New menus across restaurants in India we’re eating our way through this August

From desserts flavoured with heavy doses of nostalgia to a grand spread of all things dimsum – restaurants across India have curated the most exciting menus for this August. We round up a few that have us keen on eating out.

Giving the adage, ‘variety is the spice of life’ a delicious iteration, restaurants across India have crafted all-new menus with the most eclectic offerings. We’re talking innovative chocolate barks with chai spice caramel, monsoon-friendly charred tandoori lamb chops, and refreshing poha-crusted prawns. All this with a side of conversation-friendly ambiance. If that’s not reason enough to head out this weekend, we don’t know what is. Here’s a quick guide to all the places that have warmed our foodie hearts this August.

New menus across restaurants in India that are on our radar this August

Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai

Whether it’s milk cake with a caffeinated twist or a chikki that emulates street-style bhel – desserts from this establishment hit the sweet spot. Known to innovate with every new menu addition, their latest treats come courtesy of a delicious collaboration with legacy snack Parle G. Titled the Geniusly Sweet Collection, this one-of-a-kind range comes with two options – Chai Biscuit Choco Barks and Parle-G Fudge.

The former is a brittle featuring dark chocolate layered with butterscotch chai spice caramel, roasted almonds, and chocolate-coated Parle-G. The latter comes with the most decadent Parle-G fudge with 55 percent dark chocolate ganache and almond-hazelnut praline – all wrapped in a Parle-G peda. Topped with a cashew tuile and Parle G biscuit, this one’s a must try. We can’t think of a more delicious way to go down memory lane.

Address: Unit 1, JAK Compound, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Lane, Byculla, Mumbai

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

This chic cafe and bar is known for its innovative Indian-inspired fare. This August, they’ve stepped up their game with a menu that celebrates India’s diversity and regional flavour – with a seasonal twist. On offer are options like red cabbage thoran with charred white corn and green-chilli coconut chutney, Banarasi tamatar chaat with amchur chutney and coriander-marinated burrata, and rava cutlets with star fruit chutney and banana blossom salad. We’re eyeing the Begum’s baked brie which comes with dollops of freshly-made plum chutney, Naga hot honey, and Monaco biscuit-inspired crackers. Expect monsoon ingredients like sorrel leaves, morning glory, water chestnuts, and stone fruits peppered across the menu. Delicious!

Address: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Balsa, Mumbai

This al-fresco restaurant is one of the city’s go-to spots for tropical fare – cocktails and tapas. On the menu – crafted by chef Ameya Mahajani – are delicacies inspired by local Indian flavours. This includes poha-crusted prawns with mango chilli salsa, five cheese and fried shallot flatbread, kaffir lime paneer slider, and three mushroom cappuccino. Innovative, balanced, and nuanced – over 25 options will leave you spoilt for choice. Don’t miss out on this if you’re in town.

Address: Utopia, Gate 4, Opposite Smaaash Go Karting, Kamala mills. Lower Parel, Mumbai

Chufang Asian Kitchen And Bar, Mumbai

Adding a pan-Asian flavour to this lineup is this elegant space that’s known for its unique cocktails and authentic bites. This season, the folks over at Chufang have launched a new set of delicacies – taking cues from signature and popular fare from around the world. On the menu are options like Buddha bowl, larb gai, rainbow sushi, crystal dumplings, kung pao chicken, and more! We’ve got our eyes on the blue rice edamame in burnt garlic. Pair these with heady concoctions that use the same ingredients as those on the food menu.

Address: Adani Inspire, BKC, Main Road, G Block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

Bombay Brasserie

This picture-perfect all-day dining spot in Mumbai has been taking locals on a delightful culinary journey for years now. Building on it, the latest menu explores parts of India through its local ingredients and diverse cuisines. Over 20 dishes and 15 drinks make up the offering, with exciting options like hot kadhi samosa chaat, Madurai mushroom dosa, panch phoran fish, and Parsi berry pulao. Pair these with cocktails like kaapi martini with whiskey and espresso and aam rush with mango and white rum. We’re eyeing the nostalgically-named coffee bite which features dark rum and caffeine. Add impeccable service to this line up and you’ve got yourself a must-visit spot.

Address: Lotus Cinema Building, opposite Nehru planetarium, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai

PaPaYa, Gurugram

Modern-day gastronomy finds its home at this chic restaurant in Gurugram. On the menu for the season is a dim sum feast, with an expansive range that caters to both vegetarians and non vegetarians. You could choose from the chicken chive dumplings, shao mai, open lotus flour chicken, bok choy mushroom dumplings, cheung fun vegetarian dumplings, and more! That’s not all, there’s soup and unlimited tea to savour as well. If you’re in the market for a good meal, there’s no better spot to head to than this.

Address: Shop no 204, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana

Saga, Gurugram

Led by Michelin star chef Atul Kochar as well as restaurateur Vishal Anand – Saga knows a thing or two about exquisite dining experiences. Their latest menu, which is inspired by the diversity of Indian cuisines. Featuring seasonal ingredients, options include chicken tikka pie, nadru ki chaat, mutton shapta, kundan qualia, butter chicken ball, murgh musallam tacos, chocolate delice, and more. There’s also a range of indulgent desserts on offer as well as cocktails that hero Indian spices and herbs. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Indian culinary culture.

Address: Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

All images: Courtesy brands