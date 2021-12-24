New menus in Delhi: Satisfy your festive feast cravings at these 8 places

‘Tis the season for year-end festive cheer, hopeful and highly impractical resolutions lists, and a lot of indulgent food. These restaurants and services across Delhi are here to help with the last bit, with new menus that feature mouth-watering options ranging from Christmas special desserts to seasonal winter delicacies.
If your holiday wish list, like ours, included good food, these spots in the capital city have made it happen. From artisanal desserts and Indian delicacies to juicy fast-food grub and authentic Asian fare, there’s something on this list for everyone. Loosen your belts, grab your forks, and leave the home cooking for later because our curated rundown of these spots in the city that have new menus are sure to get you dining out or ordering in every day.
New menus we’re trying out this festive season in Delhi
Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory might not be accessible to those who love the confectionery, but Colocal, an artisanal chocolate brand, is. Here, you get to experience the process of chocolate-making and also sit down for a wholesome meal that ends on a sweet note. And with their new holiday menu that’s available until 31 December, there’s no better time to visit the place than now. On offer are warming options like chicken parmigiana in arrabbiata sauce, roasted duck with mashed potato and wine jus, cheese-stuffed deep-fried mushrooms, herby and cheesy baked potatoes or cauliflower, and turkey risotto with creamy arborio rice.
Things get a lot sweeter with the desserts that feature a decadent dark chocolate namelaka, toasted coconut berry tart, dark chocolate brulee with fresh strawberries, and festive plum cake, ginger cookies, and rum balls. If that isn’t indulgent enough, you could even grab some warm hot chocolate with marshmallow fluff.
Image: Courtesy Colocal
Eclectic gastro-pub Monkey Bar always has something up its sleeve for the festive season. This year, the space has been inspired by local Indian Christmas fare and has come up with a festive menu that combines the classic flavours of home-cooked meals with the pub’s flair for elegance. Work your way through the menu, starting with the Mangalorean-style sweet and sour chicken indad and the Syrian roast duck mappas with black pepper and coconut.
Vegetarians shouldn’t miss out on the silken tofu with assorted vegetable indad and East Indian pan rolls stuffed with vegetables. There’s also the Kerala-inspired erachi pidi that packs a spicy punch and Goan-influenced pita pockets that are stuffed with vindaloo and cured smoked ham. And that’s not all. Fusing the East and West, their Anglo-Indian offerings include baked fish with a curry sauce and potato chops, stuffed with lamb mince and topped with curry. Delicious!
Image: Courtesy Monkey Bar
It’s all about the seasonal delights from now until Jan 18 at Smoke House Deli, a favourite with locals for imaginative and wholesome European fare. The indulgent menu features spiced, roasted winter pumpkin, plantain and candied walnut crostini with brie and mulberry jam, pork sausage with smoked cheddar croquettes, and silky lobster bisque.
Flavours of winter shine in the creamy spaghetti cacio e pepe with portobello mushroom, delectable ravioli with hazelnut, ricotta, and sage, and mouth-watering almond and coriander crusted roasted kohlrabi mash. There’s also roasted grub like vindaloo spiced chicken, pork belly with potato-leek torte, and smoked tenderloin. Leave some room for addictive desserts like the chocolate and cheese crepes with strawberry compote, Christmas pudding with apple brandy anglaise, and chocolate marquise with fresh berries. Now that’s what we call festive.
Image: Courtesy Smoke House Deli
Known for their fun vibe and authentic Indian fare, Dhaba Est 1986 Delhi is turning to winter-favourite local delights this festive season. Comforting preparations like magaz masala meet the popular and buttery sarson-ka-saag on the menu. Also on offer are classics like saag gosht, murgh badami shorba, and tamaatar dhania ka shorba. Round your meal out with some delicious, all-time favourite gaajar ka halwa. Loaded with butter and spices, all of the food is made with fresh, local vegetables and are served in generous portions. If that doesn’t spell winter, we don’t know what does.
Image: Courtesy Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
It’s always a good time to dig into a delicious burger, especially if it’s one from Boss Burger, known for their unique and flavourful creations. Their new festive menu is no less, with some meaty options like rabat lamb burger with a Moroccan twist, chicken parm burger with crumbed parmesan, and chunky tenderloin burger. Vegetarians can choose from the classic aloo tikki burger and the truffle shroom burger. The house special classic cheeseburger comes highly recommended as well.
Make the meal more satisfying with a side of nachos, peri peri chicken wings, or cajun fries. Gulp it all down with a range of shakes, smoothies, and fresh juices. You’re bound to be a happy camper once you’re done devouring these.
Image: Courtesy Boss Burger
The local go-to for delicious food and boozy concoctions, Social’s Christmas menu is both decadent and festive. Their creamy white-sauce macaroni with grilled vegetables and smoked boneless chicken marinated in roast garlic and sumac have all the indulgence of a festive meal. Also featured on the menu are the potato platter and tandoori sausage platter. Sweet tooths will find themselves drawn to the pub’s innovative take on winter-special carrot desserts, carrot cake and gaajar ka halwa. Fusing the West and the East, this delicious dessert is served with nuts and smoked custard. We’re making the reservations right away.
Image: Courtesy Social
A fusion of a craft coffee bar, a scratch kitchen, and a modern patisserie, Altogether Experimental cafe is all about warm, delicious flavours when it comes to food. This winter, they’ve hopped on the seasonal produce train, with the all-female kitchen using the best produce to serve up a modern fare. On their winter menu are options like spiced tempura cauliflower tacos, twice-baked onion jam, feta, and mornay croissant, and Hawaiian chicken skewers.
Also on offer, their exclusive ramen menu which features several heart-warming options, each with a different type of tare, a glaze that’s added for the development of flavour. The shoyu ramen, for instance, comes packed with shiitake mushroom and crispy lotus stem, while the miso ramen comes with crispy chicken and ajitama egg. The tantanmen ramen, meanwhile, contains shredded chicken, crispy lotus stem, ajitama egg, and button mushrooms. All of the bowls come with a good dose of vegetables, shallots, and garlic. Have these with a side of delicious drinks that come with their exclusive collaboration with Sepoy & Co. This one promises a soul-warming meal whose flavours continue to dance on your tongue long after you’re done eating.
Image: Courtesy Altogether Experimental
A quirky space serving up a delicious multicultural fare, Sly Granny has turned to Goa, the place that’s known for its year-end festivities, to draw inspiration for its Christmas menu. Signature offerings include roasted butternut squash soup, king prawns, chargrilled portobello mushrooms, roast turkey porchettas, and salmon three ways. More festive options are the mince pies and plum cake. Pair this delicious fare with a side of warm hot toddy or a celebratory vodka-based cocktail. The party’s just getting started at this spot.
Image: Courtesy Sly Granny
We know where we’re headed this weekend, do you?