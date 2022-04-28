5 restaurants that serve the most expensive sushis in India

The brand ambassador of Japanese cuisine, sushi packs piquant flavours and punchy experiments. If you’re a lover of this dish and are looking to splurge at the best eateries, check out these restaurants in India serving the most expensive sushis.

Most expensive sushis in India

Wasabi by Morimoto, Mumbai

This upscale contemporary Japanese restaurant in Mumbai has been a favourite for ages. Awarded by San Pelligrino as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018, Wasabi by Morimoto is authentic. Offering its guests authentic Japanese culinary delights from the kitchen of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, with an average price of 12,000 for two people, their sushi is priced at Rs 8,500, making it one of the most expensive sushi in India. When we spoke to the restaurant regarding the price of the sushi, they explained, “At Wasabi, we weekly import all the sashimi-grade fresh seafood from Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, where sashimi-grade fish/seafood is carefully selected by our vendors early in the morning and is straight away flown to India by mid-afternoon. A brigade of supply chain experts and chefs ensure that the quality of seafood remains the best available in the country.”

Far & East, Bangalore

On the 21st floor of the Four Seasons Bengaluru sits their Asian restaurant, Far & East, tall and proud. This al-fresco dining space will blow your mind with not only its food but also its muted and classy decor. Featuring a live sushi counter and a spectacular view of Chef Atsushi Yonaha and Chef Leong, their sashimi and Sushi platter is what luxury feels like. Priced at Rs 4,000, Far & East has one of the most expensive sushis in India. But what makes this sushi so exclusive and expensive? For one, you can enjoy the thrill of seeing your sushi roll brought to the table and served after being finished with a flourish, with a torch. They also use the highest grade sushi fish, which is different in texture and quality than regular tuna or salmon and is flown in fresh every day.

Yataii, Bangalore

An authentic and contemporary Japanese restaurant on Level 18 at Shangri-La Bengaluru, Yataii brings flavours straight from the land of the rising sun. The menu offers an extensive list of Sushi, including vegan options. From fresh Nigiri to innovative Sushi Rolls, like the Nasu Nigiri (Deep-Fried Eggplant Sushi), Shake Nigiri (Norwegian Salmon Sushi), Unagi Nigiri (Kabayaki Eel Sushi), Spider Roll (Soft-shell Crab Sushi Roll), you won’t run out of options at Yataii. Their Nigiri sushi platter is priced at Rs 3,950, while their sashimis are priced at Rs 4,550. In conversation with the restaurant, they claim, “The prime reason behind Sushi’s exclusivity and extravagance is the use of fine-grade fish coupled with the precise way of carving it to bring a visual treat to the plate. At Yataii, the Sushi rice is an exquisite short-grain Japonica variety called the Koshihikari and adds the perfect sticky consistency. Artfully sliced, wrapped and plated.”

Megu, Delhi

The Delhi branch of the New York restaurant Megu is glamorous but takes its food quite seriously. Taking a careful path between the Nobu-style Japanese and the more traditional Japanese food, Megu is known for its high-end sushi and one of the most expensive sushi in town. You can choose one of their many exclusive dining rooms to dig into your sushi or grab a seat at their dedicated Sushi Bar. Their tuna sushi is priced at Rs 2,000 approx. The restaurant uses the highest grade of tuna that it imports fresh from Japan instead of using canned tuna like a lot of Japanese restaurants do. In the words of Chef Shubham Thakur, Chef De Cuisine at Megu, “The ingredients we have at Megu are exclusive produce. We get exclusive catches from Japan and Europe. Each catch goes through many quality checks and comes from shores, which are famous for producing the best seafood. The quality of produce makes a lot of difference to dish out the best delicacies.”

Shiro, Bangalore

If you’re from Bangalore, we don’t need to introduce Shiro to you. Brilliant Japanese decor and even better Japanese food are what this place is all about. At Rs 1,905, their premium nigiri sushi platter stands as one of the most expensive sushis in India. With great cuts of Norweigian salmon, Prawn tail, Tuna, Red snapper, spicy tuna and mayo in a cucumber wrap and chicken pesto in a cucumber wrap, you won’t be too surprised about the price. Sushi lovers and enthusiasts know that what makes a great sushi-grade fish is the cut and quality of the fish. Shiro has aced that, with its seafood cuts par perfection.

