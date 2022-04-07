facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 8 iconic dessert joints in Kolkata that are crowd-favourites for a reason
8 iconic dessert joints in Kolkata that are crowd-favourites for a reason
Food & Drink
07 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

8 iconic dessert joints in Kolkata that are crowd-favourites for a reason

Sreetama Basu
8 iconic dessert joints in Kolkata that are crowd-favourites for a reason
Food & Drink
8 iconic dessert joints in Kolkata that are crowd-favourites for a reason

Kolkata’s love affair with sweets is not unnoticed. And these iconic dessert joints in Kolkata are proof.

In a city that lives on delectable desserts and sweets, traditional recipes and heritage only add to the mix. From the traditional desserts of Britain and Paris to the more localised renditions, these dessert joints are where you go when you are in need of something sweet and sinful. Here, we curate a roundup of 8 iconic dessert joints in the city that you cannot miss!

Iconic dessert joints in Kolkata you should visit

Jump To / Table of Contents

Flury’s

1 /8

Flury’s

Flury’s is not just a famous bakery here but an iconic landmark. This has been around for decades, serving loyalists, tourists, and locals. When this iconic joint started, its most frequent visitors were British expats and wealthy Indians who could afford the delicious cakes and the luxurious tea. But today, it is a crowd-favourite and features on blogs and vlogs around the world. From pastries, chocolates, puddings, cakes and mousses to pies, you can never be disappointed here. Make sure you try their iconic Plum Cake around Christmas.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700018
Phone
+9133 4000 7453
Visit here
Kookie Jar

2 /8

Kookie Jar

Kookie Jar is known for its highly-rated desserts. Even though their prices are a tad higher than other bakeries in Kolkata, people don’t mind because they are worth the price. From great pastries to tarts to eclairs and swiss rolls, we recommend you to give everything a try here. Their outlets are small, so the takeaway is most recommended, but you can enjoy your peace over a piece of cake at any of their legendary outlets, too. Their Nougat Pastries and Macaron Tarts are to die for!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
8/3, Loudon Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
Phone
+9133 4060 1198
Visit here
Mrs. Magpie

3 /8

Mrs. Magpie

If there’s one place in the city that’s known for legendary desserts and equally cute decor, it is Mrs. Magpie. A South Kolkata icon, the place is done up in a quirky eccentric English cottage style in everything pink and adorable. From picket fences and adorable teacups to cute chairs and tables, this place is perfect when you are feeling fancy. Known for their brownies, cupcakes, and various hot and cold drinks, Mrs. Magpie draws a huge crowd and is always packed.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
570, Lake Terrace Rd, near Vivekananda park, Golpark, Extension, Keyatala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+91 86977 31491
Visit here
Paris Cafe

4 /8

Paris Cafe

Paris Cafe was originally in Salt Lake but has several outlets across the city now, thanks to its massive success. With classy accents, ornate photo frames, and chandeliers lighting up the place in a warm glow, this cafe is everything Parisian. They are well known for their range of pastries, cakes, cheesecakes, macaroons, cookies, and more desserts.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
1, 1 A, Ashutosh Chowdhury Ave, Ballygunge Park, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019
Phone
+91 93309 37653
Visit here
Nahoum and Sons

5 /8

Nahoum and Sons

The only Jewish bakery in Kolkata, Nahoum and Sons was established during the British era to cater to the English men and women who were settled in and around Kolkata. But today, it has become synonymous with the city’s sweet tooth. They have been selling fruit cakes and tarts, and other desserts since its inception! This bakery is small and simple, but its desserts speak for themselves.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/thecrazyseries

Address
F20, Bertram St, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087
Phone
+9133 2252 0655
Visit here
The Rouge

6 /8

The Rouge

A dedicated cupcake joint in the city, The Rouge is the perfect place for the best freshly baked macaroons. Freshly baked tarts, pralines, éclairs, cupcakes with the prettiest frostings — they have it all. As soon as you enter the place, you will feel like you are on a trip to Candyland! A cosy little outlet with mouth-watering offerings, The Rouge has slowly made its mark in the city and has become a favourite in no time! You can also opt for their amazing tea, coffee, shakes and chocolates.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
68A Ballygunge Circular Road Elegant Tower, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
Phone
+9133 4067 6111
Visit here
Cakes

7 /8

Cakes

As the name suggests, it’s all about loving cakes here. From fruit cakes to Christmas cakes, to regular birthday cakes to customised cakes, they do everything that’ll make your mouth water. With several outlets, they look like a simple pastry shop, but one bite into their fares and you will be lost in the world of Cakes’ cakes. They are especially known for baking some of the most intricate and amazing birthday cakes, as per order. They are super tasty, super dependable, and a super favourite in Kolkata!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
3C, P.C.Sorcar Sarani, Old, Ekdalia Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019
Phone
+9133 2440 6791
Visit here
8th Day Cafe and Bakery

8 /8

8th Day Cafe and Bakery

This place is everything a bakery should be, small, cosy, comfortable and with great food. That’s what makes this so iconic. Their old fashioned apple pies, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, banana bread, and pumpkin pie are some of the crowd favourites and something you must try!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
11, Jatin Bagchi Road, CIT Scheme 47, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+9133 4603 1254
Visit here

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Unsplash/@sebastiancoman

Best cafes in Kolkata desserts in kolkata best desserts in kolkata Desserts In India dessert shops bakeries in Kolkata
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.