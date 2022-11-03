New menus across India that we are rooting for in November

Amidst the ongoing festivities, if you want to step out for a meal in your city, you are at the right place. Presenting all the new menus to look forward to in November.

Your favourite restaurants across India have amped up their menus to provide an unparalleled dining experience. From delectable new pizzas to splendid brunches, we are covering all. Craving for Chef Saransh Goila’s famous butter chicken? You have it. Want to go experimenting with Salmon Ceviche and Paani Puri? We have that as well! This festive season, let us take you on a culinary journey across India, with special treats for your tastebuds.

New menus across India we are looking forward to in November

The Coffee menu at Cafe 49, Juhu

Located in Juhu, Mumbai, Cafe 49, known for its luscious menu and indulging desserts, is all set to create an unforgettable experience by launching the ‘Coffee Menu’, which allows you to choose from a variety of flavours and combinations. The coffee menu will be available from October, which you will certainly ‘fall’ for.

Enjoy the new coffee menu, where the new line includes Berry-flavored Frappes, Vanilla Frappes, Iced Americanos with Tonic Water, and Irish Coffees with whiskey, a blended drink made of Irish whiskey, hot coffee, sugar, and whipped cream.

Address: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai – 40004

New Chefs Tasting Menu at Noon , BKC

As a new season sets in, the new menu at Noon builds on the core philosophy with a sense of fun. Inspired by her frequent trips to Ladakh and Kashmir, as well as the produce that’s currently in season, Chef Vanika Choudhary has crafted a unique menu that celebrates the best of both with Noon classics and some innovative new dishes.

For example, Dastuk, a traditional Ladakhi porridge (much like a congee) which is a staple comfort food is elevated with a chana dal miso with curry leaves and spices. Lotus root and calamari add flavour and texture. Experience the Mawa Cake, which is synonymous with Mumbai, is reinterpreted using syah, a wild rose varietal that Vanika foraged in Ladakh, kosnyot (wild Himalayan caraway) and a nolen gur glaze, and baked in a turmeric leaf.

Familiar flavours include our house-made misos and garums, which are paired with produce that Vanika foraged for herself in Ladakh over the past three months.

Address: One BKC, Ground Floor, Tower B, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400051

New Mediterranean Menu at Layla Indulge at The Den, Bengaluru

Next on the new menus radar is The Den. The Den, Bengaluru, the state-of-the- art luxury hotel for the millennials and globetrotters, launched its new menu at Layla hosted by the charismatic General Manager, Mr. Vinesh Gupta amidst the city’s crème de la crème.

With a jaw-dropping view from Layla and luxury-tastic interiors, a new menu was launched that was specially handcrafted by Master Chef Royi Soffer who flew from Israel, especially for the gala evening. The menu is all about a unique combination of visual stimulation and sumptuous Mediterranean creations, Layla elevated the dining and nightlife scene in Bengaluru and in Whitefield to a whole new experiential realm. Layla’s new menu now includes a host of exciting culinary creations to tease the palate of their patrons starting from Mashviya, Chicken Fatayer, Filo Feta, Slow braised pork belly, Pan seared Fillet Mignon, Sous vide Lamb Chops, Kanafeh Pilaf and much more without leaving the indigenous cocktails behind on the new menu.

Address: Layla, The Den Bengaluru

All-new Cocktail Menu at Cafe Tesu

Cafe Tesu’s team has carefully handpicked quality ingredients that complement the cocktails and are perfectly paired with the entire new menu, from breakfast to dinner. You can sip on a Breakfast Bourbon with your Eggs Benedict, to an afternoon White Melon Sangria, to a tea time Irish Coffee, leading into cocktail hour with a Tesu Mary or a Bee’s Wax Negroni.

The cocktails not only sound tempting but also look like a piece of art on their new menu. While Cafe Tesu’s Lavender Lemonade is topped off with a bubbly foam called Cranberry Air, their Gold Dust bubbly also adorns specks of edible gold which will sparkle for you in the wee hours of the night.

Address: 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, near IIT Crossing, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Confetti Banana Pudding at Magnolia Bakery, Bengaluru

As part of the new menus this month, Magnolia Bakery brings the all-new Confetti Banana Pudding, a playful spin-off to the World-famous Banana Pudding. Made using delicious vanilla pudding, fresh bananas and Magnolia Bakery’s signature Confetti cake, this dessert is topped off with a generous amount of yummy rainbow sprinkles.

Dig into delicious layers of freshly baked Confetti Cake in this delectable pudding. Just like all their desserts, the Confetti Banana Pudding is freshly made daily.

Address: J.K. Plaza, 788, 12th Main Rd, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

Weekend Bao Menu at KLAP

The team at Klap has curated a new menu with their ‘Klappy Bao Menu’ with versatile options to indulge in. The burst of flavors packed in the soft Bao bun is the best way to kickstart the weekend brunch, lunch, or dinner. Inspired by the East Asian flavors the menu encompasses the best ingredients the region has to offer with pairings for the soul. New menus at Klap include-

Pulled Jackfruit

Spiced avocado, curry mayo, candied nuts, lime, sesame

Silken Katsu & Crackling Spinach

Scallion, Kari Kari, Mango Kewpie, Preserved Hijiki

Enoki Mushroom & Asparagus

Tempura-dusted enoki mushroom, iceberg, fresh kimchi, spicy mayo

Chilli Crab and Prawn

Spicy crab and cajun prawns, Asian slaw, pickled watermelon, fried garlic

Char Siu

Barbecue Belgium pork belly, green apple kimchi, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, scallions

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

Chargrilled teriyaki chicken, pickled cucumber, fried onion, kimchi, shichimi

Address: 2 & 3, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Special dine-in menu at 1441 Pizzeria

1441 Pizzeria is introducing its special Dine-in new menu with exciting new twists. Italian Chef Renato Viola, a World Pizza Champion, created a brand new menu to bring authentic Italian pizza with a dine-in experience to India.

The Master Chef Collection menu is also being introduced, and as a result, a new menu featuring fresh ingredients and cheese explosions is being launched. Some of the menu additions include Prima Donna and various Pizzas- Starstruck, Diamond in the Rough, Wild Card, and White Swan.

Address: They have outlets in four metro cities.

All Images: Courtesy Restaurants