbeque, and Mexican burgers with a side of Truffle Fries.

Price: Rs 700 for 2 people

Contact: +919810635191, +919354908923

Delivery Jack

The best thing about Delivery Jack is that it caters to every kind of foodie in your diverse group of friends so that no one is left behind. Someone will be craving for some classic dal makhani at 2 in the night after one too many beers while someone will be ordering their salad for some balance after 6 glasses of wine. Delivery Jack does it all.

Open: till 4 am

Location: Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash

What to eat Pizzas, Burgers, Dal Makhani, Pasta, Chicken

Price: Rs 300 for two

Contact: +919811405412, +917303502218, +919910610349

Main and Feature Image: Courtesy bakingbad_pizza/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.