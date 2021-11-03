Bookmark 10 of Mumbai’s best restaurants to order a delicious Diwali feast

It’s that time of year when you gather your friends and family for gourmet meals, copious amounts of sweets, and, of course, Diwali pooja. Here’s our specially curated list of fantastic restaurants in Mumbai, delivering food right to your doorstep that also fit the category of scrumptious meals perfectly.

Restaurants in Mumbai delivering tempting Diwali feasts

An ingredient-driven restaurant, helping define modern Indian cuisine by using food from the Himalayas in novel ways, Masque’s menus are nuptial of native flavours, ethnicities, originality and skill, continually progressing with the seasons. Anticipate favourites from the restaurant’s contemporary Indian staples as well as try-outs from the Masque Lab interlaced into the menu. It gives a one-of-a-kind food experience.

ORDER HERE

Local cuisine isn’t always sufficient. Knowing that there are fantastic cuisines available both local and international creates a strong desire. And if you’ve succumbed to that desire, Taftoon is here to help with its incredible menu, which features cuisine from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand and Bengal. Do order from this culinary ode to the rich and diverse cultures of India.

ORDER HERE

You will be enamoured by the preparations, the cooking techniques and the freshness that takes centre stage in every dish at this restaurant. With their Mediterranean menu, they use a technique to offer house-cured meats and sausages, as well as everything made in-house — from anchovies to sourdough bread. There’s a focus on seasonal and local ingredients that helps ensure each dish is bursting with flavour and authenticity. Believe us when we say that your meal will leave a lasting impression on your palate!

ORDER HERE

The menu focuses solely on Middle Eastern cuisine. The food is heavily influenced by the bustling streets of Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, and Greece. The food here is as authentic as it gets. Bayroute brings to life a flavourful and delicious cuisine, with dishes like Baharatli Hummus, Quwarmah, Quinoa Tabbouleh, and Sorbets, along with legendary main courses like Fatteh, Koshari, and Rotisserie Chicken. Their food will undoubtedly provide your guests with a delightful Middle Eastern experience.

ORDER HERE

Yauatcha, a modern take on the traditional Chinese tea house, is an approachable luxury dining experience that combines dim sum, mixology, tea, and European patisserie. Yauatcha reinterprets traditional Chinese recipes for modern audiences by drawing inspiration from them and using indigenous ingredients. The menu offers over 50 varieties of dim sum, as well as wok dishes and other small eats. No surprise, this restaurant ranked #5 in 2018 and is definitely a must-try.

ORDER HERE

If the House has the feel of a home, the menu has the feel of a house party or potluck prepared by professional chefs. It’s eclectic and diverse — with small and large plates and something for everyone — without coming across as a multi-cuisine mishmash. The food is absolutely stellar and is THE place to order from this Diwali.

ORDER HERE

The Bombay Canteen was awarded #1 on Top Restaurant Awards 2018 by Conde Nast Traveller and was featured as one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the Discover List. It introduces diners to regional and seasonal delicacies, with what the founders say, “A healthy side of the famous Bombay love.” Its new menu includes over 20 new dishes in addition to its classics. We promise your food will surely be worth it.

ORDER HERE

Masala Library combines culinary tradition with cutting-edge molecular techniques to serve familiar dishes in unexpected and challenging forms. Even the chai tea gets a makeover, with clear consommé poured over mushrooms and dried truffle oil. There are foams, spherified pearls of yoghurt, and deconstruction galore, but it’s all done with finesse, and each dish brings balanced flavour alongside its more interesting textures.

ORDER HERE

Every dish at Ummrao appears to be steeped in tradition with a vibrant and eclectic menu that draws inspiration from the country’s royal kitchens. It goes without saying, but the Awadhi influences give the food a distinct edge. At Ummrao, you will notice that it’s all about the details, right down to the way the dishes are named.

ORDER HERE

Bastian – a seafood restaurant popular with Bollywood celebrities that adds an ultra-luxe twist to the region’s favourite dishes. At Bastian, named after Sebastian, the crab in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, not only is the food fantastic, but almost no stand-alone restaurant in Mumbai offers comparable quality of fish. Every dish is enchanting in this restaurant.

ORDER HERE

All Images: Courtesy Restaurants and Shutterstock