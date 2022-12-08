New menus in December to graze your way into the new year

December is the time of festivities, with Christmas and New Year coming up later in the month. The festive spirit is in the air and restaurants are celebrating, too. So, head to these restaurants that are offering new menus to celebrate new beginnings.

Dining out is always a fun experience. Whether you’re alone or with company, breakfasts, lunches and dinners make for a great way to meet and greet, or spend time with yourself. What makes dining out better is the many new restaurants and menus that come up at restros. These menus, often seasonal and festive, add a fun twist to the festive spirit and introduce something to look forward to for its loyal customers.

So, if you are someone who likes to dine out and would want to experiment, check out these new menus at places across India.

New menus to look forward to this December

O Pedro, BKC, Mumbai

O Pedro is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and it’s celebrating with you. Indulge in delicious Goan-Portuguese inspired food and booze, as you celebrate Goa with the restaurant. Indulge in treats such as Pastel de queijo, Portuguese style fried green beans, Mushroom BUL-HAO PATO, Grilled octopus ‘AMBO-TIK’, Pork belly stuffed peppers, and a lot more.

Where: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East, Mumbai

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Contact: 022 6534700/+91 75065 25554 (for reservations)

Taki Taki, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Taki Taki, the Japanese and Pan-Asian cuisine restaurant, has recently launched their winter menu. The menu is complete with seasonal favourites made with winter ingredients, that will suit everyone’s palates. The menu has authentic and traditional winter delicacies on offer, which will be complete with cocktails and wines. Indulge in soups like Vegetable Wonton Soup, Corn & Spare Rib Soup, Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts, Braised Pumpkin With Cured Egg Yolk and many other delights. Cocktails include Berry Mary Sangria, SnowMan, Jingle Ball and others.

Where: Taki Taki, World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:30 am

Contact: +91 74004 91480 (for reservations)

One8 Commune, across India

One8 Commune has its focus on bringing together a community, which is why it has launched its Commune Specials cocktails as well as a Sunday brunch. The menus are filled with delicious treats for you to enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon, coupled with some refreshing cocktails such as Smoke Marmalade Sour, Tiramisu Fashioned, Berry Mishap and so many more. Pair these with the yummy brunch offerings for a wholesome, memorable experience.

Where: One8 Commune, outlets across the country

When: Every Sunday (the cocktail menu is available throughout the week)

KLAP, Khan Market, Delhi

Delhi winters are known for its cosy cold, sunshine, cute caps, thigh-high boots and ample warmth. Celebrating the season is KLAP, which has released its special winter menu to honour winter produce. Enjoy a seasonal Pomelo salad, Lucknowi Haleem, KLAP’s version of Punjabi Winter Saag, Hyderabadi Chicken, Andhra Cottage Cheese and a lot more. Pair your meal with refreshing cocktails that will help you beat the winter chill with their fruity, floral, musky flavours.

Where: 2 and 3, Khan Market, Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Copper Chimney, Delhi

Among the new menus launched across India is by Copper Chimney. The restaurant is celebrating its 50-year-long legacy with its Autograph Menu, complete with delicacies that speak of the eatery’s history. The menu is complete with new offerings and classic dishes, such as Gucchi, Himalayan gucchi pulao, subz akhrot ki seekh, raan Peshawari, Pashtuni Chicken Yakhni Pulao, Baked Dhoda, Kashmiri Soda, Kabuli Naan, kebabs and more.

Where: Copper Chimney, 11, CyberHub, Gurgaon

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pml 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, Bangalore

One of the best-known global brands in food, Hard Rock Cafe completes 50 years internationally this year. To celebrate that, the brand has launched an all-new menu to indulge you after office hours. The menu includes 26 new dishes and a few cocktails, which they have added to the menu after three years. Enjoy yummy offerings such as Cuban sliders, Char-Grilled Quesadilla, Mezze Platter, Prawns koliwada, Maharashtraian, Chicken Sukha, Chingari Murg Tangdi, Surf & Turf Burger, Asian Noodle Bowl and Grilled Norwegian Salmon and more.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield, Bangalore

Timings: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: 080 6122 4722

Music & Mountains, Delhi

Music & Mountains is celebrating its fifth year, and this one will be a December to Remember. The brand has launched its new kitchen and bar menus, which use sustainable ingredients and farm-fresh vegetables for a sensory experience. Indulge in treats such as rich stews of Kale & Chickpeas, White Bean Red Pumpkin stew with Fresh Bayleaf, salads and more. From Pork Chops to Banana Toffee Crepes, there will be options for all. From their cocktail selections, indulge in a variety of wines, gin, tonic and more for flavourful spirits.

Where: 2nd floor, M 23, M Block Market, part 1, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of brands