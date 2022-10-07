India ranks at 10th spot in the list of countries having the biggest appetite for dining out

These countries have the biggest appetite when it comes to dining out. Are you curious? Well, people in Spain eat out an average of 4.3 times a week according to data published by catering industry specialists Gira, coinciding with the publication of a vast report from SIAL, the global food industry trade fair rescheduled for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fueled by their tasty tapas culture — which encourages workers to head out after work for a drink and a few plates of ham croquettes, patatas bravas and various other pintxos — the Spanish are by no means holding back when it comes to dining out, beating the Canadians (3.8 times), the Americans (3.6 times) and the French (2 times).

Yet the Spanish aren’t the biggest spenders. The average bill for a meal bought outside the home comes in at US$8.6 (Rs 708 approx) in Spain, compared to $15.5 (Rs 1,276 approx) in the United Arab Emirates — the highest of the countries surveyed. Eating out can be costly in the UK too $15.1 (Rs 1,243 approx). France comes third highest for the cost of eating out with an average bill of $12.4 (Rs 1,021 approx).

But since the Spanish are keenest to eat out, their annual budget is logically higher, at $1,931 (Rs 1.59 lakh approx) compared to $1,820 (Rs 1.49 lakh approx) in the US and $1,584 (Rs 1.30 lakhs approx) in the UAE. The French are far from being the biggest spenders when it comes to dining out, with an average annual budget of $1,319 (Rs 1.08 lakhs approx) per person.

Top 10 countries where people eat out the most each week:

1. Spain (4.3 times)

2. Canada (3.8 times)

3. USA (3.6 times)

4. Italy (3.4 times)

5. China (2.6 times)

6. France (2 times)

7. United Arab Emirates (2 times)

8. UK (1.6 times)

9. Germany (1.1 times)

10. India (1.1 times)

(Hero Image: Courtesy: Knape/IStock.com)

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.