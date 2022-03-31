New menus in India: 9 restaurants to visit now to try something different

Chin Chin Chu adds to its delight with newer items on its existing expansive menu, which covers cuisines and cultures from the whole of Asia. Indulge in the restaurant’s dim sums, such as Spicy Chicken and Seafood Wontons floating in light soya, Asparagus & Water Chestnut and Crispy Korean Pork Cheung Fun. Their new baos include Bao Buns with Mushroom & Smoked Cheese, Chili Basil Chicken, and Taiwanese Pork Belly. Enjoy yummy sushi such as Truffle Mushroom & Tuna Salmon Bonbon along with the Blue Pea Sushi Rice with Chilean Sea Bass.

Some of their appetising starters that you must try are the Eggplant with Chili Bean, Cottage Cheese & Jalapeno, Lotus-wrapped Steamed Chicken, Smoked Duck in Yellow Bean & Steamed Whole Indian Salmon and Pork Ribs. Curries, rice, ramen and more will keep you full, while the Instagrammable desserts on this new menu, such as Forbidden Fruit (Chocolate Mousse) and the ChinChinMisu (Tiramisu) are sure to make their way to your heart.

Call: +91 73049 47801/02 (for reservations)

Image: Courtesy of Chin Chin Chu, Mumbai