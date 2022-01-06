Continue new year celebrations 2022 at these 8 new bars in Mumbai

As we enter the third COVID wave in India, we strongly recommend you follow the curfews and take all of the precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones out of danger. Although, if you really miss hanging out in the city, check out these new bars in Mumbai serving some insane cocktails and food, while of course, maintaining safety precautions.
Best new bars in Mumbai to check out in 2022
Wakai, a contemporary Japanese restaurant, recently opened its doors in Mumbai. But when you look beyond their delectable food, the bar section will cater to all your ‘Happy Hour’ needs. Founded by Shardul Singh Bayas, Sameer Tirani, and Head Chef Parvez Khan and curated by India’s first woman mixologist, Shabti Basu, Wakai’s signature cocktails are something you must try. Their Marmalade & Ginger Martini, Cherry Gin & Tonic, Citrus Wasabi Gin & Tonic, Pomegranate, and Grapefruit Whiskey Sour are unmissable and make sure to give them a try.
Launched by Bengaluru-headquartered VRO Hospitality, Taki Taki is all set to satiate the palate of food lovers by delivering some of the finest Pan-Asian cuisine and the best of Japanese flavours with the most premium quality ingredients. But it boasts a bar section that you should not miss. Doubling as a transitional bar, the Taki Taki experience would never be complete without a priced mention of their extensive collection of the finest wines, white spirits and an exuberant cocktail bar.
Ekaa means ‘One’, ‘Unique’, or ‘Matchless’ – an apt name for its brand-new concept. It is the diversity that highlights the ingredients, people, and cultures, which together create something that is entirely original — their interpretations merged under one roof. One of the newest bars in Mumbai, head to their bar sections for an unmatched experience and the best cocktails in town. Trust us not to be disappointed.
Named after the native American tree that can be sculpted and shaped into anything, Balza is a new, one-of-a-kind tapas & tropical bar restaurant. It is homemade labour of love, executed by a lean team who has become family. Opening in the fast-paced hub of the city, Lower Parel, Balsa is perfect for people to unwind with eclectic cocktails and a wide selection of delicious tapas! So, you know where to head for your post-work drinking sesh.
We tend to be so busy with our lives that we forget to pause and live in the moment. In the city that never sleeps, La Pôz Place is the latest on the list of newly opened bars in Mumbai, that boasts of an ambience that is always buoyant! La Pôz is the perfect place for people to unwind, thanks to its beautiful bar section. Founded by Kaneesha Jain, Bhavesh Jain, Prashant Jain, Diya Pragwat & Prachi Lalwan, this place brings the quaint European charm to Mumbai.
The Tham Brothers are back with their fifth outlet of Foo in the fashionable suburb of Bandra. It is spread over a sweeping 4000 sq ft. of space and a gorgeous outdoor dining space scooped out with a cherry blossom tree installation serving as its mascot. But that is not why it has made it to this list today. Foo’s bar section features some classic and signature cocktails on the menu. They even have their festive cocktails during festivities. So head to Foo, Bandra on a festival or a regular day, and you will be in for a treat!
A quaint all-day deli & bar, Donna Deli is the first of a kind casual dining and bar that not only has a pleasant outdoor area but also specializes in Asian and Italian. A place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. It’s an ideal Instagram-worthy spot for its quirky decor with ample pops of colour. So, what are you waiting for?
Hard Rock Cafe is one name that does not need an introduction. The legendary chain has now opened an outlet in Navi Mumbai and it is just what this part of the city needed. At Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai, you can indulge in Hard Rock’s all-new innovative menu created using the finest fresh ingredients. But it is the all-new bar menu that’s the hero. Try the Boozy Milkshakes, and cocktails such as Rockin’ Fresh Rita, Rock House Rum Punch, and Hurricane. Good times guaranteed!
