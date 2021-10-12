These 13 restaurants in Delhi are serving the best Navratri Thalis

We are in the midst of the nine-day long festivities of Navratri. And while many opt for the Navratri vrat (fast), others look for ways to indulge in a Navratri-special feast.

As worshippers become vegetarian during these days, with no onions or garlic in their diet, they seek out restaurants that provide Navratri Thalis specially curated for the Navratri fasting period. We’ve compiled a list of 13 restaurants that provide scrumptious Navratri thalis you can devour while fasting.

Keeping in mind the customs and rituals of the Navratri Festival, the chefs at AnnaMaya have created a Navratri Thali using ingredients that are cultivated organically. They are serving delicacies such as Kottu poori, Sago khichdi, Samak rice, and many more with the concept of Eating Mindfully and Navratri special. Enjoy the wholesome Navratri thali at AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi from October 7 to October 14, 2021.

Price: Rs 1,800

The Nine Nights Menu at SOCIAL

This Navratra, SOCIAL curates a special menu to spread the cheer and amp up the joy. The Nine Nights Menu includes conventional favourites like Kuttu Paneer Pakoda and Navratri Khichdi, as well as dishes with a signature SOCIAL twist such as Sabudana and Water Chestnut Vada and Potato and Raw Banana Tikki with Banana Chips. A nutritious Navratri Thali with Samak rice, Aloo Jeera, Kuttu Poori, Paneer gravy, Makhana, Sabudana kheer, Sabudana vada, and Sabudana Papad is also on the menu. The Nine Nights Menu will be offered from October 7th to October 14th, 2021.

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Bhawan, Delhi

Chaat cravings reached epic levels during the lockdown. To satisfy these cravings, Bhawan Delhi, a new takeout brand, created a millennial-approved menu of street foods and mithais from around India. They have a special Navratri menu starting with delicacies like kuttu papdi chaat, sabudana popcorn, tandoori fruit chaat, pedas, and more, available from October 11 to October 15. DM them on Instagram to order.

Price: Rs 225 onwards

Samavar, The Ashok Hotel

The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi has developed a special Navratri Saatvik thali featuring vegetarian faves like Jeera Lassi, Makhni Paneer, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo Tamatar Tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Aloo Chaat, Kuttu Ki Poori, Sama ke Chawal, Sabudana Papad, Cucumber Raita, and Sama Kay Chawal ki Phirni. The ingredients used for the special thali are hand-picked to provide the guests with a complete meal while they are fasting. The thali is made using quick-to-prepare components and delivered in an EPNS thali wrapped in banana leaves, along with a complementary aerated drink.

Sattvik, one of the finest vegetarian restaurants in India, has consistently impressed foodies with its unique and flavoursome delicacies. The restaurant takes all necessary safety precautions, giving people the satisfaction of hygiene to gather together and celebrate Navratri the right way. Sattvik Restaurant’s Navratri special thali is pretty loaded with delights such as Shakarkandi ki seekh, Khatta meetha petha, Kuttu ki poori, Samak ke chawal, and others. The Thali is available in their Saket outlet.

Price: Rs 875

Punjab Grill has established itself as the go-to restaurant for North Indian cuisine enthusiasts. It not only specialises in rich, scrumptious Punjabi food but also serves a specially designed Navratri Thali with dishes like Khasta Arvi Chat, Chironji ki Dal, Dahi wale Aloo, Kaddu ki Sabji, Aloo Singhara, Dahi Vada, Samak ka Rice, Sabudana Papad, Rajgira ki Puri, and Kacche Kele Ki Tikki. Even the dessert course is delectable, capping off your meal perfectly.

Rejoice this festive season with their mouth-watering Navratri Special Thali. Paneer Makhani, Aloo Dahi Ki Sabzi, Kutti Ki Pooris, Sabudana Tikkis, Samak Ke Chawal, Papad, Salads, and Raita are among the exquisite dishes on their thali. So, head over there and eat them scrummies!

The Eatery – Four Points by Sheraton

Their delicious Navratri cuisine will tantalise your palate. The Navratri feast has an extremely appetising special thali with Kuttu Puri, Samak Rice, Sabudana Tikki, and much more. Eating these delectable dishes on earthen plates while seated in their calm ambience will surely give your supper a homely touch, reflecting the spirit of Navratri.

Experience a confluence of tradition, divinity, and authentic flavours with their special Navratri Thali at Masala Art. Their traditional Navratra Thali consists of Shakarkhand, Amaranth Tikki, Malai Kofta, Kacche kele aur Makhane ki Sabzi, Kuttu ki Roti, Kand Ka Rassa, and many more delicious dishes along with dessert and Lassi.

Price: Rs 2,750 plus taxes (per person)

Imly has set a standard for the city’s food culture by introducing us to an exceptional variety of traditional and modern flavours. The restaurant is raising its gluttonous standards for Navratri with a special thali featuring Banana Chips Papdi Chaat, Paneer Makhani, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Jeera Aloo, Sabudana Khichdi, Samvat Pulav, and much more. Treat your inner gourmet to the most lip-smacking Navratri thali in town. The restaurant is serving thali in all its outlets located in Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, and many more.

Dhansoo Cafe, which has locations in Ambience Mall Gurgaon and Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, is renowned for its multicultural food. Dhansoo Cafe has selected a diverse menu for their Navratra Special Menu, which includes Aloo Chaat Sabudana poha, paneer, navaratan raita, sama ke chawal ki kheer, and many more. So, hurry and enjoy their finger-lickin’ Thali and tropical ambience to make your fasting worth a while.

The exquisite Navratri thali includes aloo aur sabudana ki Tikki, paneer makhani, malai kofta, Dahi wale aloo, sitaphal ki subzi, and Samak ke chawal for the main course. Cholai ke laddoo and Nolen gur sabudana payesh are two vrat-friendly desserts available at the restaurant. These delicacies were carefully chosen by expert chefs, keeping in mind the occasion’s constraints and traditions.

You can rely on Gulati to prepare the perfect North Indian cuisine. No wonder they are offering around 40 Navratra Delicacies for fasting that are free of onion and garlic. The Pandara Road or Green Park eateries thali features Vrat Papad, Sabudana Tikki with assorted chutneys, three vegetarian main course dishes: Sawak Rice, Kuttu Puri and Parantha, raita, a dessert, and fruit salad. With this thali, you’ll also get a glass of jaljeera or chaach.

