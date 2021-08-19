With life slowly getting back to normal, restaurants are welcoming people once again, keeping safety precautions and COVID protocols in mind. After a long time — at least it feels like a long time — you can enjoy dinner outside the four walls of your home. We found a few new openings in Delhi and other places with new menus worth trying out.

Meat-lovers in Delhi can now enjoy their favourite pork belly and Philly Cheesesteak at Hman’s newest sit-down establishment, The Pit. It is an American BBQ that Delhi didn’t know it needed. While the original Hman in Malviya Nagar serves a mere 7-10 people at once, The Pit is a bigger space with proper seating, making it easier for you to get more friends and family if they fancy drool-worthy meats and Tiramisu. The Pit recently opened its doors in Vasant Vihar, and it is advised to reserve a table before visiting.

Thai Pavillion at Gurgaon’s Taj City Centre did something wonderful this month. They collaborated with Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel’s House of Ming for an exquisite pop, which is on till August 22 (it began on August 6). Make it while you can because here at Thai Pavillion, a fine-dining ambient restaurant in Gurgaon, you get to gorge on the delicious Sichuan and Cantonese cuisines prepared by the OG chef of House of Ming. Their menu is a la carte, serving the best dishes featuring prawns and dim sums as its highlight.

Over Easy, recently opened at Commons in DLF Avenue in Saket, makes sandwiches look ultra sexy. Not just sandwiches, it makes breakfasts look sexy, oozing with all things wonderful — cheese, eggs, sauces, and dips. If you feel like Sundaying with a movie and a comfort meal, Over Easy should be your speed dial. They specialise in old school comfort of home-style toasties with endless possibilities of fillings savoury and sweet. Plus, shakes. Thick shakes.

There’s no such thing as too much pizza. And now, there’s no such thing as too much artisanal pizza delivering doughy magic to your doorstep. Dirty Dough, now delivering from Chhatarpur and Defence Colony, bakes wood-fired pizzas. The kinds that everyone enjoys. I mean, it’s dough that’s slapped till it’s flat, tossed in the air, wood-fried, and decorated later with meats and cheese — really, what’s there to not like? They also serve sides like wings marinated in different spices.

Klap is the newest addition to Khan Market’s line of swanky fine-dining restaurants. It’s a tapas bar and from the same chef that works his magic at Ziu, the cultivated Asian kitchen, Chef Gurmehar Sethi. At Klap, they are giving a contemporary twist to traditional dishes such as Galouti Puff (a puff pastry rendition of the goat kebab). And obviously, you will have sushi rolls and seafood galore, enough to spoil you silly and accompany your last drink.

All images: Courtesy respective restaurant Instagrams