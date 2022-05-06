8 cafes in Kolkata you must visit to give your Instagram an aesthetic makeover

We have curated the most Instagramable cafes in Kolkata so that the next time you run out of picture ideas, you can head over to these.
Kolkata has always been a city that loves its food and culture and houses several century-old restaurants and eateries that continue to uphold the city’s legacy of culinary madness. But over the last few years, the city has seen countless cafes spring up on every corner, each with something unique to offer. Here, we are looking at the most beautiful, tastefully done cafes in Kolkata that are perfect if you want to take some beautiful pictures for your Instagram feed.
Most Instagramable cafes in Kolkata
Head over to Marbella’s for some Spain-like vibes. The idea for the decor of the cafe is inspired by the owner’s countless trips across Europe. Colourful, minimal and fuss-free, the cafe features three sections, depending on what you’re looking for. An al-fresco-like setting for sun-kissed winter mornings that is filled with a lot of natural light, an ‘isolation’ section if you’re seeking some quiet, and an indoor section done up in soothing colours and pretty lights. This place will surely light up your Instagram feed!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/Marbella’s
This is the kind of place that will light up your mood (and your Insta feed later on) as soon as you enter. The pastel wallpaper, adorable little details and decorated cupcakes will make you reach out for your camera right away. Visit them on a rainy to dive into their yummy hot chocolate.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/Mrs Magpie
If the name is anything to go by, you can totally expect the same kind of vibes from this place. Kolkata’s first art café, Artsy, is the perfect way to add some oomph to your Insta feed. With an indoor faux gazebo, white-washed indoor walls lined with fab artworks, and minimalist decor, this place gives off the vibes of a European piazza vibe. From kitschy notebooks to rare Peter Pauper books and amazing tea, Artsy is your go-to spot if your Insta vibe is aesthetic and minimalism. The window collages wall outside the cafe is another great spot for you to take pictures at.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/Artsy
Known for its fresh avocado tortilla salad and a list of beverages to choose from, this café is always full in the evenings. But the reason is not just its healthy food for the health-conscious generation. Once you step inside, this place is straight out of Pinterest, with outdoor seating, fairy light decor and an amazing overall vibe. They also have a store where they sell their own brand of clothing, jewellery, ceramic bowls, plates and stationery, motives and bags.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/Sienna Cafe
If you want some serious vacay feels while in the city, Cocoa Bakery is the answer. With woody decor and indoor and outdoor seating options, this is perfect if you are looking to spend some time by yourself. Their coffee, baked food items, little pastries and cupcakes are out of heaven. Grab a book and order yourself some freshly brewed coffee, and go click click for your Insta feed.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/Cocoa Bakery
With bright colours and large windows, the cafe exudes a European beachside vibe from the outside. Once you get in, grab one of the window-side seating areas. The cosy interior and the winding wooden staircase to the upper floor will make you want to take out your phone and take as many pictures as you want. You can either sit by yourself or doodle on the blackboard or go on a date with your bae.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/The Cafe Store
If you want to feel like a character straight out of Bridgerton, step into the delightful The Tea Place By Manjushree. With its old-fashioned English high teas and dainty china cups, the two-storeyed tea boutique looks like a British tea room. the front section with large windows, high-back lounging chairs and shelves full of books provides the quintessential backdrop of an aesthetic Insta picture.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/
From pre-wedding photoshoots to regular photoshoots, locals visit this place for its decor, statement doors, aesthetic pastel accents and chequered floor. Serving Continental, Seafood, Italian, and European cuisine, this cafe is also known for its delectable food. From all-day breakfasts to a full bar, to a terrace, and even hosting a nightlife, you name it, they have it.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/The Corner Courtyard