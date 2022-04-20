Enjoy comfort food at home from these new cloud kitchens in India

Want to take a break from your regular home deliveries? These cloud kitchens are here to save the day!
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dining out has largely been reduced among families. While these last couple of years have put a renewed focus on healthy, home-cooked meals, an affinity for cloud kitchens has also increased, which continues to stay even though restaurants have reopened and new places open up every month.
These kitchens serve up all kinds of foods – delicious pizzas and burgers to healthy eats such as salads and wraps and make the most of a small space to deliver delicious meals to your doorstep. They’re also great to cater to a party at home, and you can be assured of delicious meals reaching your doorstep, always. So, if you order frequently from cloud kitchens, we have some new recommendations for you!
New cloud kitchens across India that you must try
Nomad pizza brings fresh and flavourful pizzas to your doorstep. The place first opened in September 2019 with select outlets in Delhi, serving up some of the most delectable pizzas in the city. Their concept of ‘pizzas from around the world’ lets customers experience a travelogue through their tastebuds.
The chain, which has recently opened up cloud kitchens in Mumbai, serves pizzas from different regions of the world – from America to Korea – made using high quality, fresh ingredients. The brand also launches new variants quarterly, keeping the excitement intact.
Locations: Delhi – Malviya Nagar, Vasant Vihar, New Friends Colony, Noida, Gurgaon, Baani Square, Rajouri Garden; Chandigarh; Mumbai – Bandra, Andheri and Tardeo
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
If you’re craving healthy eats, turn to UnCafe in Gurgaon. The place has a dine-in outlet in Delhi’s Green Park as well as a cloud kitchen in Gurgaon, which serves up delicious, healthy eats such as salads, soup bowls, wraps, sandwiches, and more. Try their Korean salad or the Indigrainous salad, opt for some refreshing smoothies or simply opt for a wrap or a sandwich, and indulge in a meal that is wholesome, hearty and flavourful!
Address: 651, phase 5 Udyog Vihar Near Deswal Sourcing Solutions Gurugram
The Indian palate is largely experimental, and we love to try new flavours and dishes. Keeping this in mind, Doner Factory has opened up its first cloud kitchen in Delhi, with an aim to bring something new to the table.
Doner Factory’s aims to deliver fresh, top quality fusion Lebanese and Indian food. The menu features lip-smacking doners, wraps and juicy chicken wings, complete with some delectable dips.
Location: Safdarjung, Delhi
D’ Oliva rings Detroit-style pizzas to your home, paying homage to the humble olive oil, the hero in Italian cuisine. The place offers a fresh, flavourful menu that consists of signature dishes such as the classic caesar salad, crunchy bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, Sicilian style sandwiches, wild mushroom burgers and decadent desserts to round off your meal. Their star attraction, however, is the diavola pizza, which is a flavour-packed Detroit style pizza.
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
Price: INR 1,200 to INR 1,500
The delivery-only outlet serves some delectable hot dogs that are full of flavour. Juicy and delicious, they come with a portion of mouthwatering side dishes, including saucy wings and loaded chilli cheese fries.
The brand has reinvented the traditional hot dog, the outlet moves beyond the traditional relish and mustard, offering a range of flavour profiles. Do try The Mobster, which has a house special chicken bolognese, garlic aioli and cheese, on a grilled chicken or pork sausage. The OG Top Dog consists of a grilled chicken or pork sausage topped with the signature chicken meat sauce and melted cheese sauce. Pulled Pork – Filled with Slow cooked BBQ pork in their signature barbeque sauce, topped off with gherkins and fiery mustard. They also have a vegetarian sausage and serve vegetarian creations of all their hot dogs.
Address: Sector 28 Dlf Phase 1, Sushant Shopping Arcade in Gurgaon.
Time: 12:30 om to 10:30 pm
Order online on Zomato, Swiggy and Dotpe.
Burgrill, the popular chain, has recently opened up a new cloud kitchen in Gurugram’s Baani square, bringing their delectable burgers to the area. Indulge in a variety of burgers, wraps, salads, subways and more – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian – and order in for your next party or simply when you’re not feeling like cooking!
Address: Baani Square, South city 2, sector 50, Gurugram, Haryana, 122018
The chain has outlets across NCR, and you can order via Swiggy, Zomato or Dotpe
Burgerama is another popular burger chain across NCR, that serves some delicious offerings. Their menu ranges from fries to burgers, and various other sides for you to choose from, which will make for a delicious treat.
Location: Dwarka
Order online on Swiggy, Zomato and Thrive
