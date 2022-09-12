LSA Eats: From kuliya to nihari, here’s the most unique street food in Delhi

Delhi is home to delectable cuisine – both local and global. Being a city of immigrants, Delhi is heavily influenced by a strong North Indian culture, which reflects in its delicacies that are offered on the streets. So, if you want to get to know the city a little better, here is the most unique street food in Delhi that you have to sample!

Common street food in Delhi

Yes, we know we’re talking about the most unique street food dishes to sample in the capital city. However, in case you’re a newbie here, you’ll also fall in love with Delhi’s versions of some of the most popular street snacks! Be it piping hot plates of chole bhature at some of the best spots in Delhi or delicious gol gappe (panipuri), aloo chaat, aloo tikki, momos ad more, there’s nothing that the city does not have to offer. The city also serves comfort meals such as samosa, lassi and gajar ka halwa in the winter, which can make any rainy or cold day better.

Now that you are well-acquainted with the delectable street food the city has to offer, here’s a look at the unique offerings that Delhi serves.

Best street food in Delhi

Nihari

Nihari is among the most popular breakfast dishes in Delhi. The meat-based dish consists of a rich, oily gravy and succulent, tender meat that falls off the bone, served with a traditional roti called sheermal. The rich, heavy breakfast dish is popular in Delhi, especially in Old Delhi, where most popular joints have it sold out within an hour!

Where to eat: Al Jawahar, 8, Matia Mahal Road, Opposite Gate 1, Jama Masjid, Delhi

Opening Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 am (Monday to Saturday); 6:00 am – 12:00 am (Sunday)

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Jama Masjid

Price: Rs 270 (for half a plate)

Poori Aloo

The comfort meal for many, poori aloo is a great breakfast meal that can be found in restaurants, dhabas and even street corners. The aloo sabzi, with a luscious gravy, is served with hot, crisp bedmi pooris and methi ki chutney, which adds a delicious bitter tang to the meal.

Where to eat: Ram Swaroop Halwai, 3284, Ground Floor, Sitaram Bazar, Chawri Bazaar, Delhi

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chawri Bazar

Price: Rs 15 (for two pieces)

Nagori Halwa

Another speciality of Delhi, Nagori Halwa is a dish that consists of a crispy, crumbly poori made with semolina and ghee, served with rava kesari (sooji halwa) and aloo ki sabzi. The combination of savoury and sweet makes eating it a gastronomic experience, which you will remember for sure!

Where to eat: Shyam Sweets, 112, Barshahbulla Chowk, Near Metro Station, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chawri Bazar

Price: Rs 80 (per plate)

Laphing

Though not original to Delhi, Laphing is a popular Tibetan dish that has found a steady fan-following in Delhi. Available in Majnu Ka Tilla, the spicy, cold street food dish consists of long noodles of moong, wheat or potato starch, rolled and stuffed with soya chunks and a spicy sauce.

Where to eat: Majnu Ka Tilla

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Vidhan Sabha

Price: Rs 50 (approx)

Paranthe

A visit to Delhi is incomplete without trying its paranthas, an unusual but extremely popular street food delicacy. Head to Paranthe Wali Gali in Old Delhi for all types of parathas under the sun – the regular ones of aloo, pyaaz and gobhi to papad, tomato and more!

Where to eat: Paranthe Wali Gali, Old Delhi

Opening Hours: 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chandni Chowk

Price: Rs 100, approx

Matra Kulcha

Chole Kulche and Chole Bhature are popular dishes in Delhi, but yet another popular cousin is Matra Kulcha. Made with white matar (peas) and served with soft, chewy kulche, the dish is spicy, smooth and simply delicious!

Where to eat: Ayush Matar Kulche, Kinari Bazaar, Old Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chandni Chowk

Price: Rs 100 approx

Ram Laddoo

The popular street food snack, despite its name, is nothing like a laddoo – the dish is deep-fried balls that are crispy on the outside and super fluffy on the inside. Served with shredded white radish and green chutney, the dish is sure to satisfy all your savoury food cravings!

Where to eat: Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Lajpat Nagar

Price: Rs 50 (approx, per plate)

Kanji

The delicious, desi probiotic drink is sour, spicy and refreshing. Available on the streets of Old Delhi, the dish is served by the glass, and has a pungent, yet delicious flavour!

Where to eat: Sitaram Bazar, Old Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chawri Bazar

Price: Rs 30 (approx)

Kuliya Ki Chaat

Fruits as street food? Yes please! Old Delhi serves the most delicious kuliya, which is fruit stuffed with a spicy chana, topped with pomegranate and slivers of ginger. The chaat makes for a delicious, flavourful combination of savoury, sweet and spicy, and will fill you up with yummy goodness!

Where to eat: Sitaram Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Delhi

Opening Hours: Sunday evening

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chawri Bazar

Price: Rs 80 (approx)

Nankhatai

No street food is complete without a sweet bite, and the Indian cookie, nankhatai, is the perfect way to end a meal. Fresh off a hot tawa, the white cookie has a crumbly, melt-in-the-mouth texture and a subtle, creamy flavour, which will leave you wanting more.

Where to eat: Old Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chandni Chowk

Price: Rs 20 (approx, per piece)

