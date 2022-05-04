Channel your inner baker with these unique cake recipes on the internet

The internet is a beautiful place, especially for food enthusiasts. These unique cake recipes are fun and will bring the baker in you alive.

If you have mastered the art of baking and are looking for a fancy change, you’re at the right place. These quirky and unique cakes are all about unique ingredients you never thought could go in a cake batter. We have gathered all the best and most unique cake recipes across the internet for you to experiment with.

Most unique cake recipes for you to try

Citrus upside-down cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim (@_internet.cafe)

This cake is as delicious as it looks. We’ve all had pineapple cakes. This is a tangy, citrusy version of that. Think of candied oranges and orange zest and a beautiful orange sponge cake. You will need everything that goes in a cake and orange juice- lots and lots of it. If you thought citrus cakes is a winter thing, you have to try this one out this summer.

Strawberry and balsamic-spiced cake

Strawberry cakes are fine by themselves, and we all love some berry goodness. But imagine strawberries and cream and spice with a zip of balsamic, and that too on a cake. One of the most unique cake recipes you can try at home, this one is delicious with a burst of flavours. The spices not only go in the cake but also in the strawberry balsamic glaze, and that is what makes this cake so special.

Get the recipe here

Lemon chia cake

Pack in some proteins in your cake so you can binge on it guilt-free. This one has a slight twist to it, making it one of the most unique cake recipes out there. Yes, it’s chia seeds, the go-to breakfast seeds. Soak black chia seeds for this recipe, which you will have to soak in milk in advance.

Get the recipe here

Cookie dough chocolate cake with caramel drizzle

Chocolate cake, cookie dough frosting, caramel drizzle, you can’t go wrong with this cake that brings together the best of all worlds. Remember to get unsalted butter and good quality cocoa powder for this cake. But what takes the thunder is the secret ingredient that adds a whole lot of boozy goodness to the cake.

Get the recipe here

Jaffa cake drizzle loaf

If you are a fan of Jaffa cakes, this unique cake recipe should definitely be on your list. Infused with orange and drizzled in chocolate ganache, this cake gives a beautiful twist to the classic Jaffa cake. Pair it with a Jaffa cake negroni cocktail, and you are in for some serious gastronomic treat.

Get the recipe here

Polka dot cake

How often have you baked a cake that looks too beautiful to cut it? This cake is just one of those. The best part? Not only is the cake covered in polka dots, it’s also full of colourful polka dots inside. This is the perfect celebration cake for any occasion. This cake will take about three to four hours to make and needs time to set, so make sure you make it the day or well before. You can choose any variety of colours of your choice for the polka dots.

Get the recipe here

Treacle bundt cake with limoncello drizzle

Limoncello and cake? Sounds too good to be true, but this unique recipe is the stuff of your dreams. Needless to say, the secret ingredient of this beautiful cake is a dash or two of Limoncello. This is a sticky sweet sponge cake topped with lemon liqueur icing and crystallised ginger. This bundt cake is a great treat for any special occasion and even serves as a great tea cake as well.

Get the recipe here

Coke float cupcakes

We all love our coke floats, don’t we? How about turning your favourite beverage into a cupcake? The dash of Coke adds softness and sweetness to the sponge and then the cupcake is topped with a scoop of ice cream to recreate this classic childhood drink.

Get the recipe here

Espresso martini layer cake

Turn your favourite cocktail into a cake with this unique cake recipe. Sour cream, dark chocolate, cocoa, Kahlua, vodka, chocolate-coated coffee beans, cream cheese and coffee. The ingredients list is enough to make you drool. Imagine what the cake would do. We can’t wait to try baking this sugary, buttery, boozy box of goodness.

Get the recipe here