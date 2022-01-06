Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Continue new year celebrations 2022 at these 8 new bars in Mumbai
Food & Drink
06 Jan 2022 11:04 AM

Sreetama Basu
Food & Drink
As we enter the third COVID wave in India, we strongly recommend you follow the curfews and take all of the precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones out of danger. Although, if you really miss hanging out in the city, check out these new bars in Mumbai serving some insane cocktails and food, while of course, maintaining safety precautions. 

Best new bars in Mumbai to check out in 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Wakai

1 /8

Wakai

Wakai, a contemporary Japanese restaurant, recently opened its doors in Mumbai. But when you look beyond their delectable food, the bar section will cater to all your ‘Happy Hour’ needs. Founded by Shardul Singh Bayas, Sameer Tirani, and Head Chef Parvez Khan and curated by India’s first woman mixologist, Shabti Basu, Wakai’s signature cocktails are something you must try. Their Marmalade & Ginger Martini, Cherry Gin & Tonic, Citrus Wasabi Gin & Tonic, Pomegranate, and Grapefruit Whiskey Sour are unmissable and make sure to give them a try.

Image: Courtesy Wakai

Wakai
Address
Rajabahadur Mansion, 24 A, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai
Phone
+91 97699 99918
Visit here
Taki Taki

2 /8

Taki Taki

Launched by Bengaluru-headquartered VRO Hospitality, Taki Taki is all set to satiate the palate of food lovers by delivering some of the finest Pan-Asian cuisine and the best of Japanese flavours with the most premium quality ingredients. But it boasts a bar section that you should not miss. Doubling as a transitional bar, the Taki Taki experience would never be complete without a priced mention of their extensive collection of the finest wines, white spirits and an exuberant cocktail bar.

Image: Courtesy Taki Taki

Taki Taki
Address
World Crest, Unit 1A & 1B, Lodha, Senapati Bapat Marg, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Phone
+91 74004 91473
Visit here
Ekaa

3 /8

Ekaa

Ekaa means ‘One’, ‘Unique’, or ‘Matchless’ – an apt name for its brand-new concept. It is the diversity that highlights the ingredients, people, and cultures, which together create something that is entirely original — their interpretations merged under one roof. One of the newest bars in Mumbai, head to their bar sections for an unmatched experience and the best cocktails in town. Trust us not to be disappointed.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Ekaa
Address
Cs-1397, 1st Floor, Kitab Mahal, Dr. D.N. Road, Fort, Mumbai
Phone
+91 99876 57989
Visit here
Balsa

4 /8

Balsa

Named after the native American tree that can be sculpted and shaped into anything, Balza is a new, one-of-a-kind tapas & tropical bar restaurant. It is homemade labour of love, executed by a lean team who has become family. Opening in the fast-paced hub of the city, Lower Parel, Balsa is perfect for people to unwind with eclectic cocktails and a wide selection of delicious tapas! So, you know where to head for your post-work drinking sesh.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Balsa
Address
Structure 28, Near Structure 42, Kamala Mills Compound, PB Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Phone
+91 86579 29833
Visit here
La Pôz Place

5 /8

La Pôz Place

We tend to be so busy with our lives that we forget to pause and live in the moment. In the city that never sleeps, La Pôz Place is the latest on the list of newly opened bars in Mumbai, that boasts of an ambience that is always buoyant! La Pôz is the perfect place for people to unwind, thanks to its beautiful bar section. Founded by Kaneesha Jain, Bhavesh Jain, Prashant Jain, Diya Pragwat & Prachi Lalwan, this place brings the quaint European charm to Mumbai.

Image: Courtesy La Pôz Place

La Pôz Place
Address
105, Samachar Marg, Opposite Laxmi Vilas Bank, Fort, Mumbai
Phone
+91 70090 00246
Visit here
Foo Bandra

6 /8

Foo Bandra

The Tham Brothers are back with their fifth outlet of Foo in the fashionable suburb of Bandra. It is spread over a sweeping 4000 sq ft. of space and a gorgeous outdoor dining space scooped out with a cherry blossom tree installation serving as its mascot. But that is not why it has made it to this list today. Foo’s bar section features some classic and signature cocktails on the menu. They even have their festive cocktails during festivities. So head to Foo, Bandra on a festival or a regular day, and you will be in for a treat!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Foo Bandra
Address
301-304, 3rd Floor, VN Sphere, Navchandra Niwas Co-Operative Premises Society Limited, Opposite Shoppers Stop, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 80 4748 3082
Visit here
Donna Deli

7 /8

Donna Deli

A quaint all-day deli & bar, Donna Deli is the first of a kind casual dining and bar that not only has a pleasant outdoor area but also specializes in Asian and Italian. A place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. It’s an ideal Instagram-worthy spot for its quirky decor with ample pops of colour. So, what are you waiting for?

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Donna Deli
Address
Shop 1, Manorama Chambers, S.V Road, Near Pali Hill Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 79773 49407
Visit here
Hard Rock Cafe

8 /8

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe is one name that does not need an introduction. The legendary chain has now opened an outlet in Navi Mumbai and it is just what this part of the city needed. At Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai, you can indulge in Hard Rock’s all-new innovative menu created using the finest fresh ingredients. But it is the all-new bar menu that’s the hero. Try the Boozy Milkshakes, and cocktails such as Rockin’ Fresh Rita, Rock House Rum Punch, and Hurricane. Good times guaranteed!

Image: Courtesy Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe
Address
Plot R1, Unit F-B 6, 2nd Floor, Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Sector 40, Seawood Railway Station, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
Phone
+91 22 6271 5075 / +91 97696 47450 / +91 97693 43996
Visit here
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
