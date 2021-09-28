New Eats: All the new eateries we are loving in Mumbai this September

Yes, we are dining out once again. And we are doing it like a peacock with full highlights on Instagram since these new restaurants in Mumbai are not only serving up good-looking food but also giving us another opportunity for soul-lifting pictures with a background that’s not our framed wall at home. From September to October, these are our top picks to dine at right now.

All the new restaurants in Mumbai 2021 —

Brunches in Mumbai is another uplifting thing people do on Sundays, apart from sleeping in till noon. And what makes a Sunday brunch perfect than eggs, bacon, waffles, and pancakes? Blah! has got it all for you. Its easy pink and dull brown decor adds to the sweetness of the place. Started by serial restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri and Nikita Harisinghani, Blah! is inviting and playful, making it our favourite new brunch destination in Mumbai.

After steering the success story of Lavaash by Saby in Delhi and Byg Brewski in Bengaluru, chef Saby Gorai returns with his first Mumbai venture, Recca, in Kala Ghoda. Recca is inviting people over to try their exquisite Meditteranean fare with a local twist. Think, European cuisine made with Indian ingredients like Kalari Cheese from Kashmir and phodshi bhaji from Maharashtra. And we are not just talking pita and hummus but significant tastings from Greece, Armenia, the Middle East, and Turkey. The interiors of the place are similar to what they serve on the menu — casual yet chic.

Celebrated for offering authentic, home-style Himalayan food — from the regions of Tibet, stretching to Meghalaya — Yeti has launched two new cloud kitchens in Mumbai (Khar and Powai). Already loved by Delhiites, now Mumbaikars can order the delicacies online. From your Thukpa or Eastern-Tibet style hand noodle soup Thenthuk to Yeti Kothe Special Momo, Newari Momo Cha, Shabalay, they have it all and much more.

Brought to you by Sanjay Vazirani’s Foodlink, one of India’s largest F&B service companies, Art of Dum is Mumbai’s latest gourmet kitchen delivery brand. Through this, the chefs pay homage to the culinary heritage of the royal kitchens of Awadh, characterised by rich aromas and flavours. It follows the traditional ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking, something that is rarely heard of in the cloud kitchen format. Their at-home luxury dining experience comes in premium packaging with an emphasis on sustainability.

If healthy meals come in the form of a gooey, chocolaty dream, then consider us hooked! We are ending this list on a sweet (and healthy) note with Skinny Bakes in Mumbai. Skinny Bakes by Preeti K Singh is currently busy spoiling the city with healthy options galore that are sugar-free, keto-friendly and diabetic-friendly. You can also opt for weekly subscription boxes featuring a selection of seven healthy treats for each day of the week. There will also be a special keto-friendly version of the subscription box.

