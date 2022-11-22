Simple leftover turkey recipes for the upcoming festive season

Thanksgiving is more famous as a quintessentially American national holiday celebrating the harvest. In the US, having turkey on Thanksgiving has been a symbolic tradition since the turn of the 19th century. Adding to this tradition is using leftovers, especially turkey, to make a variety of dishes and that brings us to some new and healthy leftover turkey recipes to try.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on 25 November. Usually considered an all-American event, the festival is also celebrated in other parts of the world, mainly Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, East Asia and the Caribbean, with degrees of variations.

Because of its global reach, dishes prepared often borrow styles from the Far East, for instance, Vietnam. This is why several new dishes that have become increasingly famous in the West have their origins in South East Asia, East Asia or elsewhere.

The core difference between the original and its Thanksgiving western adaptation is generally the use of turkey in the latter instead of chicken or beef or any other meat variety.

In any case, it is truly incredible that a beautiful festival quite literally becomes the melting pot of cultures. And there is also the fact that this unique usage of leftover turkey emphasises a very essential lesson for us — that food must not be wasted.

So, what do they do with all the leftover turkey and the flavourful gravy? Several turkey-based dishes, such as the simple roasted turkey, turkey pot pie and turkey casserole, can be prepared by simply adding a few ingredients to them.

Besides turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and bread stuffing from the previous night’s feast also make a composite meal the next day.

Many of these delicious dishes are among the simplest to prepare. They can be had at any time of the day — breakfast, lunch, dinner or even as a quick snack.

Simple leftover turkey recipes everyone must try