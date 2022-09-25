Navratri thalis that let you bring in the fasting period with flavour

With Navratri around the corner, restaurants are gearing up to bring in the festivities with special thali options and meals for those who observe a fast. So, in case you’re one of them, or simply want to sample what fasting food tastes like, check out these restaurants!

Navratri is set to begin in a few days, and with the festivities, a lot of people, especially in North India, fast for one or all the nine days of the festive period. In many homes across India, especially the north, Goddess Durga is welcomed into homes and worshipped. Several men and women fast during this period, abstaining from grains, most vegetables, table salt and a variety of spices. These are also coupled with celebrations and festivities, including garba nights, kirtans, jagrans and more.

These dietary restrictions can make dining out during this time a tricky task, because not all places will be able to cater to your festive needs. However, several restaurants serve delicious, fast-friendly meals during three days along with their usual menus so that everyone can go an enjoy a delicious meal outside, without the stress of breaking their fast or going hungry.

Over the years, these menus have also started to innovate a lot more, adding the usual fasting staples along with some quirky twists made using the usual ingredients, to ensure that your meals are filled with flavour and variety.

So, in case we’ve convinced you enough, this Navratri, indulge in the Navratri thali and meals across restaurants for a flavourful treat. We assure you that you’ll be in for a great time!

Hero Image: Courtesy of AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi; Featured Image: Courtesy of Dhansoo Cafe

Navratri thali and meals to sample this festive season