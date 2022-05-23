Dine at Karan Johar’s new restaurant in South Mumbai, Neuma

If you like dining out, this is the place you’ll love for sure! Karan Johar has forayed into the hospitality space with the restaurant Neuma, and we have all the details for you.

Several celebrities have ventured into the hospitality business so far, and the latest is Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently launched Neuma, a contemporary, modern European restaurant. Johar is among the co-founders of this plush South Mumbai restaurant, along with Bunty Sajdeh (CEO, Cornerstone Sport and Dharma Cornerstone Agency) and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd.

Neuma by Karan Johar syncs contemporary with modern aesthetics

The restaurant, pronounced ‘Noo-Maa’, means the vital space that exists within us, transporting us into a different time and space. The same is carefully imbibed into the overall aesthetics of the space, which has been conceptualised and created by Ashiesh Shah. The location is the iconic, restored colonial-era bungalow on Mandlik Road in Colaba, and the place aims to bring stylish yet relaxed fine dining back to one of South Mumbai’s most coveted locations.

The minimal aesthetics of the interiors are accentuated with pops of colour and some hand-made pieces, reminiscent of a collector’s home. The restaurant itself is divided into distinct spaces, each with a unique characteristic of its own. The outdoor area has ample greenery, accentuated with hues of white, delicate carvings and stone pebbles. The Garden Cafe is an outdoor seating area with a coffee bar and communal seating, all under the shade of a massive mango tree.

From here, guests step into an oakwood sun porch area with a large skylight, providing abundant natural light and a feeling of homely warmth. The courtyard has minimalistic black and white old-world cement tiles, ceiling-high potted plants and detailed, moulded panels on either side. And the other outdoor area, The Safari, will transport guests on a safari odyssey!

The indoor interiors boast of a striking bar (Rose Bar), a sultry, sexy space with shades of red and a sculptural light fixture reminiscent of a Moulin Rouge-esque drama. Books add an aesthetic value to the space, and red roses, which are also planted outside, complete the overall look.

Next is the white-hued, Danish dining room, the Blanc, which has a more intimate and whimsical vibe, perfect for date night. Dotted with artefacts nestled in wall shelves and glass cases, the area speaks to the theme of being an art collector’s abode. This space leads to a private dining area, known as Verde, complete with sage green chairs and curtains separating it from The Blanc. Braided ropes on the vibe imitate a woman’s corset ties, and the Atelier’s signature Guccha light serves the entire place.

There’s thought put into the staircase decor as well – amply lit, it is reminiscent of Shah’s travels to Sri Lanka with its rope-detailed handrails. The outdoor bar area, Bawa, is more intense in its colours – black hues, with foliage and water features, this space in Neuma is classic of the glamour that Karan Johar is known for. The design elements here are heavily-inspired by Geoffrey Bawa, which explains the name. A strong, masculine vibe is furthered in the indoor dining area, Nautica, complete in shades of blue and white, reminiscent of a yacht deck.

The menu

The man behind the kitchens is Executive Chef Abhinav Sharma, who is also the Corporate Chef de Cuisine for one8 Commune. The Neuma menu is a take on traditional European cuisine with modern plating and features produce-driven dishes designed to connect with the diner’s soul. Their vegan menu, created by renowned Chef Rishim Sachdeva, is one to look out for. The menu focuses on local ingredients sourced directly from farms, offering fresh, clean and wholesome flavours, The dishes are technique-heavy, showcasing finesse and catering to all palates. Indulge in delicacies such as Sticky Soy, Purple Sweet Potatoes, Crackers, Watermelon Radish, Caramelised Celeriac Croquettes, Remoulade, Poached Salmon and more, before moving onto the main course of Poached Snapper Laksa, Peanut Sambal, Noodles, Shallots, Pok Choi and Chipotle Grilled Mushroom, Crispy Potato, Leek Sauce. Sides include Crab Mac Cheese, Breadcrumbs; Broccoli, Orange, Fermented Chili; and Crushed Potato, Chives and more, while the meal ends on a sweet note with desserts such as Vanilla Panna Cotta, Vodka, Apple Granita; Orange Crème Brulee, Chocolate Sorbet; and Bitter Chocolate Ganache, Tuile, Vanilla Ice Cream.

Address: 4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Mumbai

Time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 am, Tuesday – Sunday (Dinner Seatings: 7:00 pm and 10:30 pm)

Mondays Closed

Contact: +91 70314 83333 / +91 70314 93333