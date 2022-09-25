Navratri thalis that let you bring in the fasting period with flavour

With Navratri around the corner, restaurants are gearing up to bring in the festivities with special thali options and meals for those who observe a fast. So, in case you’re one of them, or simply want to sample what fasting food tastes like, check out these restaurants!
Navratri is set to begin in a few days, and with the festivities, a lot of people, especially in North India, fast for one or all the nine days of the festive period. In many homes across India, especially the north, Goddess Durga is welcomed into homes and worshipped. Several men and women fast during this period, abstaining from grains, most vegetables, table salt and a variety of spices. These are also coupled with celebrations and festivities, including garba nights, kirtans, jagrans and more.
These dietary restrictions can make dining out during this time a tricky task, because not all places will be able to cater to your festive needs. However, several restaurants serve delicious, fast-friendly meals during three days along with their usual menus so that everyone can go an enjoy a delicious meal outside, without the stress of breaking their fast or going hungry.
Over the years, these menus have also started to innovate a lot more, adding the usual fasting staples along with some quirky twists made using the usual ingredients, to ensure that your meals are filled with flavour and variety.
So, in case we’ve convinced you enough, this Navratri, indulge in the Navratri thali and meals across restaurants for a flavourful treat. We assure you that you’ll be in for a great time!
Navratri thali and meals to sample this festive season
Navratri is here and homes are getting ready to welcome Goddess Durga. What’s key to the festivities is feasting on the lavish fasting meal spreads. So, if you want to dine out during this period, head to Dhansoo Cafe in Delhi and Gurugram. The place has prepared a special Navratri menu, complete with Sabudana Poha, Shakarkandi Chaat, Kolhapuri Paneer, Makhana & Ramdana Ki Kheer, Dhansoo Navratri Platter and a lot more delicacies, curated especially for you!
Where: Dhansoo Café, Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar (Delhi) and Ambience Mall (Gurugram)
When: September 26 till October 4, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
For reservations, contact: +91 99111 54033
Cost: Rs 2,000 plus taxes (for two)
AnnaMaya, the modern food hall by Andaz New Delhi Aerocity, is celebrating the festivities with a special Navratri thali as well as an a la carte feast as part of their Navratri menu. Indulge in the delectable feast throughout the festivities and give yourself a break from cooking, as you enjoy the same delicious flavours in a plush, modern setting!
Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz New Delhi Aerocity
When: September 26 to October 5, 2022
The Claridges, New Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming fasting season with full fervour. The restaurants, Pickwick and Dhaba, both have special Navratri thali and other offerings for you to indulge in.
At Dhaba, indulge in a wholesome and nourishing Navratri thali. Enjoy delicacies such as Aloo Sabudana Vada, Lauki Mawa Curry, Kaju aur Chironji ki Dal, Methi aur Gud ka Sitaphal, Palak Paneer Roll Curry, Samak ke Chawal ki Tehri, Kuttu ka Dahi Bhalla with Rajgira ki Puri and Methi Lassi. Pickwick, on the other hand, has a delicious Bento Box, xomplete with Asian Herb Broth, Pomelo Salad, Crisp Lotus Stem, Vegetable Pocket, Exotic Stir Fry Asian Greens and Chili Basil Samak Fried Rice with Yuzu Baked Yogurt – all fast-friendly treats that allow you to indulge like nothing else can.
For the Navratri Thali:
Where: Dhaba, The Claridges New Delhi
When: September 26 to October 5, 2022
Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Price: Rs 1,995 plus taxes
For reservations, call: +91 88009 22117
For the Navratri Bento Box:
Where: Pickwick, The Claridges, New Delhi
When: September 26 to October 5, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm
Price: Rs 1,695 plus taxes
For reservations, call: +91 88267 11551
This one’s for those who don’t fast, but like to abstain from meat and eggs during Navratri. Sassy Teaspoon has curated a range of eggless delights that will take your tastebuds on a flavourful ride. Indulge in their offerings, which include Coffee Mascarpone Pastry, Belgian Chocolate Pastry, Hazelnut Praline Pastry, Raspberry Cream Pastry, Rainbow Pastry, Hazelnut Tart, Caramel Tart, Belgian Chocolate Brownie and a lot more for a trip to flavourtown!
Where: Sassy Teaspoon, all outlets
Available On: Dotpe, Zomato & Swiggy (as well as in-store)