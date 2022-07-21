11 mango desserts that are easy, flavourful and celebrate the tropical fruit

If you’ve been craving mangoes all day long and want to make the most of the season’s favourite fruit, these desserts are worth an addition to your personal cookbook. Easy, quick, and flavourful, they celebrate the fruit like no other. Trust us, you’ll be glad you tried them out!

The mango season is reaching its end. An aphrodisiac, this juicy and golden-fleshed fruit is a much-loved treat across households and countries. Its sweet flavour and silky, creamy texture makes it perfect for desserts. Mangoes lend a distinctive tropical nuance to any creation they’re added to. That’s not all – add them to curries and savour the hum of sweetness as it cuts through the punchy, spicy flavours!

Whether eaten raw, ripe, or dried as a spice, there’s a space for mangoes in our pantry. In fact, they’re an indispensable part of some of the country’s most delectable dishes, truly living up to the reputation of being the king of fruits (and might we add, flavour)! Hungry already? Make the most of the last remaining mangoes available in the market, and indulge in these mango desserts. These easy recipes will help you unleash your creative side and make the fruit last you a while.

Oh and before we begin, here’s a bonus tip straight from home kitchens. Get ripe Alphonso mangoes on your next grocery run. You could then puree and freeze them to use in preparations throughout the year!

11 mango desserts that will help you relish the tropical fruit

No-churn mango ice cream

When the world went into lockdown a couple of years ago, people across the world took to their kitchens, whipping up at-home renditions of their favourite dishes and some unique ones. One contender on the list was a no-churn mango ice cream, made with just three ingredients – mango puree, condensed milk and whipped cream. The indulgent dessert is flavourful, and can easily be jazzed up according to your preferences!

Ingredients:

2 cups mango puree

2 cups heavy cream

1 can condensed milk (400 g) – use less if the mangoes are too sweet

Additional flavourings such as cardamom, saffron, rosewater and petals or vanilla (optional)

Method:

Remove the pulp and puree mangoes until you get about two cups. Mix it well with the condensed milk and any additional flavourings you may want to add, and let it chill in the fridge. Whip up the cream in a large bowl, until it forms stiff peaks. Gently fold in the mango mixture with the cream and mix until well-combined. Put this mixture into a container and freeze until it’s set (about 8 hours or overnight). To serve, scoop up the ice cream, top with rose petals and chopped mangoes. Add some toasted nuts for some crunch, and enjoy!

Mango sticky rice

Among the most popular mango desserts is mango sticky rice, which was recently brought to the forefront when Thai rapper ‘Milli’ ate a bowl of it at the end of her performance at Coachella. The dessert, super easy to make, uses rice, coconut milk, sugar and fresh, sweet mangoes for the perfect flavour.

Ingredients:

1 cup Thai sweet rice (aka sticky rice) or any short-grain rice

1 1/2 cups coconut milk (400 ml roughly)

1 1/2 cups water, as needed

1 ripe mango, sliced or diced into chunky cubes

1/4 – 1/3 teaspoon salt

4-5 tablespoons sugar (to adjust the sweetness)

Method:

Soak the rice in about a cup of water for 20 minutes. Then, add the remaining water, 1/2 of the condensed milk, one tablespoon sugar and the salt. Partially cover with a lid, and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook until the liquid has been absorbed by the rice (about 30 minutes, but keep checking to avoid burning your mixture). Once cooked, turn off the heat and let is sit for 5-10 minutes. While the rice cooks, prepare your sauce with the remaining coconut milk and sugar (adjust according to flavour, and keep it on the sweeter side as the sauce will lose its sweetness once combined with the rice). Gently warm the mixture until the sugar dissolves, but do not boil. Meanwhile, prep and chop your mangoes and refrigerate to cool. To serve, scoop some rice into a bowl, top with the sauce and serve with a side of fresh mangoes. The best part? This dessert is equally flavourful whether eaten warm or chilled!

Mango sago dessert

Mango sago dessert is a quick, fun way to indulge in mango goodness. With sweet tapioca pearls, sweet mangoes and a creamy texture, the dessert is a refreshing one to beat the sultry monsoon weather and the humidity.

Check out Ian’s recipe here.

Mango shrikhand/aamrakhand

A popular dessert from the Gujara-Maharashtra region, shrikhand is a sweet, flavoured dessert made with hung curd, sugar and flavouring. And to make one of the best mango desserts in India, simply add mango puree to your shrikhand base to make a flavourful, mango-packed dessert that will keep you going back for more!

Check out Dassana’s recipe here.

Aamras

Another staple from the same region, aamras-poori is a summer staple in most households in the region. Team it up with plain vermicelli or a spicy masala bhaat (rice) for the perfect flavour combination and make the most of the alphonso mangoes you have on hand!

Ingredients:

3 alphonso (or any other sweet, flavoruful mangoes), ripe

1/2 cup milk + more to adjust consistency

1-2 teapsoons sugar/honey to taste

5-6 strands of saffron, soaked in milk

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder

Method:

Chop up your mangoes and be sure to take every bit of flesh from them. Add the mangoes to a blender with the milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron soak. Blend until smooth, and add more milk in case the mixture is too thick. Taste and adjust the flavour. Refrigerate until chilled. Serve the aamras with ice cubes, and pair it with pooris, rice or vermicelli, or simply enjoy by the spoonful!

Mango mousse

Another popular dish among mango desserts is mango mousse. Simple to make, a good cup of mousse can elevate moods and end a meal on the perfect sweet note. So, indulge in this sweet mango dessert, flavoured with rose water and other additives or simply with oodles of mango flavour.

Check out Shivesh Bhatia’s recipe for an eggless mousse here.

Mango phirni

There’s nothing that a delicious cup of phirni cannot fix. The sweet dessert lends itself beautifully to all occasions – weddings, festivals, family dinners and fine dining expeditions. What’s more, it even comforts the soul when one’s going through a heartbreak! Add mango to this flavourful dessert to make it topical, seasonal and yummy.

Check out Whisk Affair’s recipe here.

Mango panna cotta with coconut

Panna cottas may sound like simple desserts, but the amount of flavour, texture and techniques a single serving can pack is unfathomable. They’re not very difficult to make, but may take a few trys to get them right. So, if you want to indulge in the mango dessert of your dreams, make a mango and coconut panna cotta that boasts of tropical flavours!

Get the recipe from My Ginger Garlic Kitchen here.

Mango lassi

Is there anything better than a tall glass of frothy lassi, with a thick layer of malai on top, to cool you down on a hot summer day? We didn’t think so! While not technically a dessert, lassi is a delicious sweet treat that you can savour to satiate your sugar cravings. And mango lassi is that dessert drink that will make your experience even better.

Ingredients:

1 cup mango puree

1 cup dahi

1/2 cup milk, to adjust consistency

2-3 teaspoons sugar or honey to sweeten

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2-3 strands of saffron soaked in milk (optional)

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Adjust consistency and sweetness if needed. Serve chilled with ice cubes and a few cubes of mangoes to garnish. Add nuts for some crunch.

Mango pancakes

A pancake Sunday makes the entire week better, and when it’s mango season, there’s no way the sweet fruit will not make it to your favourite breakfast meal! Elevate your meal with this mango dessert-inspired breakfast with sweet mangoes complementing your coffee or juice, or simply indulge in them for dessert.

Get Heavenly Home Cooking’s recipe here.

Mango biscuit pudding

Lotus biscoff entered our kitchens way too late, since India’s go-to dessert biscuit additive has forever been the OG Parle-G biscuits! Making its way into cheesecake bases, dipped in chocolate sauce for a decadent treat or simply dunked into a glass of milk, Parle-G is a flavour bomb. The biscuit lends itself beautifully into desserts, especially mango desserts, and proof is in this mango biscuit pudding!

Get Shivesh Bhatia’s recipe here.

Hero image: Courtesy Roman Odintsov/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Alesia Kozik/Pexels