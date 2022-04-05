These Harry Potter-themed cafes in India are a portal to the world of wizardry

If you’re a Potterhead, check out these Harry Potter-themed cafes in India, which are sure to cast a spell on you!

The Wizarding World has been an exciting place for Potterheads ever since the first book in the instalment, Harry Potter And The Philosophers Stone (1997) released and the film on the same hit the theatres in 2001. The magical world has had fans intrigued about the lives of these witches and wizards, their food and drink, and more.

So much so that Harry Potter has found a place in homes, schools and more – think school bags, quirky stationery, cool T-shirts, and other merchandise that Potterheads flaunted. And with merch leading stores, how could cafes stay behind? The world is home to some of the most quirky Harry Potter-themed cafes, and so is India. With the film-inspired decor and a menu based on Hogwarts and Hogsmeade specials, these cafes are sure to appease the wizard in you!

Harry Potter-themed cafes in India to cast a spell on you

Allohomora, Chennai

Magical meals and a trip down memory lane awaits you at Cafe Allohomora in Chennai. The place’s interiors have been inspired by the series, and its menu includes secret items such as the Gillyweed potion and Felix Felicis, along with dishes such as Aragog Arancini, yummy pastas, and more.

Contact: +91 98844 35860

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 (approx.)

The Hogwarts Cafe, Delhi

Whether it be a good old glass of butterbeer or amortentia, sectumsempra and essence of dittany, The Hogwarts Cafe in Delhi’s Rohini has it all (and then some more). Appease your inner Potterhead soul at this Harry Potter-themed cafe in India and go back to the world of magic, yet again!

Meal for two: Rs 500 (approx.)

Hogwarts Express Cafe, Lucknow

Be it Diagon Alley’s signboards or Umbridge’s notorious wall of decrees (from Order of the Phoenix), Hogwarts Express Cafe in Lucknow has it all (and then some more). Pair the quirky ambience with some yummy cafe-style shakes for a fun evening out, and you’re sure to not regret a single moment of your experience!

Meal for two: Rs 400 (approx.)

Hogwarts’s Cafe, Jhansi

This quaint cafe in Jhansi is a must-visit for the Potterheads, with its fun decor, posters on the walls and fast food-style cuisine. The menu features a variety of dishes, including the popular Hog’s Head drink, butterbeer, for you to indulge in.

Meal for two: Rs 500 (approx.)

Hogwarts Cafe and Cottage, Manali

The experience of the magical world of Harry Potter is only amped up with snow all around, making you feel like you’re in the castle with the students. And Hogwarts Cafe and Cottage, Manali, provides just that. The themed cottage and cafe feature some of the most fun decor, and in winters, the place transforms into a winter wonderland with snow-capped peaks surrounding the cosy destination.

Hogwartz Den, Kolkata

Hogwartz Den in Kolkata is a cute place with themed decor, quirky photogenic spots, and more. Their menu contains snackable Indian and Chinese dishes, making it a fun place to visit with good food and themed menus to bring in the festivities.

Meal for two: Rs 500 (approx.)

9 3/4 Central Perk, Nagpur

Harry Potter meets FRIENDS at this quirky cafe in Nagpur. If you’re a Potterhead who loves FRIENDS, this place will draw you in like none other, with its house flags, paintings of Harry and his gang, combined with elements from Monica and Rachel’s apartment and the gang’s favourite hangout spot, Central Perk.

Meal for two: Rs 500 (approx.)

