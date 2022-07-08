Check out these new restaurant menus across India for delectable monsoon flavours

If you’re looking to indulge in some delectable new menu offerings that boast of bespoke monsoon treats, we’ve curated just the list for you!

New menu offerings across restaurants for a delectable bite

Delhi-NCR

Ivoryy

Among the restaurants dishing up some new, mouth-watering menus this season is Ivoryy, which has refreshing cocktails and scrumptious food. The dishes include the best across Mediterranean, European and Asian delicacies, and include dishes such as Historical Fava Hummus, Prawn Baklava, Khao Mak Gai and a lot more.

Address: T- 540, Panchshila park, Malviya Nagar Road, New Delhi

Khoya

Paying homage to the fruit of the season, aka mangoes, Khoya has introduced two unique and delectable mithais – Mango Coconut Burfi and Mango Peda. Both the Indian sweets boast of a delectable alphonso mango flavour, and the silky smooth texture is creamy and delicious to indulge in!

Address: DLF Chanakya, New Delhi

Order online here.

Burgrill

Burgrill, a homegrown burger QSR chain, has recently launched some delectable new menu offerings, to bring in the weather and the change in season. The menu, withy options such as the chicken cheeseburger, slider box, banoffee cup, and more, ensures returning customers have something new and delectable to sample.

Order online here.

Kylin

Celebrating the gruit of the season, mangoes, is Kylin. Their newly create mango menu boasts of refreshing cocktails, curries and sushi that feature ripe, delicious mangoes, and will surely have you coming back for more!

Address: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road, New Delhi; Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi

Mensho Tokyo

Paying homage to the longest season in Delhi, Mensho Tokyo’s summer menu offers perfectly balanced, subtly nuanced flavours. The new menu includes delicacies such as Potato Salad, Avo Salad, Chicken Karaage, Pork Ribs. Tuna Tataki, Miso Dashi Ramen and Chicken Chintan Ramen. The menu also includes treats such as Tori Paitan Ramen and Prawn Ramen, while delectable desserts such as Crème Brulee and Chocolate Moelleux round off the meal.

Address: M 72, near Blue Tokai, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Dhaba Estd 1986

Dhaba Estd 1986, the popular restaurant chain in Delhi, is currently serving its summer special menu, Garmi Diya Chhutiyan. The menu, an ode to summer vacations at school, features dishes such as Chene ki Chaat, Kurkure Mushroom Kebab, Chicken Tikkas and a lot more, which will surely bring you back time and again!

The menu is available till the end of July.

Address: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

Miss Margarita

Miss Margarita by Aribba, is serving a delectable new menu for all Mexican food lovers. The menu includes dishes such as Street Style Fajitas, Tequila Prawns, Skewers, Tenderloin Tacos and a lot more for you to indulge in.

Address: M 31 first floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

Mumbai

Taki Taki

Taki Taki offers a range of Japanese and Pan-Asian dishes including salads, dim sums, mains, desserts and a lot more. Their new offering is a tasting menu, which includes Horenso Gomaae and Som Tam Salad, appetisers such as Daikon Cake and Chicken Hot Bean, a variety of sushi, dim sums. and a lot more. End the meal on a sweet note with their Stick and Stones.

Address: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Balsa

Balsa, among the coolest eateries in Mumbai, is set to launch its new menu, inspired by local Indian flavours. Dishes include Panko-crusted Cottage Cheese Strips with Asian Aioli, Crostini of sourdough baguette, plant-based Thai Chicken Akuri, Thai basil-loaded fries to name a few.

Address: Gate No. 4, Utopia Mills Compound, Lower, Parel, Mumbai

Gallops

Gallops, an iconic destination in Mumbai, is welcoming the monsoons with their stunning Gallops Cabanas’s Al Fresco section. The place, with views of the racecourse, lush greenery and a lot more, will serve a mix of classics and new dishes such as Goat Cheese & Pear Salad, Chicken Involtini, Lamb Koobideh, Lamb Polpette (Italian Meatballs), Jaituni Paneer Tikka, Sarson Tandoori Aloo, Chilli Baked Brie, Crispy Siracha Broccolii, Stuffed Potato Skins. Mains include delicacies such as Khade Masala ka Murgh, Khade Masale ka Paneer, Handi Subzi, Afghani Subzi, Truffled Mushroom Penne, Fettucini Genovese Ala Buratta, and Penne Ala Rossa, among others. Pair your meals with some refreshing cocktails to make the most of your meals, and end the meal on a sweet note with one of their many dessert offerings.

Address: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Cafe Panama

With the vibrancy of Latin America in a gorgeous tropical setting fused with uniquely curated flavours, Cafe Panama is offering a newly-launched a la carte menu, beverages and wines to cater to their customers’ changing needs. Enjoy a diverse menu that features tropical fruits, vegetables and a lot more. The menu includes dishes such as Puerto Rican Jackfruit Jibarito, Yuca Bravas, Tofu Ceviche, Avocado Toast & Wild Mushrooms, and more. End the meal with desserts such as a Treche Leche with Roasted Pistachio, Biscoff Cheese Cake with Dulce De Leche, Bourban & Belgian Chocolate Cigar with Berry Ice Cream, Bitter Chocolate Mousse with Orange & Apricot and more such delectable options.

Address: Cafe Panama, Todi-Mathurdas Mills Compound, N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Olive Bar & Kitchen

One of Mumbai’s most famous eateries, even among celebrities, Olive Bar & Kitchen is serving an all-new set of dishes on their menu to celebrate the Mumbai monsoons. Choose from among the Wild Mushroom Soup served with truffle dust, Charred Corn Custard Cakes; Chicken Polpette and Broccoli Espetada served with blue cheese dip, Vegetable Lasagna, minced vegetables with ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella, Orecchiette with Lamb Bolognese, hearty lamb bolognese with orecchiette pasta and a lot more.

Address: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra; 14, Union Park, Khar (W), Mumbai

Sassy Teaspoon

Sassy Teaspoon is serving up an array of new sweet and savoury additions this month, including waffles, croissant sandwiches, wraps and a lot more. Indulge in their Creamy Mushroom Fricassee Sandwich, Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, Garden Veggies and Cottage Cheese in Honey Mustard Croissant Sandwich, Mediterranean Falafel Wrap, Korean Chicken Wrap and more, and some delectable desserts.

Address: Shop 1, Ground Floor, Sagarika CHS, 89, Juhu Tara Rd, Juhu, Mumbai

Poco Loco Tapas and Bar

Monsoons are here, and Poco Loco Tapas and Bar is celebrating this change in season with a delectable new menu. Dive into delicious dishes such as Jain Bean and Pepper Tostada, Black bean Tostada, Roast Chicken Tostada, Smoke Lamb Tostada with Rosemary Smoke along with Cottage Cheese Empanadas and so many more. Opt for their Pizzas, Quinoa Risotto, Peri-Peri with Cilantro Rice (Veg/Chicken) and their endless list of spicy and delicious food options. They also have a new and refreshing cocktail menu that pairs amazingly well with the food, to help you make the most of your meals.

Address: Ground Floor, Off Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, 21st Road, Khar, Mumbai

Pritam Restaurant

There’s nothing that complements the cool breeze and rains of the monsoon season like a good North Indian meal. Pritam Restaurant is celebrating the same with their delectable monsoon menu, including Punjabi Fried Chicken, Koliwada Chicken, Koliwada Prawns, and Paneer Balls and more. Enjoy some yummy desi desserts such as Kesari Jalebi, Rabdi, Shahi Tukda and Kulhad Ki Phirni to end the meal on a sweet note.

Address: Pritam Restaurant, Dadar

Buns & Deluchas

Buns & Deluchas, by home baker Seema Makwana, is offering a delectable range of foods to bring in the Mumbai monsoons. These include Mumbai Cha Vada (gourmet bun stuffed with vadas and a piri piri mayo dip), Burgory Bunny (A bourmet bun stuffed with burger patty made with exotic veggies, lettuce, gourmet cheese and a classic cheesy dip), and a variety of wraps and more.

To order, check out their website here.

Wakai

A hot, steaming bowl of ramen noodles is the perfect way to spice up a gloomy rainy afternoon, and Wakai is offering a delectable new ramen menu to help you bring in the rains. The menu includes Shoyu Ramen, Miso Ramen, TanTanmen Ramen, and Kimchi Ramen.

Address: Rajabahadur Mansion, 24 A, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort

Silly

The monsoons are here and Silly has rolled out its special monsoon menu. Indulge in delicious offerings such as Bhoot Jhalokia BBQ Paneer, Bhutte Ke Kebab, Broccoli, and Brown Garlic soup, Lemon Butter Scallops, Sesame Chilli Prawns, Paya Shorbha and Jägermeister Brownie. The place also has some refreshing cocktails such as Silly Espresso, Basil Smash, and Tropic Tale, among others.

Address: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Butterfly High

A rainy day is made better with a plate of delectable kebabs, inspired by flavours of the Eastern and Western regions. The menu includes dishes such as Shahi Makai Kishmish Ke Kebab, Dahi Ke Kebab, Veg Shish Taouk, Zafrani Lasooni Paneer Tikka; the offbeat Cheesy Espinacas Stuffed Kumbh Tandoori, and a lot more.

Address: 1st floor, The Unique, Hiranandani Estate Rd, Thane West

Barbank

The open-air food truck park goes well with the breezy weather, allowing you to indulge in some yummy finger foods and other treats, paired with beers, refreshing cocktails and more.

Address: Opposite Ramada Plaza, Juhu, Mumbai; HMPL Surya Nagar, Vikhroli West, Mumbai

145

145’s outlets in Mumbai are serving up some delectable offerings to celebrate the monsoon. Enjoy their Vegan Avocado Poke Bowl, Dynamite Prawns, Chipotle Chicken Tacos, Truffle Burrata Pizza and the house special Animal Burger as well as the sweet tooth saviour Nutella Hot Dog.

Address: All outlets across Delhi-NCR

Other cities

SOCIAL Indore

Indore is ready to celebrate the rains with Ring Road SOCIAL’s Monsoon Special Menu, with a focus on all things comfort. Indulge in the Pakora Party Platter, Chinese Bhel, Awesamosas, Vada Pao Bao, Crispy Aloo Chaat and a lot more. And for meat lovers, SOCIAL’s Wings Platter, Baida Roti and Char Grilled Spring Rolls are some amazing options you can try.

Address: Ring Road SOCIAL, Indore

Baskin Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, the popular ice cream brand, is bringing back childhood nostalgia with its delicious new launch. The ice cream chain has launched slushies in several flavours that are sure to take you back to your school days, with its familiar yet modern flavours. Indulge in the Kala Khatta, Masa Guava, Mint Mojito, Orange Mint and Peach Iced Tea (we know this one’s way better than lemon iced tea!) slushies and take a trip down memory lane, or enjoy the classic BR ice creams and thick shakes.

Available at all Baskin Robbins outlets.

Seeds of Life

Seeds of Life, the health cafe, has come up with some delicious new vegan and vegetarian treats to ensure you get the best of health and flavour in one meal. Indulge in their Pulled Jackfruit Burger, complete with tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, gherkins and barbecue spread in a whole wheat bun. Or fill your tummy up with a delectable salad, such as the Kale Quinoa salad with kale, quinoa, bell peppers, apple, pineapple, almonds, and mustard vinaigrette dressing. Or enjoy some delectable wraps from their new menu.

Address: Outlets in Bandra and Juhu

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Poco Loco Tapas and Bar