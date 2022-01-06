Continue new year celebrations 2022 at these 8 new bars in Mumbai

The Tham Brothers are back with their fifth outlet of Foo in the fashionable suburb of Bandra. It is spread over a sweeping 4000 sq ft. of space and a gorgeous outdoor dining space scooped out with a cherry blossom tree installation serving as its mascot. But that is not why it has made it to this list today. Foo’s bar section features some classic and signature cocktails on the menu. They even have their festive cocktails during festivities. So head to Foo, Bandra on a festival or a regular day, and you will be in for a treat!

Image: Courtesy Instagram