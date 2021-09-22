New in Delhi NCR: All the delicious meals for us on the menu this month

New month, new menus, new eateries. That’s how it looks in Delhi anyway. Whether you are craving some comfort food or looking for a fine-dining destination for date night, Delhi has heard you and opened its heart once again for foodies. Here are all the best places we are eating at this month in Delhi NCR.

PVR Priya’s is always going to be dear to our hearts. The 90s hip place has undergone an incredible makeover in the last few years and is now set to become one of Delhi’s hottest hangout spots, once again. Adding to its charm is Kiko-Bā, a fine-dining chic Asian restaurant. Kiko-Bā is Japanese driven, flavourful, and not-so-spicy — perfectly cooked to suit the Indian palate. True to their style, they keep changing with the season, and so, they have introduced a new monsoon menu, which brings you the best of Oriental comfort food.

Another Japanese delight brewing in Delhi is Harajuku Tokyo Cafe. It opened earlier this year but saw an unfortunate shutter due to the second wave. And now it’s become of the best places to eat in Delhi. Located in Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall, Harajuku resonates with Japan’s Kawaii vibe, bringing the brightest pinks and neons to compliment the aesthetic. The cute culture is visible here in food too. Must-try on the menu are baos, gyozas, and sushis and when you are in the mood for a non-food evening coffee, pair it with their special Japanese cheesecake.

Newly launched at Worldmark, Sector-65, Gurugram by Chef Vanshika Bhatia, Petite Pie Shop mirrors a quintessential French patisserie where details are of paramount importance. Having co-founded Together at 12th earlier, Bhatia knows her audience and how to weave her French culinary expertise to suit the Indian palette. Highly recommended are Bacon Maple Whisky Galette, Chicken and Mushroom pie, Caramalised Onion Galette, and Pulled Pork pie in savoury. And in sweet, you can opt for Lemon Custard and Salted Caramel. They also serve sides, soups, salads, and beverages.

The quick bites and coffee translate to soulful food at Cafe Tesu in DLF Avenue, Saket. And it doesn’t just stop at the menu. The floral upholstery in pastel pink and golden rims lend a sense of warmth to the cafe. They serve smoothie bowls, eggs, salads, quiche, sandwiches, dim sums, platters, pizzas, and fresh bakes on the house. Besides these, their sushi bar comes with a stamp of approval, too. If you’re looking for a good coffee place to make it your own, then Cafe Tesu post-pandemic is the one.

Feel like getting high on Thai? Boraan Traditionally Thai is a new food delivery service across Delhi NCR that you need to try. Boran in Thai translates to ancient, thus cementing their ethos in the name. Their menu draws culinary influences from Thailand, Thai techniques, and Asian heritage — with authenticity in all forms of culinary, be it the fresh produce, the home blended spices and grounds. Closed on Mondays, they deliver across Delhi NCR, and you can contact them here to order.

All images: Courtesy respective restaurants