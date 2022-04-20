New menus of the month: Dine out at these restaurants in Bengaluru and Mumbai

From refreshing tropical cocktails to extravagant buffet spreads, restaurants in Bengaluru and Mumbai are stepping up their game this summer with all new menus. We round up a few that are worth the splurge this weekend.
Few things compare to the joy of satiating your palate with fun, delectable plates of food while going off on several tangents with your loved ones. And with everything going back to normalcy, there’s no better time than now to make those weekend brunch or cosy dinner plans. To sweeten the deal, restaurants in Bengaluru and Mumbai have crafted all new menus, featuring a host of delicacies that range from indulgent to healthy. We’re talking salads, soups, cakes, burgers — the whole shebang. If you’re down for a bite, here’s where you should head this month.
Exciting new menus across restaurants in Bengaluru and Mumbai
This popular brewpub in Bengaluru is known for its craft brews and bustling atmosphere. This summer, they’ve pulled out all the stops for their customers by revamping their menu with sustainable, healthy, and delectable delicacies from celebrity chef and restaurateur Sabyasachi Gorai. Options include quick bites like Konkan meen, baida roti, soya chaap green masala, hummus platter, Spanish bravas, banh mi as well as decadent desserts, which include a tiramisu layered in a jar and soft vanilla cake soaked in three types of milk. The cocktail menu’s refresher comes from renowned bartender Kathik Kumar and includes a fun mix of whiskey and gin-based concoctions featuring rose petals, liquid smoke, saffron, coffee, and other exciting ingredients. The Kashmiri kahwa-inspired cocktail is unique and invigorating.
Image: Red Rhino
Address: 4th Floor, Uptown Square, Hoskote Road, Whitefield, Bangalore
Contact: +91 80471 63315
This elegant restaurant and bar is known to have an innovative, experimental approach to modern Indian delicacies. Their new, third menu builds on that reputation, offering a range of cocktails and culinary creations that are scrumptious and unique. The former involves a range of gins and tonic waters. The latter includes specials like minestrone soup with tulsi pesto toast, chana garlic fry with warm hummus, chicken Chettinad tartlets, traditional paneer tikka with nuts core, and Kochi tiger prawns, amongst others. Round this out with their masala chai and rusk mousse and cat’s tongue cookie.
Image: Raahi
Address: 15, 3rd Floor, Near Nexa Showroom, St. Marks Road, Bangalore
Contact: +91 85868 08809
This sustainable, health food cafe is a vegan paradise, offering a range of nourishing bites with organic ingredients and an extensive nutritional profile. Their menu now includes a host of exciting culinary creations, including quesadillas, fajita toast, and a chef’s special pizza that marries Mexican flavours with continental sensibilities. They’ve also got a dedicated soup menu, with flavours like curried pumpkin and potato leek to sample. If you’re in the mood for something more tropical, try their aam panna and buttermilk. Or hop on the smoothie fervour with their cocoa-laden, indulgent blends that feature superfoods like chia seeds, nuts, and mixed fruits. Their classic avocado toast, matunga toast, and dahi papdi chaat also come recommended.
Image: JustBe Cafe
Address: 383/31, 13th Cross, Sadashiv Nagar, Bengaluru
Contact: +91 99004 78307
This beloved microbrewery in the city is known for its innovative brews and delectable grub. Their reinvented menu is a nod to the same, with inspirations drawn from Thai, Italian, and Indian cuisines. The payoff is lip-smacking fusion starters, pastas, pizzas, and more. Options include paneer popcorn in schezwan sauce, Kerala chicken fry, Amritsari fish fry, and Thai stir-fried delicacies. The crispy chicken with chilli mayo and garlic mushroom bruschetta comes highly recommended. As do their indulgent desserts like tiramisu and creme caramel and brownie with chocolate sauce.
Image: Drifters Breweries
Address: 24th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Contact: +91 93228 92243
This fine-dining restaurant is known for serving Indian and Continental delicacies with a side of stunning views. Embracing summer with open arms, the place offers an outdoor dining experience with stunning canopies and refreshing bites. On the new menu are delicacies like arancini, paneer marrakech, bacon-wrapped prawns, Italian grilled chicken, prawns thermidor, ham steak Hawaiian, fettuccine genovese, and more. For dessert, is a baked jalebi cheesecake, flambeed malpua with rabri, and baked alaska. Don’t miss out on tropical cocktails like elderflower spring, frozen pineapple mojito, mango bellini, pink gin, and more.
Image: Gallops
Address: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai
Contact: +91 85910 93010
The latest kid on the Juhu block, Cafe 49 is an all-day diner that’s the perfect spot for a cosy afternoon date or intimate dinner. Their summer cocktail menu perfectly complements their croissant sandwiches, pizzas, lasagna, and other delicious bites. Featuring spirits like vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey, you could pick from the uptown martini with green apple and cherries; shooting star with raspberry and cointreau; or lost garden, an indulgent mix of malibu and coconut cream. There’s no better way to toast the summer!
Image: Cafe 49
Address: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai
Contact: +91 92233 79080
This luxurious restaurant and bar is known for its stunning presentation, fun ingredients, and delicious bites. Their new menu heralds summer with seasonal ingredients and recipes inspired by classics from around the world. On offer are summer salads, Vietnamese summer rolls, jackfruit tostadas, rigatoni, chicken piccata, and more with refreshing ingredients like mango, cucumber, puffed amaranth, carrots, potatoes, capers, and more. Their desserts are a tropical affair with the alphonso mango panna cotta and the phalsa and purple jamun sorbet. Don’t miss out on the cocktails here, with an orange-coriander number called sunny negroni and lemongrass and strawberry flavoured fraise and tonic. Their fiero spritzer, which heroes sparkling wine and orange, comes recommended.
Image: Toast and Tonic
Address: Unit 1, Ground Floor, Jet Airways, Godrej Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Contact: +91 72088 71559
If you’ve got live music and a gastronomical adventure on your mind this summer, this popular wine and coffee bar is the place to head to. The a la carte brunch features everything from waffles and sourdough pancakes to eggs and sausages. The breakfast plate, which features eggs cooked your way, beans, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and buttered toast comes recommended. As do the sesame biscuits with chorizo sausage and avocado slices, grilled cheese selections, and honey toast. Drink yourself merry with the sparkling bahama, featuring sparkling wine and edible flower or rum tea punch, which contains cold brew tea and cranberry. Best part? You’ll be serenaded with fun music as you dig into your food.
Image: Perch
Address: Union Park, Off Carter Road Pali Hill, opposite Hakim Aalim, Bandra West, Mumbai
Contact: +91 93213 75915
This popular fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai marries contemporary presentation with traditional sensibilities. Their new summer brunch menu carries that forward, introducing a six-course limited edition spread featuring Cantonese flavours that comes with a side of refreshing Monkey 47 gin cocktails. On offer are soups like wild mushroom, salads like crispy duck with pomelo, small eats like spicy jackfruit dumplings, and more. Mains include stir-fry pak choi, stir-fry lamb, hand-pulled noodles with shimeji mushroom and bean sprouts, and more. For refreshment, there’s a range of cocktails with ingredients like berries, citrus, herbs, grapefruit, and more. The monkey standing tall, which heroes lychee juice, gin, jasmine tea, elderflower syrup and lime, is a must-try!
Image: Hakkasan
Address: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai
Contact: +9183558 77777
This restro-bar is known for serving comfort food with delectable craft cocktails and is the perfect space to unwind, host an important event, or nurse a heartbreak. Their menu is just as inclusive, offering a range of indulgent croissants, pancakes, and bar nibbles along with cocktails tailored to your taste. Adding to this lineup are their new offerings, which include a hummus platter, turnip cake, grilled tofu burrito bowl with mango salsa, and mock kheema pav. They’ve also got a bourbon-based silly espresso cocktail that comes recommended.
Image: Silly
Address: Silly, 5th Lane, Khar West, Mumbai
Contact: +91 90044 18654
This bustling bar is home to delicious cocktails and delectable Mexican, American, and Indian fare. Their new menu, crafted under the consultation of a New Zealand-based chef, features fresh ingredients and classic pairings. On offer are spicy salmon tartare, smashed avocado, pumpkin agnolotti, tiramisu pancakes, and tropical French toast. Wash this down with select beer, sangria, or a boozy drink off of their extensive gin menu. There’s also a live band, live crepe station, moving trolley bar, and chocolate cascade to look forward to.
Image: 145 The Mill
Address: 145 The Mill, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel Mumbai
Contact: +91 22682 39997
Spotlighting the umami, or sixth sense, factor of Japanese cuisine, Wakai is the place to be for authentic delicacies from the East Asian country. Their most recent offerings are two special omakase menus and bento boxes. This elaborate seven-course menu with tasting portions includes black cod miso, wasabi cornettos, yellowtail carpaccio, lobster robatayaki, kokonatsu tortino, and more. The bento boxes have all the works — salads, hot and cold appetisers, sushi, mains, and dessert.
Image: Wakai
Address: Rajabahadur Mansion, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Contact: +91 97699 99918
This popular takeout and delivery kitchen celebrates all things Japanese and offers two additional sushis to their usual roundup this season. The temari sushi has options like pickled radish, eggplant, avocado, crabmeat, spicy salmon, and salmon avocado. The temaki sushi, meanwhile, is hand rolled with options like asparagus teriyaki and prawn teriyaki. Give this one a go when your Japanese cravings set in.
Image: Sushi & More
Address: Lower Ground Floor, Food Hall, Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai
Contact: +91 99309 37285