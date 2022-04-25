Mango sticky rice desserts you must try at these restaurants in India

This year, Thai rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul ended her performance at Coachella with a bowl of mango sticky rice. The rapper has instantly put one of Thailand’s much-loved desserts on the map, with searches for the desserts rising. So much so that the Thai government is planning on proposing the dish for a UNESCO listing! While we may not be able to bring Milli’s mango sticky rice to you, here are some restaurants in India that do serve this tropical delicacy.

Mango season is here, and we’re all relishing the soft yet firm yellow flesh of the tropical fruit. It has found its place across cuisines and dishes — from mango curries to aamrakhand, achars and chutneys, mango smoothies, and more. Another popular dish that uses this golden fruit is mango sticky rice, a combination of mangoes, sticky rice and coconut milk, which is the right amount of sweet and indulgent to relish on a hot summer day.

Note that the dish is a seasonal one, and the best versions of the dish will be available when mangoes are in season, and some restaurants may not serve it apart from these months.

Where to get mango sticky rice in India

Neung Roi, Delhi

The seasonal delicacy is offered at Neung Roi, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Delhi Airport. The dessert is a delectable combination of fresh, seasonal mangoes, sticky rice that has been cooked to perfection, and coconut cream that rounds off the dish and adds oodles of flavour!

Address: Radisson Blu Plaza, Block R, Mahipalpur Village, Mahipalpur, Delhi

Boraan Thai, Delhi

Another delectable rendition of mango sticky rice is served by Boraan Thai in Delhi. Thick slices of fresh mango topped with sesame seeds, creamy coconut milk and salty sticky rice make for the perfect balance of smooth, creamy, juicy and crunchy, and feels like a party in the mouth.

Call: +91 85958 13947

Nara Thai, Mumbai

Mumbai is the best place to indulge in mangoes, and Nara Thai serves up a delectable mango sticky rice dessert for you to enjoy the fruit! Their version involves a tower of fresh mangoes, layered with sticky rice and drizzled with sweetened coconut milk, making it an ideal treat for you.

Call: +91 83558 78888 to order

Seefah, Mumbai

Among the most loved desserts at Seefah, their version of this mango-based dessert is a seasonal one. Fresh, ripe and juicy mangoes are served alongside a pile of sticky rice that has just the right amount of bite and flavour, topped with coconut cream and garnished with some mint for extra flavour — could we ask for more?

Address: 2 Floor, Khan House, Hill Rd, above McDonald’s, Bandra West, Mumbai

Blue’s Kitchen, Mumbai

Fresh, hand-picked mangoes, sweet rice and flavourful coconut milk make this version of mango sticky rice so special. The season’s fruit tastes its best at the optimum level of ripeness, complete with the tender fruit and the slightly resistant rice, making it worth the months-long wait!

Calle: +91 98197 00888 (Andheri), +91 97697 83888 (Bandra)

Misu, Bengaluru

Misu makes one of the best mango sticky rice in Bengaluru, with tender rice, juicy mangoes and the ultimate flavour. Indulge in the flavourful treat while the mango season lasts, and be assured that you’ll want to keep coming back for more!

Call: +91 70222 11100 (St Marks Road); +91 96067 76228 (Indiranagar); +91 96869 92071 (New BEL Road)

Thai Basil, Bengaluru

Taste the tropics at the newly opened Thai Basil in Bengaluru. The place is serving a delectable mango sticky rice pudding that will take you on a Thai beach vacation, bringing you the deliciously sweet flavour of the dish in your own city.

Address: Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Thai House, Pune

Thai House in Pune recently brought back this seasonal delicacy, complete with sweet coconut cream, rice, and mangoes. Only a limited number of servings are available each day, so be sure to reach there early to sample the dessert.

Address: Raviraj Heritage, Shop No 1&2, Raviraj Heritage, Aundh IT Park, Near, Bhau Patil Rd, society, Bopodi, Pune