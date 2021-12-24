New menus in Delhi: Satisfy your festive feast cravings at these 8 places

‘Tis the season for year-end festive cheer, hopeful and highly impractical resolutions lists, and a lot of indulgent food. These restaurants and services across Delhi are here to help with the last bit, with new menus that feature mouth-watering options ranging from Christmas special desserts to seasonal winter delicacies.

If your holiday wish list, like ours, included good food, these spots in the capital city have made it happen. From artisanal desserts and Indian delicacies to juicy fast-food grub and authentic Asian fare, there’s something on this list for everyone. Loosen your belts, grab your forks, and leave the home cooking for later because our curated rundown of these spots in the city that have new menus are sure to get you dining out or ordering in every day.

New menus we’re trying out this festive season in Delhi