Incorporate these 9 foods into your diet for a balanced calorie deficit

A calorie deficit is the gospel truth of your weight loss journey. These low-calorie foods are just what you need to maintain that deficit and slowly achieve your weight loss goals.

A calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you consume in a day. No matter what approach you take to weight loss, it all comes to maintaining a calorie deficit at the end of the day. Our body burns calories all day during breathing, walking, and chores. It is what you consume that makes a difference. If you want to speed up the process of weight loss, you have to start mindful eating. While that can be a little overwhelming, we are here to help you with that. Charting out these low-calorie foods, not just for their low-calorie content but also for how long they keep you full.

Low-calorie foods to help you maintain a calorie deficit

Spinach

Spinach is a low-calorie leafy green loaded with vitamins and minerals. High in vitamin K, provitamin A, folate, and bioactive compounds like the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, spinach is a dietary essential when you’re trying to shed off extra kilos. A cup (30-gram) serving of spinach has only 7 calories, meaning you can incorporate this vegetable in all your meals and still not have to worry about your daily calorie intake.

Apples

This wonder fruit is not only beneficial for its low-calorie content, but it doubles up as a healthy alternative for when you’re having sugar cravings. One cup of apple contains just 62 calories and almost three grams of dietary fibre. Not just that, apples are also rich in nutrients, like vitamin C, and potassium, as well as antioxidant compounds like flavonoid quercetin. Include this low-calorie food in your diet today!

Grapefruit

Citrus fruit is enjoyed for its tartness, and grapefruit has loads of dietary benefits. Rich in nutrients and plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, grapefruit promotes the health of your heart and brain. In a study conducted in 2006 on obese individuals, it was found that people who ate fresh grapefruit thrice a day before meals lost more weight over a period of 12 weeks than people who didn’t.

Almonds

Nuts are quite rich in nutrients, which is why they are not categorised as low-calorie foods. A single serving of 10 to 12 almonds contains about 100 calories. But these 100 calories go a long way in keeping you fuller for longer, and you are less likely to consume more calories later in the day. In fact, most nutritionists and dieticians recommend consuming this serving of almonds every day when you are trying to lose weight.

Popcorn

What better than this low calorie, all-time healthy snack? But we are talking about the air-popped popcorns without any oil or butter. These popcorns contain just 31 calories per cup, making them a healthy, low-calorie snack for when you’re craving something salty and crunchy. In fact, in a 2012 study, it was found that snacking on popcorn kept people feeling fuller longer than snacking on potato chips. So, when you’re at the supermarket the next time, make a healthy choice.

Beetroot

You must have often seen your favourite celebs casually sipping on beetroot juice or bingeing on a beetroot salad. Yes, that’s how loaded with goodness this gorgeous red vegetable is! They are not only low in calories but have a high content of vitamins. They contain a bit of almost all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs. 100 grams of boiled beetroot contains just 44 calories. So chop it up in a blender today and get started on the goodness that beetroot is!

Carrots

Crunchy, sweet and highly nutritious, carrots are so versatile that they can fit in almost any mood. Craving a snack? Binge on carrot sticks. Want some sauteed vegetables on the side with your grilled meat? Carrots. They are rich in compounds called carotenoids, including lutein and beta carotene, which promote healthy vision, better immunity, and more. Coming to its calorie content, a cup of sliced carrots has only 50 calories.

Cauliflower

This favourite winter veggie is also one of the most low-calorie foods. A cup of cooked cauliflower contains 40 calories and only 8 grams of carbs. Thanks to food bloggers and influencers, we have a wide array of cauliflower recipes that we can make, from cauliflower rice to cauliflower pizza crusts.

Tomatoes

This low-calorie vegetable is a salad staple that doubles up as a great snack. With their high water and fibre content, they are surprisingly satiating. And a cup of tomatoes has only 27 calories. They are also rich in protective plant compounds like lycopene. Several studies have shown that eating a tomato-rich diet may protect against stroke, heart disease, and even cancers.